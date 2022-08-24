Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislative Committee Drafting Bill To Strip Secretary of State Of Election Oversight
A bill will be drafted in the Wyoming Legislature that would strip the incoming Secretary of State of their duties to oversee the state’s elections. State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, chair of the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, on Thursday afternoon proposed establishing a five-member, non-partisan elections commission to take up these duties. The committee supported drafting the bill with a 7-3 vote.
Wyoming Proposal Would Remove Election Oversight From SOS
The Wyoming Legislature's Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee voted Thursday to draft a bill that would remove oversight of Wyoming elections from the Secretary of State's office and create a new office to oversee voting in the state. The committee on Thursday approved a motion to draft the bill...
State board certifies Wyoming’s primary elections results
Despite some unexpected hurdles, including a polling-place power outage and flooding, the 2022 primary election was one of the most successful in Wyoming’s history, according to Secretary of State Ed Buchanan. It saw the most ballots ever cast in a Wyoming primary election as well as the highest turnout...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Public Land Users Watch “Corner Crossing” Case With Interest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two frequent Wyoming public land users – an avid hunter and a scientific researcher – said they’ll continue to err on the side of caution as they wait for the outcome of a “corner crossing” trespass civil lawsuit against four out-of-state hunters.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislature Considering Open Primaries, Ranked Choice Voting Elections
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering initiating a new form of elections in the state. On Thursday morning, the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee approved drafting separating bills that would establish open or “jungle” primary elections and a pilot program for ranked choice voting elections in Wyoming.
Wyoming Looks to Limit Secretary of State Power After 2020 Election Denial
Wyoming lawmakers are moving to strip the secretary of state's election oversight duties after an election denier won the GOP nomination to lead the office.
Throw Out Your ‘Go Brandon’ Sign, Explicit Language Is Protected In Wyoming
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Big Piney resident’s large sign fastened to the front fence that says “F– Biden” is protected free speech, even if neighbors are concerned about the “offensive” F word. That was the consensus from the town’s attorney Doug Mason and...
capcity.news
Red flag warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of southeastern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Fire danger is elevated Saturday in the Cheyenne area as hot, dry temperatures and breezy winds are impacting southeastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a red flag warning for a large swath of southeastern Wyoming — including nearly all of Laramie County — until 8 p.m. Saturday. The alert area includes the entirety of the bordering counties of Platte and Goshen as well, along with other nearby areas across the state.
county17.com
Analysis: Wyoming 42nd worst state for COVID-19 safety
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming ranks among the worst places in the nation for COVID-19 safety, according to a recent statistical analysis from WalletHub. According to the report, only nine states were rated lower for COVID-19 safety than Wyoming, which claimed 42nd place at 29.75 points across five key metrics: vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate, and the level of community transmission.
oilcity.news
Wyoming governor calls for industry, community input to help coalition develop regional hydrogen hub
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s office shared a press release from the Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub Coalition seeking input from industry leaders, elected officials, community groups, tribes and residents to provide input toward creating a regional hydrogen hub. The regional hub project is a...
Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’
UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal. Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
wrrnetwork.com
Drought moderating in Central Wyoming
A couple of weak storm systems and seasonal monsoonal flow has brought enough moisture to moderate drought conditions across the state, especially across the north and southwest. Nearly all of Fremont, Hot Springs, and Washakie counties are now in what is described as “abnormally dry” condition. A portion of Southeastern Fremont County is totally out of drought. See the graph below.
A Gray day dawns for Wyoming’s future elections
Until primary election night, when he won his party’s Wyoming secretary of state nomination, Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) had a pretty dismal 2022. None of the five bills he sponsored in the budget session passed, including four that didn’t even come up for a vote. Opinion — The...
Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale
If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over. The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.
mybighornbasin.com
Working Just Fine: Buffalo Bill Dam Passes Six-Year Spillway Test
The Buffalo Bill Dam fulfills an essential purpose every day, but a test by the Bureau of Reclamation proves it will work safely and efficiently when it needs to release some of the water it contains. The Bureau of Reclamation’s Wyoming Area Office completed a full travel gate testing at...
Buffalo Bill Center of the West Launches Pilot Program Offering Free Admission for Park County, WY, Youth Ages 6 – 17
Buffalo Bill Center of the West launches one-year pilot program offering free admission for Park County, Wyoming, youth ages 6 – 17, beginning Sept. 1, 2022. CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is launching a one-year pilot program offering free admission for Park County, Wyoming, youth ages 6 – 17, beginning September 1, 2022. The program will provide an opportunity for young audiences in the region to enjoy the museum and experience learning opportunities free of charge.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Transportation Commission awards ~$19.3M in road construction contracts primarily funded with federal money
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded about $19.3 million in contracts for a variety of WYDOT construction projects during its Aug. 18 meeting. Most of the projects are primarily funded through federal dollars, with the exception of a project funded primarily with state dollars on U.S. Highway 89 for milling, paving, chip seal and other work on seven miles in Lincoln County, according to WYDOT. The commission awarded that $4.2 million contact to Idaho-based H-K Contractors Inc. That project is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2023.
utahstories.com
Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?
If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
oilcity.news
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes sentenced to house arrest, probation
CASPER, Wyo. — A California man was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, was also sentenced to six months’...
Thousands of Lightning Strikes Hit Wyoming This Week
Yesterday, a dazzling array of lightning bolts lit up Wyoming skies. Wildfire Today reports that thousands of strikes hit the Cowboy State. The report from Wildfire Today indicates that Wyoming was not the only Rocky Mountain state to see lightning storms. Colorado, South Dakota, and Nebraska also experienced massive lightning strikes.
