Sinkhole opens in the heart of downtown Detroit, officials telling people to avoid the area

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) – More problems with Detroit’s crumbling infrastructure have city officials telling residents to avoid an area right in the heart of downtown.

Officials with the Detroit Traffic Management Center said a sinkhole has opened up on Griswold Street, leaving it closed between State Street and Grand River.

The location is one block west of Woodward Avenue, between Campus Martius Park and Grand Circus Park.

It was not clear how big the sinkhole is, or what caused it.

"There are a tremendous amount of utility infrastructure underground on downtown streets including thermal, electrical, water, sewer, telecom and Internet fiber. We will work with DPW to provide updates," a spokesperson with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department said in a statement to WWJ.

The Traffic Management Center didn't say how close to structures the sinkhole is, or whether any buildings are threatened by it.

Officials have not said how long the road is expected to be closed.

Steve Mccana
3d ago

so much for breaking up the unions and subcontracting things out to the buddies. it's not all Kwame fault its still going on today. IJS

WWJ News Radio

