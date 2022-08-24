Read full article on original website
? No Justice No Freedom
3d ago
This is the new America not thought about and kept safe from years ago. These sorry democrat voters put this reality into existence. How you ask, by soft illegal immigration pixies and thwarted efforts at handing ICE and Deportations. Only way to change this is 2024.
Reply
2
Red Line shooting: Chicago police search for suspect who shot woman on CTA train in Loop
Chicago police are looking for the person who shot a woman on a CTA Red Line train overnight Saturday.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in face on South Side drove himself to police station for help
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the face on Chicago's South Side early Saturday. The victim was in an alley located in the 10500 block of South Yates in South Deering around 12:11 a.m. when he was shot in the face, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side
Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
Bicyclist fatally struck on Chicago's Near South Side; driver cited for running stop sign, CPD says
The driver was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign, as well as driving on an expired license with no insurance, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman sought in attempted robbery at Blue Line station
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify the suspect who tried to hold up a CTA rider at gunpoint Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood. The suspect was seen approaching a victim with a handgun drawn just before midnight Sunday at the Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station located at 530 S. Kedzie Ave., according to police.
fox32chicago.com
35-year-old man shot in the leg during argument in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was shot in the leg during an argument in the Chicago neighborhood of Ashburn Saturday. The man got into an argument with a know offender in the 3700 block of West 83rd Street around noon. The offender then shot him. The victim was taken to...
Michael Bankston, shot and killed while trying to stop domestic dispute, honored with street name in Logan Square
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ten months after a man was killed while trying to do the right thing, the city is honoring his memory. In October of last year, we told you about Michael Bankston – who was shot and killed trying to protect a stranger from her boyfriend in Logan Square. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Bankston is now being commemorated with an honorary street name in the neighborhood – and it means a great deal to his family. While most might just see an honorary brown street sign for Michael H. Bankston III, Bankston's mother, Molly Cruz...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago dog walker helps stop kidnapping in West Loop
CHICAGO - A Chicago dog walker is being credited for stopping a kidnapper in their tracks. Police said a woman was walking near Sangamon and Adams in the West Loop Wednesday morning when someone grabbed her. The suspect tried to drag the woman into a vehicle with three other people...
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant: police
CHICAGO - A 50-year-old man was killed by gunfire while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park Friday night. Chicago police said the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when he was shot by an unknown offender who fled the scene. The shooter fired...
msn.com
Man shot by known offender during argument in Ashburn
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot during an argument in the Ashburn neighborhood Saturday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of West 83rd Street around 11:58 a.m. Police said the victim, 35, was shot in the leg after getting into an...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man, 65, fatally shot in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in the chest on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Around 7:16 p.m., police say Randal Wilson, 65, was near the front of a East Garfield Park home in the 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he was struck by gunfire. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
'Drifters' take over Chicago intersection, blocking road with reckless driving and crowds
People living near Wacker and Columbus in Chicago's Loop were woken up early Saturday by cars and crowds blocking the intersection and driving recklessly in a style known as "drifting." Nate Rodgers reports.
Man violently robbed on CTA train; Chicago police release photos of suspects
The man suffered injuries to his face that required stitches, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
74-year-old man reported missing, last seen in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Ivory Phinisee, 74, was reported missing Friday night from Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police. Police say the man was last seen in the 2700 block of North Clark Street. Phinisee is 5'9, 180 lbs., and has brown eyes and gray hair. If located, contact the...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of road rage murder in Chicago's River North neighborhood being held without bail
CHICAGO - Bail was denied Saturday for a man accused of stabbing another driver to death during a fit of road rage at a bustling River North intersection in Chicago earlier in the week. Alan Perez, 25, turned himself in to police two days after the attack that left 36-year-old...
Chicago's Jeffery Pub Sets Minimum Age Killed in Hit-and-Run Nearby
The Jeffery Pub, a popular gay bar in Chicago's South Shore community, has implemented age restrictions a and reduced hip hop music following a horrific hit-and-run that killed three patrons and injured a fourth earlier this month. The victims were involved in an altercation in the early morning hours of...
South Shore community hosts block party, out to prove “we are more than those violent incidents.”
CHICAGO — Several organizations in the South Shore community came together Saturday to throw a block party in hopes of addressing a narrative that has plagued the community of late. Senseless acts of violence. The Neighborhood Network Alliance invited local families to come out to O’Keefe Elementary School for a free block party that featured […]
msn.com
Man, 18, shot in head on porch Saturday morning
CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed on a porch outside of a home early Saturday morning. The 18-year-old man was standing on the porch of a house on the 500 block of West 87th Street around 1:27 a.m. when he was shot in his head. He also sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
