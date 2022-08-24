ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

? No Justice No Freedom
3d ago

This is the new America not thought about and kept safe from years ago. These sorry democrat voters put this reality into existence. How you ask, by soft illegal immigration pixies and thwarted efforts at handing ICE and Deportations. Only way to change this is 2024.

fox32chicago.com

Gunman sought in attempted robbery at Blue Line station

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify the suspect who tried to hold up a CTA rider at gunpoint Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood. The suspect was seen approaching a victim with a handgun drawn just before midnight Sunday at the Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station located at 530 S. Kedzie Ave., according to police.
CBS Chicago

Michael Bankston, shot and killed while trying to stop domestic dispute, honored with street name in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ten months after a man was killed while trying to do the right thing, the city is honoring his memory. In October of last year, we told you about Michael Bankston – who was shot and killed trying to protect a stranger from her boyfriend in Logan Square. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Bankston is now being commemorated with an honorary street name in the neighborhood – and it means a great deal to his family. While most might just see an honorary brown street sign for Michael H. Bankston III, Bankston's mother, Molly Cruz...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago dog walker helps stop kidnapping in West Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago dog walker is being credited for stopping a kidnapper in their tracks. Police said a woman was walking near Sangamon and Adams in the West Loop Wednesday morning when someone grabbed her. The suspect tried to drag the woman into a vehicle with three other people...
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant: police

CHICAGO - A 50-year-old man was killed by gunfire while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park Friday night. Chicago police said the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when he was shot by an unknown offender who fled the scene. The shooter fired...
msn.com

Man shot by known offender during argument in Ashburn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot during an argument in the Ashburn neighborhood Saturday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of West 83rd Street around 11:58 a.m. Police said the victim, 35, was shot in the leg after getting into an...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man, 65, fatally shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in the chest on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Around 7:16 p.m., police say Randal Wilson, 65, was near the front of a East Garfield Park home in the 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he was struck by gunfire. The victim...
msn.com

Man, 18, shot in head on porch Saturday morning

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed on a porch outside of a home early Saturday morning. The 18-year-old man was standing on the porch of a house on the 500 block of West 87th Street around 1:27 a.m. when he was shot in his head. He also sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

