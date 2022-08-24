Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Austin Landing hosts taco, nacho themed festival today
MIAMISBURG — Ever wanted to try a taco flavored funnel cake? Well now is your chance. A new festival is coming to Austin Landing this afternoon with dozens of vendors offering different types of tacos and nachos. The “Nacho Typical Festival” will run from 3-10 p.m. at Austin Landing...
dayton.com
Clothes That Work accepts a wide variety of clothing and accessories
I often get calls from readers who’d like to donate clothing to “Clothes That Work” but aren’t quite certain what kinds of clothes the organization will accept. The local non-profit was founded in 1998 by 13 women to provide interview and work-appropriate clothing to women who were transitioning from public assistance to employment. Twenty-four years later the mission of CTW has expanded to include women, men and independent teens.
GALLERY: WDTN participates in Clear The Shelters 2022
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The WDTN news team and the Dayton’s CW talent made their way around the Miami Valley Saturday to help promote Clear The Shelters. Animal shelters across the country are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need with the Clear The Shelters […]
daytonlocal.com
City Barbeque Fundraiser and Adoption Event
Humane Society of Greater Dayton is having a fundraiser and adoption event at City Barbeque Beavercreek on 8/27/2022!. Humane Society of Greater Dayton is having a fundraiser and adoption event at City Barbeque Beavercreek on 8/27/2022! Order online or head on over to show your support and enjoy some BBQ—we’ll get 20% of sales from everyone who shows our flyer or uses our fundraiser code FundA when they order online or in the City BBQ app!
Urbana Citizen
Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival celebrates 20th year
Several crowd favorite bands from previous editions of the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival will return for encore performances on the outdoor stage at the 20th OFSF on three consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24. The festival, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana at 2624...
sciotopost.com
Ohio Renaissance Festival Opens Next Weekend
Harveysburg, Ohio – Shine your armor and sharpen your swords the Ohio Renaissance Festival is back for its 2022 season. This 35-acre permanent village has been authentically and historically re-created in the flavor of 16th Century England. Visitors will see a full day of entertainment including full-armored Jousting the...
daytonlocal.com
Dayton Ohio - Movie in the Park - Northwest Recreation Center
Bring your blanket or lawn chairs to the park and see a family-friendly movie under the stars. Popcorn and fun are provided!
dayton.com
Austin Landing hosts new festival featuring tacos, nachos this weekend
A new food festival featuring all things tacos and nachos launches Saturday at Austin Landing in Miami Township. At least 15 vendors will gather for Taco & Nacho Fest- Nacho Typical Food Fest, hosted by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association and Austin Landing Events. This is the second new festival...
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton breakfast, brunch spot closes
A downtown Dayton restaurant serving breakfast and brunch on the weekends has closed, according to a post on Facebook. “The Sugar Guild will be closing. We will not open this weekend,” said a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Aug. 23. “This is both heartbreaking and unexpected. Not sure what the future holds, but we know it’s not over. TY (Thank you) Dayton.”
The ‘Arts in the District’ block party set to be held today in Oregon District
DAYTON — The ‘Arts in the District’ block party is set to kick off in the Oregon District later today. From noon until 6:00 p.m., attendees will be able to celebrate with free, family-friendly activities on Fifth Street in Dayton. Local artists and vendors will be at...
dayton.com
Marion’s Piazza CEO Roger Glass died at 79
Entrepreneur was ‘a pillar’ of Dayton business and philanthropic community, family said. Roger Glass, president and chief executive of Marion’s Piazza, died Wednesday, his family said. Glass — president and CEO of Marion’s for 16 years and an employee of the family-owned company for five decades —...
WDTN
Pet of the Week from Humane Society of Greater Dayton
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little black ball of fur is Batman. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said any family ready to take on his energy and cuddles would be a great home for Batman.
dayton.com
Basil’s on Market Dayton closes: ‘We’re completely heartbroken,’ says owner
A downtown Dayton restaurant overlooking the Great Miami River that was known for its all-you-can-eat Friday night crab special has closed its doors. Basil’s on Market, at 312 N. Patterson Blvd., closed for a variety of reasons Aug. 20 including short-staffing and rising costs, according to co-owner Jeff Finkelstein.
daytonlocal.com
The Sunflower Field in Yellow Springs
The sunflower field at Whitehall Farm in Yellow Springs is back this year, and expected to bloom within the next few weeks. Sunflower Field in Yellow Springs expected to bloom mid September. Every year, several acres of sunflowers burst into bloom in a field along U.S. 68, attracting hundreds of...
dayton.com
Reza’s to close in downtown Dayton, Beavercreek location thrives
After three years in downtown Dayton, Reza’s will soon close its coffee shop on Wayne Avenue, but continue roasting in the space, according to a sign posted at the business. “We will be closing the coffee shop side of the business at this location soon,” the owners of Reza’s Downtown wrote in a message to their customers. “Despite the many loyal customers who frequent this cafe, and despite the talented and hard-working baristas who work here, this cafe is just not sustainable. It has not been since Covid.”
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Dayton
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dayton, Ohio on Petfinder.
What movies were filmed in Ohio? Here’s a list
Here are a few films that were shot in Ohio, according to IMDB.
dayton.com
19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region
A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
Sidney Daily News
The wheels on the van go round and round
Shelby County Libraries is extending their gratitude to Emerson for the donation to the Shelby County Libraries. The donation was used to fund the replacement of the library van. The library uses the van to make weekly deliveries to each of the five community locations, continue staff education and training, as well as attend promotional events. The new van also received a complete custom wrap by Visual Concepts by PSG, located in Sidney. The new design showcases both the library’s logo and Emerson’s We Love STEM logo, focusing on all the places you can go and things you can learn at the library. Shown with the new van are, left to right, Emily Garber, Nicole Schwieterman, Visual Concepts; Cassandra Monnin, Rikki Unterbrink, Suzanne Cline, Shelby County Libraries; Steve Roberts and Ann Runner, Emerson.
