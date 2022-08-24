ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio student arrested for alleged threatening social media post

By Danielle Cotterman
 3 days ago

FREMONT , Ohio (WJW) – A 12-year-old from Fremont City Schools has been arrested after reportedly posting a threatening message to the popular social media platform Snapchat .

According to Fremont police, they received two separate reports on Aug. 21 that the student posted a picture of three firearms with the caption, “all the school supplies I need.”

Police say, the child’s parents are cooperating, and all three firearms were confiscated. They say the guns turned out to be BB guns.

“Please take this opportunity to talk with your children about consequences of their activity on social media. Content like this will be taken seriously,” said police in a press release.

Police say they are working closely with Fremont City Schools and the Sandusky Juvenile Prosecutors Office. They said they will commit all resources to ensure incidents, like this one, are investigated completely.

