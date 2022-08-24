ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

Police seize meth, stolen guns from search in Genesee Co. home

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities in Genesee County seized a large amount of drugs as well as stolen guns after executing a search warrant. The Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for the search warrant in August. The home of...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint police look for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint overnight. The Flint Police Department says an unidentified woman was walking north on Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street when a northbound vehicle hit her and fled the scene around 1:10 a.m. Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Video shows 2 men wanted in connection with Detroit burglary

DETROIT – Police are looking for two men that are suspects in a burglary that took place Wednesday morning. According to Detroit police, the burglary happened at 2 a.m. at a business off West McNichols Road and Ponchatrain. If anyone recognizes the two suspects, please call Officer Sterner at...
WNEM

fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
The Detroit Free Press

Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam

A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mother shot during Warren carjacking starts long road to recovery

WARREN, Mich. – Local 4 heard for the first time from a mother of four who was shot during a carjacking while she was working to feed her family. Joanna Withrow was injured at a Warren gas station four months ago, and she’s now out of the hospital and fighting to walk again.
nbc25news.com

Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County

Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
The Oakland Press

Man accused of raping psych patient gets next court date

A former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary exam on Sept. 28. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person. It’s alleged he assaulted the 18-year-old female in the early morning hours of July 14 at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
MLive

Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street

SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
SAGINAW, MI

