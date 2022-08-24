CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded about $19.3 million in contracts for a variety of WYDOT construction projects during its Aug. 18 meeting. Most of the projects are primarily funded through federal dollars, with the exception of a project funded primarily with state dollars on U.S. Highway 89 for milling, paving, chip seal and other work on seven miles in Lincoln County, according to WYDOT. The commission awarded that $4.2 million contact to Idaho-based H-K Contractors Inc. That project is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2023.

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO