Berzerker_Raider
3d ago

see I'd be happy just getting rid of the exorbitant interest rate. i took on the debt willfully, its my responsibility to pay it back.

The Independent

Trump fails to mention defunct Trump University in rant about ‘corrupt colleges’ and Biden’s student loan forgiveness

Donald Trump failed to mention his defunct Trump University in a rant about colleges and President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness scheme. “Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats have just orchestrated another election-enhancing money grab, this time to the tune of $300,000,000,000—and just like I predicted, it’s coming right out of the pocket of the working-class Americans who are struggling the most!” Mr Trump thundered on his struggling social media platform Truth Social. “Crippling inflation, unaffordable energy prices, and WAR—all things that should never have happened. But if that wasn’t enough, now Americans are bailing out College Administrators...
The Independent

Ted Cruz says forgiving student debt could help Democrats if ‘slacker baristas’ can ‘get off the bong’ long enough to vote

Ted Cruz says that the White House forgiving some student loans could help Democrats if “slacker baristas” can “get off the bong” long enough to vote.The US Senator, a Republican from Texas, complained that Joe Biden’s student loan announcement “could drive up turnout” among young voters on the Verdict with Ted Cruz show.The Biden administration announced earlier this week that it is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those Americans earning less than $125,000 per year.And it will write off up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 per year.The move has...
The Independent

Biden shuts down 2020 election heckler at campaign launch: ‘Ignorance knows no boundaries’

Joe Biden had sharp words for a heckler who interrupted a midterm fundraiser and rally in Maryland on Thursday night.Witnesses said a man interrupted the president’s speech at Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, yelling, “You stole the election!”The outburst prompted a rain of boos from the crowd, and the president said, “Let him go,” and “That’s OK,” before offering a comeback.“Folks, ignorance knows no boundaries, but we never gave up,” Mr Biden said to applause. “We never gave in, and we’re delivering for the American people.”The president’s remarks touted the Democrats’ legislative achievements on infrastructure, climate, and guns,...
The Independent

Joe Biden doubles down on criticism of ‘what’s her name’ Marjorie Taylor Greene on student loans

President Joe Biden doubled down on his claim that Republicans like Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene are hypocrites for opposing his cancellation of student debt while taking Paycheck Protection Program during the Covid-19 pandemic. On Thursday evening, the White House’s Twitter account lit into the Georgia Republican after she criticised the White House’s announcement to forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt and $20,000 in debt for Pell Grant recipients by noting that she had her government loans repaid.The Paycheck Protection Program was put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic as part of a series of legislation former president...
CBS Boston

Borrowers may have to wait for student loan relief

BOSTON - This week's announcement on federal student loan debt relief left many people asking one question: When will the money be on the way? President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that those making under $125,000 a year will receive $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. Borrowers who received Pell Grants will receive $20,000 in forgiveness. The Department of Education admits it is still working to figure out exactly how it will implement the aid. Adam Minsky is an attorney in Boston specializing in student loans. "I think that we have never seen anything like this before," said Minsky. "I think it is going to change...
