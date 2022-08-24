Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
hooks’ Mural Unveiled In Downtown Hopkinsville
Gwenda Motley likes to point out that her older sister, Gloria Jean Watkins, was born and raised in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Now, the author, feminist and intellectual better known as “bell hooks” will forever be painted and praised in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Saturday morning, locals and dignitaries alike gathered along...
Hopkinsville unveils new mural honoring hometown author
She's a woman known for her words, but now in Hopkinsville, Bell Hooks will also be a recognizable face, thanks to a new mural.
wkdzradio.com
Tatum Lee Kelly, of Cadiz
Graveside services for Tatum Lee Kelly, of Cadiz, will be at 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be at Goodwin Funeral Home from noon until the funeral hour. Survivors include:. Mother: Destiny Hanshew, of Cadiz;. Father: Bryan Kelly, of Cadiz;. Maternal grandfather: William Pilkington (Tara...
wkdzradio.com
Mark Wyatt, 46, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 46-year-old Mark Wyatt, of Cadiz, will be 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Delmont Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 o’clock until the funeral hour. Survivors include:. Father: David (Barbara) Wyatt, of Cadiz;. Mother: Connie Hunt, of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Mayor Youth Council Returning To Hopkinsville
The Sixth Mayor’s “Youth Council” — typically dubbed “MYCity” — is making its return in Hopkinsville. All interested Christian County juniors and seniors, whether they’re schooled at home or in public/private institutions, are encouraged to apply. Current Mayor Wendell Lynch noted the...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Madisonville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 27-year-old Christopher Terpening was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car driven by 19-year-old Brandon Smith that was turning onto Kentucky 1682.
whopam.com
Both Hopkinsville and Christian Co. Lose Road Games on Friday Night
The Hopkinsville Tigers traveled to Mayfield on Friday night to take on The Cardinals with Mayfield beating The Tigers 36-0. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap….. The Tigers travel to Caldwell Co. on Friday night. Our F&M Bank Pregame Show begins at 6:20pm on NewsRadio 95.3 FM and 1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Wednesday South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Charlene Northington was northbound when her SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole near East 1st Street. She was taken by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Christian, Todd Trigg counties red on COVID map
The latest Kentucky COVID Community Spread map shows the numbers continuing to improve across the state, but the southern Pennyrile region is still red. Christian, Todd and Trigg counties are red, in addition to Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties. Caldwell, Lyon and Logan counties are yellow. Governor Andy Beshear says he’s...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 am an SUV was northbound when the driver had some kind of medical issue and struck a guardrail. The driver was...
wkdzradio.com
Adams Reappointed To Juvenile Justice Council
Governor Andy Beshear has reappointed John Lindsey Adams, of Hopkinsville, to the Juvenile Justice Oversight Council. A district judge for the Commonwealth, Adams will serve out another term that expires August 1, 2024. He was reappointed alongside Henderson County Attorney Steven Gold, Hardin County Sheriff John Ward and Jefferson County...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff’s Office Suggests Fourth SRO For District
Trigg County Schools could be receiving a fourth school resource officer — one that would serve in a unique, part-time role. During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree detailed a plan to board members and Superintendent Bill Thorpe, in which his office would provide a trained individual for county activities and, more importantly, away trips for athletes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Motorcyclist Severely Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car that was turning onto Kentucky 1682. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance...
WBTM
God’s Pit Crew Completes Home Building Projects in Kentucky and Tennessee
Teams of volunteers from God’s Pit Crew recently completed a monumental task. Building three homes in three weeks for families whose lives were uprooted by tornadoes that hit Kentucky and Tennessee late last year. In a press release from God’s Pit Crew, “The new homes are being provided for free, furnished, and decorated. Our volunteers and staff began construction on Monday, August 8th at the rebuilding sites in Benton, Kentucky, Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and Dresden, Tennessee.” The first home was revealed Wednesday with the others being turned over to their new owners in the next week. God’s Pit Crew Founder/President Randy Johnson says, “We are overjoyed to provide these homes for these three families. Our volunteers put so much love into every moment of the work rebuilding them. We are so grateful to our amazing volunteers and to our wonderful donors who make all this possible.”
wkdzradio.com
Tennessee Woman Injured In Crash Near I-24 Welcome Center
A Tennessee woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in front of the Welcome Center in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Amanda Henry was westbound entering the construction area with traffic going down to one lane when she struck the side of a tractor-trailer. The crash caused her vehicle to run off the roadway and hit a digital information sign.
wkdzradio.com
Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital After Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Canton Street at the intersection of Wooldridge Road severely injured a motorcyclist Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was westbound when he lost control attempting to avoid a collision with a truck turning onto Canton Street from Wooldridge Road. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie...
wkdzradio.com
Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd Central vs Fort Campbell
The Todd County Central Rebels hosted Fort Campbell Friday night in Elkton. The Rebels held on for an exciting 33-26 win over the Falcons. YSE was there for the game and got these pics. Take a look. Todd Central vs Fort Campbell.
wkdzradio.com
Deputies Search For Escapee In Todd County
Authorities are looking for an Elkton man after he ran away from them while being transported to a drug rehab center Friday. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say William Wilder ran away from the Todd County Detention Center parking lot while he was being transferred to a drug rehabilitation center.
wkdzradio.com
Think Cute Kids Cuts Ribbon In Cadiz
Opened earlier in June at 54 Main Street in Cadiz, Think Cute Kids held its ribbon cutting Friday afternoon alongside the Trigg County Chamber of Commerce. Returning home with her husband following the COVID-19 pandemic, owner/operator Angela Walker said she just wanted to create a place families could shop locally for children’s apparel.
Comments / 0