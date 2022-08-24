ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

MMAmania.com

Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278

Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Sr confident his son beats Deontay Wilder

By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Sr is supremely confident that his son, former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr, will ultimately defeat Deontay Wilder if the two faces each other next. Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) has a tough obstacle in front of him with his fight on September 4th...
Person
Dereck Chisora
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
mmanews.com

“Some Truth” To Conor McGregor Rules Statement Says Herb Dean

Conor McGregor recently gave his thoughts on long-winded clinch exchanges, and referee Herb Dean says he isn’t completely wrong. The Irish MMA competitor gave his thoughts during the UFC 278 event on grappling-based activity, namely the Aldo vs Dvalishvili contest. From McGregor’s Twitter:. “Leaned his way to victory....
UFC
Boxing Scene

Kayla Harrison Backing Claressa Shields To Defeat Savannah Marshall

WBC, WBA, IBF middleweight champion Claressa Shields is two weeks away from her long awaited grudge match with career arch-rival Savannah Marshall, who holds the WBO strap at 160-pounds. Their undisputed clash will take place at the O2 Arena in London on September 10, live on ESPN+ and Sky Sports.
COMBAT SPORTS
FOX Sports

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Everything You Need To Know

Two heavyweight kings of the ring — Andy "Destoyer" Ruiz Jr. and Luis "King Kong" Ortiz — will bring the pugilistic star power to Los Angeles when they meet in the ring at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 4, live on FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view. Both Ruiz (36-2) and...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder looking powerful throwing combos in training

By Allan Fox: Trainer Malik Scott is fine-tuning Deontay Wilder’s combination punching and further developing his left hand to turn it into a weapon that he can utilize against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder’s last opponent Tyson Fury exposed his lack of a backup weapon to go along...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder is now Jogging In training Camp for Helenius

By Daniel Echevarria: Floyd Mayweather, also known as TBE, one of the greatest boxers ever before he retired undefeated, would often say something like, “A TRUE Champion always bounces back. “. I have always heard that you can always tell the true character of a man by HOW he...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Commey: Beating Pedraza Will Let People Know I'm Not Done, Still Got A Lot To Offer

Richard Commey and Jose Pedraza are close in age, both coming off losses to former champions and at similar stages in their careers. Each of these former lightweight champions clearly need a win in a prototypical crossroads fight Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Pedraza at least has grown accustomed over the past three years to fighting at or near the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds, whereas Commey will make his debut in that division after campaigning as a lightweight throughout his 11-year pro career.
TULSA, OK
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya reflects on Yoel Romero fight as the lowest point of his career: “That was the worst for me”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya views his fight with Yoel Romero as the lowest moment of his career. ‘The Last Stylebender’ met ‘Soldier of God’ in the main event of UFC 248 in March 2020. The headliner was set to be the first title defense for the recently-crowned champion Adesanya. Despite high expectations heading in, the matchup wasn’t a thriller as fans hoped.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Luke Rockhold explains face-to-face blood smear on Paulo Costa: ‘I was in there with a lesser man’

Luke Rockhold’s last fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is one fans definitely won’t forget. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the co-main featured two Middleweights with some bad blood between each other. The returning former champion, Rockhold, found himself across from one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, who was looking to rebound off the first two losses of his career. The quickly explosive contest slowed down significantly as round two rolled around and both men found themselves impacted by the city’s elevation.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion

We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
WWE
SPORTbible

