Research Reveals the Circadian Clock Influences Cell Growth, Metabolism and Cancer Progression

Cancer Breakthrough: Unexpected Link Discovered Between Most Common Cancer Drivers
An unexpected relationship between two of the most frequent cancer-causing factors might lead to more effective drugs. According to a recent study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, two of the most common genetic changes that result in cancerous cells, which were previously believed to be distinct and controlled by different cellular signals, are really working together.
A major mRNA cancer vaccine breakthrough eliminates tumors in mice
It eradicates tumors and prevents their recurrence.
Study offers insights into how pancreatic cancer develops
Pancreatic cancer has few treatment options and limited survival, with only 9% of patients still living five years after diagnosis. But a detailed analysis of pancreatic cancer by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has revealed details of two key transition points in the development of these tumors—the shift from normal cells to precancerous cells, and the change from precancerous to cancerous cells. Understanding these transitions will help lead to the development of novel therapies. The study also provides insights into treatment resistance and how immunotherapy could be harnessed to treat this aggressive tumor type.
Alzheimer’s Memory Loss Reversed in Mice After Scientists Discover Method to Form New Brain Cells
Alzheimer’s has been reversed in mice after scientists at the University of Illinois-Chicago boosted the formation of new brain cells, a breakthrough that could lead to new treatments. Their gene therapy fueled new neurons in the hippocampus—a region in the brain vital for learning and remembering where you put...
A Cell Found in Everyone’s Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer
Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
What Really Happens To Your Body When You Have Fatty Liver Disease
Fatty liver disease is a common form of liver disease characterized by the abnormal accumulation of fat in the liver. Here's what it does to your body.
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
New Cancer Treatment Gives Hope to Patients Previously Expected to Die
A new cancer treatment has been found to stop the disease from spreading in patients who are resistant to immunotherapy, The Guardian reports. Medical researchers have found that a combination of immunotherapy and the experimental drug guadecitabine can reverse a cancer’s resistance to immunotherapy—a treatment in which the body’s immune system is harnessed to seek and destroy cancer cells. It’s typically used when other treatments including surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy have not been successful. But some tumors can become resistant to immunotherapy, leaving patients without further options. British oncologists found that the pairing of guadecitabine and immunotherapy stopped cancer from spreading in a third of patients enrolled in a trial.
International study designed to identify melanoma patients with high-risk disease
The use of additional adjuvant therapy beyond initial treatment has greatly improved outcomes and reduced the risk of disease recurrence for high-risk patients with melanoma. While there is a consensus regarding the use of adjuvant therapy in many high-risk patients, the use of adjuvant therapy in patients with early stage 3A disease is unclear. In a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Moffitt Cancer Center physicians, along with a team of international researchers from eight other cancer centers, report on their identification of high-risk patients with stage 3A disease and microscopic lymph node metastases who would benefit from adjuvant therapy.
I’m a doctor and here’s the hidden heart condition that can be ‘worse than cancer’ – the signs you need to know
HEART conditions can be terrifying. The heart pumps blood around your body and is one of the most important organs - meaning it's key to keeping it in shape. But one doctor has now warned of a hidden condition, that they say can be 'worse than cancer'. Specialist Dr Mamta...
An Unexpected Change in the Brain: A New Cause of Parkinson’s Related Cell Death Discovered
Researchers from Osaka University discover an unexpected alteration in the brain during the autopsy of a patient with clinically typical Parkinson’s disease: an accumulation of TDP-43 proteins rather than alpha-synuclein. Parkinson’s disease (PD) currently has no known cure, and one of the major challenges in creating effective treatments is...
Use 2 big rubber bands to majorly improve a surgical mask
Modifying a surgical mask with a rubber band can improve its protective seal against particle exposure to the level of an N95 respirator, report researchers. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and when maximum protection is needed against air-born infections, the N95 respirator has remained the gold standard of personal protective equipment. However, it is also much more difficult to produce and obtain than a standard surgical mask.
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
Heart cancer: What to know
Cancer can affect almost every part of the body, including the heart. Although some heart cancers originate in this organ, it is more common for them to begin in another body part and then spread to the heart. Heart cancer’s origin can greatly affect the treatment options, prevention strategies, and a person’s outlook.
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease
About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
Even Moderate Drinking Found To Be Linked to Brain Changes and Cognitive Decline
A recent study found that drinking seven or more units of alcohol a week is linked to brain changes and cognitive decline. A study involving over 21,000 participants that was recently published in PLOS Medicine found a correlation between weekly alcohol use of seven or more units and greater levels of iron in the brain. Iron buildup in the brain has been associated with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases and may be a contributing factor to the cognitive decline brought on by alcohol use.
Selinexor Decreases Risk of Progression in Certain Subtypes of Endometrial Cancer
In the SIENDO clinical trials, selinexor show progression-free survival benefit in patients with select endometrial cancer subtypes. Patients with endometrial cancer who received selinexor (Xpovio) demonstrated a 30% decrease in the risk of disease progression or death compared with patients who received placebo during the phase 3 ENGOT-EN5/GOG-3055/SIENDO trial (NCT03555422), according to results presented by Vicky Makker, MD, at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Gynaecological Cancers Congress 2022 in June.1.
Disguising Cancer as an Infection Helps the Immune System Eliminate Tumors
Although the immune system can pack a powerful punch against cancer, many tumors find ways to turn off or block immune cells. But NCI researchers may have found a clever way to give immune cells the upper hand—by disguising the cancer as a viral infection. In a study involving...
