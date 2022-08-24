Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278
Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
Video: Watch Adriano Moraes' brutal KO of Demetrious Johnson ahead of rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1
Demetrious Johnson has a chance this Friday to settle the score. The former UFC flyweight champion returns to the cage in a highly-anticipated rematch against champion Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 in Singapore. The last time Johnson (23-4-1) faced Moraes (20-3) was back...
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Sr confident his son beats Deontay Wilder
By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Sr is supremely confident that his son, former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr, will ultimately defeat Deontay Wilder if the two faces each other next. Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) has a tough obstacle in front of him with his fight on September 4th...
MMAmania.com
Khabib just called Cain Velasquez in jail — here’s what they talked about
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is currently behind bars in Santa Clara County while his attorneys battle multiple charges — including attempted murder — following a public and somewhat messy shootout that took place earlier this year. Get the latest on that pending court case right here.
RELATED PEOPLE
Shock as young relative of Floyd Mayweather’s girlfriend found dead at legendary boxer’s luxury condo
A RELATIVE of Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend has reportedly died in the boxer's Las Vegas condo. Jarrett Johnson, 24, was a standout football player in high school and played multiple positions at Lindenwood University. Johnson was a relative of Mayweather' s reported on-off girlfriend Jamie Lynn. TMZ report that Johnson was...
Boxing Legend George Foreman Is Facing Troubling Allegations
Former heavyweight champion of the world George Foreman is reportedly facing allegations of sexual abuse. A pair of women filed lawsuits in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. They are alleging that Foreman sexually assaulted and abused them in the 1970s when they were teenagers.
mmanews.com
“Some Truth” To Conor McGregor Rules Statement Says Herb Dean
Conor McGregor recently gave his thoughts on long-winded clinch exchanges, and referee Herb Dean says he isn’t completely wrong. The Irish MMA competitor gave his thoughts during the UFC 278 event on grappling-based activity, namely the Aldo vs Dvalishvili contest. From McGregor’s Twitter:. “Leaned his way to victory....
Boxing Scene
Kayla Harrison Backing Claressa Shields To Defeat Savannah Marshall
WBC, WBA, IBF middleweight champion Claressa Shields is two weeks away from her long awaited grudge match with career arch-rival Savannah Marshall, who holds the WBO strap at 160-pounds. Their undisputed clash will take place at the O2 Arena in London on September 10, live on ESPN+ and Sky Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anthony Joshua’s own trainer Robert Garcia claims Brit ‘mentally defeated himself’ during Oleksandr Usyk rematch
ANTHONY JOSHUA'S trainer Robert Garcia claims that his man "defeated himself" during round ten of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. AJ, 32, enjoyed success in round nine - stinging Usyk as he launched blow after blow. But the Ukrainian came roaring back in the very next stanza, regaining control and...
FOX Sports
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Everything You Need To Know
Two heavyweight kings of the ring — Andy "Destoyer" Ruiz Jr. and Luis "King Kong" Ortiz — will bring the pugilistic star power to Los Angeles when they meet in the ring at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 4, live on FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view. Both Ruiz (36-2) and...
KSI KOs Swarmz in round 2 of ugly, embarrassing boxing bout
YouTuber turned boxer KSI fought musician Swamrz for his first of two fights at The O2 Arena in London, England. It was as ugly as expected. Social media stars and internet celebrities turned boxers attract a lot of criticism, and KSI vs. Swarmz showed why. YouTuber turned boxer KSI was...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder looking powerful throwing combos in training
By Allan Fox: Trainer Malik Scott is fine-tuning Deontay Wilder’s combination punching and further developing his left hand to turn it into a weapon that he can utilize against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder’s last opponent Tyson Fury exposed his lack of a backup weapon to go along...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder is now Jogging In training Camp for Helenius
By Daniel Echevarria: Floyd Mayweather, also known as TBE, one of the greatest boxers ever before he retired undefeated, would often say something like, “A TRUE Champion always bounces back. “. I have always heard that you can always tell the true character of a man by HOW he...
Boxing Scene
Commey: Beating Pedraza Will Let People Know I'm Not Done, Still Got A Lot To Offer
Richard Commey and Jose Pedraza are close in age, both coming off losses to former champions and at similar stages in their careers. Each of these former lightweight champions clearly need a win in a prototypical crossroads fight Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Pedraza at least has grown accustomed over the past three years to fighting at or near the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds, whereas Commey will make his debut in that division after campaigning as a lightweight throughout his 11-year pro career.
Israel Adesanya reflects on Yoel Romero fight as the lowest point of his career: “That was the worst for me”
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya views his fight with Yoel Romero as the lowest moment of his career. ‘The Last Stylebender’ met ‘Soldier of God’ in the main event of UFC 248 in March 2020. The headliner was set to be the first title defense for the recently-crowned champion Adesanya. Despite high expectations heading in, the matchup wasn’t a thriller as fans hoped.
MMAmania.com
Luke Rockhold explains face-to-face blood smear on Paulo Costa: ‘I was in there with a lesser man’
Luke Rockhold’s last fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is one fans definitely won’t forget. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the co-main featured two Middleweights with some bad blood between each other. The returning former champion, Rockhold, found himself across from one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, who was looking to rebound off the first two losses of his career. The quickly explosive contest slowed down significantly as round two rolled around and both men found themselves impacted by the city’s elevation.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury directs his promoters to tell WBC he’s unretiring and won’t vacate his title
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury beat the WBC’s deadline of Friday, August 26th, by letting his promoters know to tell the sanctioning body that he’s not retiring and will be resuming his career. The next move for Fury and his team is to try and negotiate an undisputed...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney vacating Ring Magazine belt after being excluded from pound-for-pound list
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says he plans on vacating his Ring Magazine title in response to not being included in their top 10 pound-for-pound list. Devin, 23, posted on Twitter his disappointment about not making the list and his intentions on no longer possessing the Ring...
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
WWE・
Oleksandr Usyk back as Ring Magazine No1 pound-for-pound best after outclassing Anthony Joshua for a second time
OLEKSANDR USYK is back as Ring Magazine's No1 pound-for-pound best after outclassing Anthony Joshua for a second time. The Ukrainian, 35, defended his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles against Joshua in Saudi Arabia. Usyk beat Joshua by split decision, and also picked up the vacant Ring Magazine belt...
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 7