NBA

ClutchPoints

Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos

In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict

The highly controversial NBA health care fraud case that rocked the entire basketball world has now reached a resolution. After being accused of being the ringleader behind the intricate plan to scam the league of up to $2.5 million, Terrence Williams has reportedly entered into a plea deal to settle the case. This report comes […] The post Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HEALTH
NBC Sports

New Lakers’ coach Darvin Ham calls LeBron extension “huge”

The Lakers are LeBron James‘ team. Which is why — certainly on the court, but more importantly at the box office for the business — LeBron is worth every penny of the $97.1 million he signed with the Lakers this summer. Don’t take my word for it, check out what new Lakers coach Darvin Ham said about the extension to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are The Only Players Remaining From The 2020 NBA Champions Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have had intense offseasons in the past two years, making a lot of changes on the roster trying to stay competitive in a league that sees many teams change their stars and role players to assemble the best possible squad to win it all. The Lakers are no exception, but they haven't made the smartest decision while building their squads, going from being champions to missing the playoffs in just two seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Vanessa Bryant Donates $16 Million Awarded By Suing Los Angeles County To The Mamba And Mambacita Foundation

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was recently awarded a judgement worth $16 million after she won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first-responders that reported to the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe and 8 others shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies within personal channels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
