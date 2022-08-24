Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on man who shot at restaurant worker behind bulletproof glass
Detroit — Detroit police are seeking information about a man who shot at a restaurant worker after claiming his order was wrong. On Aug. 13, a male suspect shot at a 42-year-old female Hollywood Coney Island employee working behind bulletproof glass at the counter, Detroit police said in a press release Saturday. No injuries were reported.
WNEM
Police seize meth, stolen guns from search in Genesee Co. home
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities in Genesee County seized a large amount of drugs as well as stolen guns after executing a search warrant. The Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for the search warrant in August. The home of...
Crime Stoppers offers reward for info in August homicide
FLINT, MI – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the homicide of a 34-year-old Flint man killed last week. Police said Bryndon Weathersby was shot and killed at his home in the 4000 block of Frazer...
Man injured during highway shooting in Flint was likely wrong target, officials say
FLINT, MI – Authorities believe a man shot and critically injured in January while driving on I-475, near Stewart Avenue, was not the intended target of the shooter, but was a victim after a case of mistaken identity. That information came out during testimony provided Friday, Aug. 26, during...
abc12.com
Flint police look for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint overnight. The Flint Police Department says an unidentified woman was walking north on Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street when a northbound vehicle hit her and fled the scene around 1:10 a.m. Friday.
Flint Police Department Defends Black Cops Shown On Video Tasering Handcuffed White Woman
The Flint Police Department in Michigan is defending two Black officers' violent arrest of a handcuffed white woman. The post Flint Police Department Defends Black Cops Shown On Video Tasering Handcuffed White Woman appeared first on NewsOne.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows 2 men wanted in connection with Detroit burglary
DETROIT – Police are looking for two men that are suspects in a burglary that took place Wednesday morning. According to Detroit police, the burglary happened at 2 a.m. at a business off West McNichols Road and Ponchatrain. If anyone recognizes the two suspects, please call Officer Sterner at...
WNEM
Flint Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in the city of Flint. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 a.m. on N. Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street. The victim, an adult woman, was walking north...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: Lansing breaking and entering check results in arrest for drug possession
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, a 47-year-old suspect was arrested on drug possession charges when police were called to a residence over a possible breaking and entering. The Michigan State Police (MSP) Lansing Post announced the arrest Friday. They said troopers were called to a possible breaking and entering in progress.
Snapchat search warrant leads to prison time for MI man
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a man was sentenced in court Friday for criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree and for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
Task force seizes meth, cocaine, guns from home of large-scale dealer for Genesee County
Michigan State Police announced that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG), in cooperation with the ATF, seized 11 lbs. of crystal meth while executing a search warrant on Monday.
Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam
A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
nbc25news.com
Flint Rapper charged for allegedly hiring man to murder woman, victim survived
FLINT, Mich. - A Flint rapper has been charged for allegedly hiring a man for $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights woman, according to the United States Attorney's Office. A federal grand jury has issued an indictment charging 31-year-old Clifton E. Terry, III, a.k.a. “Cliff Mac", with:. conspiracy to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother shot during Warren carjacking starts long road to recovery
WARREN, Mich. – Local 4 heard for the first time from a mother of four who was shot during a carjacking while she was working to feed her family. Joanna Withrow was injured at a Warren gas station four months ago, and she’s now out of the hospital and fighting to walk again.
nbc25news.com
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County
Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
Driver of Chrysler 300 going 100 mph on I-96 flees police, is tracked down and arrested
Two people were arrested overnight after trying to get away from Michigan State Police on I-96 at the Davison. Police said the driver was speeding at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
The Oakland Press
Man accused of raping psych patient gets next court date
A former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary exam on Sept. 28. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person. It’s alleged he assaulted the 18-year-old female in the early morning hours of July 14 at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street
SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
Punches thrown during Pontiac arrest leads to Oakland Co. investigation
In a now-viral video, two Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seen repeatedly punching a woman whose family says is mentally ill.
