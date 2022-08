NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff homer and an RBI double, and David Peterson pitched six innings of four-hit ball as the first-place New York Mets defeated the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Saturday night for their third straight victory. Starling Marte added an RBI double in the seventh for the Mets, who moved three games ahead of second-place Atlanta in the NL East when the Braves lost 6-5 in St. Louis. New York (82-46) holds the second-best record in the majors and is 36 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 100-60 in 1988. “Good game for me personally,” Nimmo said. “I’m glad I was able to contribute.”

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO