When actress Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, there was a rocky relationship between the "Suits" star and the royal family (via Us Weekly). When the couple got engaged, Meghan opened up about how difficult the adjustment period was. "I think I can very safely say as naive as it sounds now, having gone through this learning curve in the past year and a half I did not have any understanding of just what it would be like," the Duchess of Sussex shared with Us Weekly. Harry said that he tried to warn her the best he could.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO