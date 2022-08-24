BOSTON - This week's announcement on federal student loan debt relief left many people asking one question: When will the money be on the way? President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that those making under $125,000 a year will receive $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. Borrowers who received Pell Grants will receive $20,000 in forgiveness. The Department of Education admits it is still working to figure out exactly how it will implement the aid. Adam Minsky is an attorney in Boston specializing in student loans. "I think that we have never seen anything like this before," said Minsky. "I think it is going to change...

