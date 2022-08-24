Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: Current NBA Star Arrested At Airport
On Thursday night, Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida reports that NBA star Taurean Prince was arrested at the Miami airport. Prince is currently on the Minnesota Timberwolves, and has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks over his career.
Carmelo Anthony Is Reportedly Interested In Signing With This Team
According to Jake Fischer of the "Please Don't Aggregate This" Podcast, Carmelo Anthony has interest in returning to the New York Knicks. Anthony's best years came with the Knicks and Denver Nuggets, and this past season he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos
In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless
The point guard also made an interesting prediction about his fit with L.A. in May...
Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict
The highly controversial NBA health care fraud case that rocked the entire basketball world has now reached a resolution. After being accused of being the ringleader behind the intricate plan to scam the league of up to $2.5 million, Terrence Williams has reportedly entered into a plea deal to settle the case. This report comes […] The post Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers Land 2 Key Pacers Starters In Major Trade Scenario
After a tremendously disappointing 2021-22 NBA season, everyone expected the Los Angeles Lakers to make major changes this summer. That should come as no surprise – winning 33 games with two former MVPs on your roster will always require modifications. Lakers fans have dreamt big this summer. Realistically, that’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins: "Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Actually Could Be The Most Dangerous Defensive Backcourt In The NBA."
NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has been highly critical of Russell Westbrook in the past. Thanks to Russ' tendencies to turn the ball over and miss a ton of shots, Perk has joined much of the community in labeling him as a liability for the Lakers. Yet, Big Perk is also...
NBC Sports
New Lakers’ coach Darvin Ham calls LeBron extension “huge”
The Lakers are LeBron James‘ team. Which is why — certainly on the court, but more importantly at the box office for the business — LeBron is worth every penny of the $97.1 million he signed with the Lakers this summer. Don’t take my word for it, check out what new Lakers coach Darvin Ham said about the extension to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.
Donovan Mitchell's 3 Reported "Preferred" Destinations If He Were To Be Traded
On Thursday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports that Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell has not asked for a trade from the team. However, if he were to get traded, then Jones says sources tell him the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and New York Knicks are the three "preferred" destinations.
NBA・
Watch A Famous Rapper Give James Harden $250,000 In Cash For His Birthday
Lil Baby gave Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden $250,000 in cash for his birthday. Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the 2022 NBA Trading Deadline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
James Harden Threw His Birthday Cake Off Of A Yacht
A video is going viral of Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden throwing his birthday cake off of a yacht. The ten-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
LeBron Sends Clear Message About Westbrook Amid Scrutiny
The Lakers forward continues to support his embattled point guard.
Video: Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden's 33rd birthday party got very wild
James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
Former NBA Player Signs With New Team In Poland
Former Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers player Terrance Ferguson has signed with GTK Gliwice, a team in Poland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Update On Montrezl Harrell's Status This NBA Offseason
Montrezl Harrell was arrested earlier this summer on a marijuana charge in Kentucky and he remains a free agent this offseason. New information has emerged in regards to his hearing.
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are The Only Players Remaining From The 2020 NBA Champions Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have had intense offseasons in the past two years, making a lot of changes on the roster trying to stay competitive in a league that sees many teams change their stars and role players to assemble the best possible squad to win it all. The Lakers are no exception, but they haven't made the smartest decision while building their squads, going from being champions to missing the playoffs in just two seasons.
Yardbarker
Vanessa Bryant Donates $16 Million Awarded By Suing Los Angeles County To The Mamba And Mambacita Foundation
Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was recently awarded a judgement worth $16 million after she won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first-responders that reported to the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe and 8 others shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies within personal channels.
Official: Thunder Rookie Chet Holmgren to Miss 2022-23 Season
Chet Holmgren’s NBA debut will have to wait until the 2023-24 season.
GQMagazine
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT
Look Sharp. Live Smart.http://gq.com
Comments / 29