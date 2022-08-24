Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Rev. Curtis Melton, 92, of Madisonville
Funeral services for 92-year old Reverend Curtis Melton, of Madisonville, will be Sunday afternoon, August 28, at 2:00 at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation will begin at noon Sunday, August 28. He is survived his children, Janie Melton Polley...
wkdzradio.com
hooks’ Mural Unveiled In Downtown Hopkinsville
Gwenda Motley likes to point out that her older sister, Gloria Jean Watkins, was born and raised in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Now, the author, feminist and intellectual better known as “bell hooks” will forever be painted and praised in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Saturday morning, locals and dignitaries alike gathered along...
wkdzradio.com
Mark Wyatt, 46, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 46-year-old Mark Wyatt, of Cadiz, will be 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Delmont Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 o’clock until the funeral hour. Survivors include:. Father: David (Barbara) Wyatt, of Cadiz;. Mother: Connie Hunt, of...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 am an SUV was northbound when the driver had some kind of medical issue and struck a guardrail. The driver was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Madisonville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 27-year-old Christopher Terpening was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car driven by 19-year-old Brandon Smith that was turning onto Kentucky 1682.
wkdzradio.com
Mayor Youth Council Returning To Hopkinsville
The Sixth Mayor’s “Youth Council” — typically dubbed “MYCity” — is making its return in Hopkinsville. All interested Christian County juniors and seniors, whether they’re schooled at home or in public/private institutions, are encouraged to apply. Current Mayor Wendell Lynch noted the...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Wednesday South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Charlene Northington was northbound when her SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole near East 1st Street. She was taken by...
wkdzradio.com
Motorcyclist Severely Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car that was turning onto Kentucky 1682. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Updated: Medical episode leads to injury accident
A medical issue led to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on South Virginia Street that sent the driver to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says Charlene Northington of Hopkinsville had been headed north when she said she passed out at the wheel, causing her vehicle to leave the road and strike a utility pole.
WBTM
God’s Pit Crew Completes Home Building Projects in Kentucky and Tennessee
Teams of volunteers from God’s Pit Crew recently completed a monumental task. Building three homes in three weeks for families whose lives were uprooted by tornadoes that hit Kentucky and Tennessee late last year. In a press release from God’s Pit Crew, “The new homes are being provided for free, furnished, and decorated. Our volunteers and staff began construction on Monday, August 8th at the rebuilding sites in Benton, Kentucky, Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and Dresden, Tennessee.” The first home was revealed Wednesday with the others being turned over to their new owners in the next week. God’s Pit Crew Founder/President Randy Johnson says, “We are overjoyed to provide these homes for these three families. Our volunteers put so much love into every moment of the work rebuilding them. We are so grateful to our amazing volunteers and to our wonderful donors who make all this possible.”
yoursportsedge.com
Logan County Runs Over Colonels 49-6
Looking to move to 2-0 for the first time since an undefeated regular season in 2017, the Christian County Colonels instead received a heavy dose of Logan County’s Ryan Rayno on Friday in a 49-6 loss to the Cougars. The final score matches last season’s meeting in Hopkinsville, also...
wkdzradio.com
Tennessee Woman Injured In Crash Near I-24 Welcome Center
A Tennessee woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in front of the Welcome Center in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Amanda Henry was westbound entering the construction area with traffic going down to one lane when she struck the side of a tractor-trailer. The crash caused her vehicle to run off the roadway and hit a digital information sign.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Clarksville Police Department reported a motorcycle crash on Madison Street. Scott Beaubien, spokesman for Clarksville Police Department stated that a motorcycle crashed with a car near Village Way at around [..]
whopam.com
Both Hopkinsville and Christian Co. Lose Road Games on Friday Night
The Hopkinsville Tigers traveled to Mayfield on Friday night to take on The Cardinals with Mayfield beating The Tigers 36-0. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap….. The Tigers travel to Caldwell Co. on Friday night. Our F&M Bank Pregame Show begins at 6:20pm on NewsRadio 95.3 FM and 1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
wkdzradio.com
Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital After Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Canton Street at the intersection of Wooldridge Road severely injured a motorcyclist Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was westbound when he lost control attempting to avoid a collision with a truck turning onto Canton Street from Wooldridge Road. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie...
wkdzradio.com
Deputies Search For Escapee In Todd County
Authorities are looking for an Elkton man after he ran away from them while being transported to a drug rehab center Friday. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say William Wilder ran away from the Todd County Detention Center parking lot while he was being transferred to a drug rehabilitation center.
whopam.com
Christian, Todd Trigg counties red on COVID map
The latest Kentucky COVID Community Spread map shows the numbers continuing to improve across the state, but the southern Pennyrile region is still red. Christian, Todd and Trigg counties are red, in addition to Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties. Caldwell, Lyon and Logan counties are yellow. Governor Andy Beshear says he’s...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Vehicle Theft
A Hopkinsville man was charged with theft after a stolen vehicle investigation in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say on November 23rd 50-year-old Zachary Mallory sold a 2007 Cadillac Escalade for $260 that was taken from a vacant house that had burned. He was arrested Friday and charged with theft...
wkdzradio.com
Think Cute Kids Cuts Ribbon In Cadiz
Opened earlier in June at 54 Main Street in Cadiz, Think Cute Kids held its ribbon cutting Friday afternoon alongside the Trigg County Chamber of Commerce. Returning home with her husband following the COVID-19 pandemic, owner/operator Angela Walker said she just wanted to create a place families could shop locally for children’s apparel.
wkdzradio.com
Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
Comments / 0