Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

DAV Car Show and Raffle

KOLO TV Reno

Children with ADHD finding success with Neurotherapy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a common story with middle schoolers diagnosed with ADHD. They can be put on medication and do fine. They can undergo behavioral therapy. But for one 8th grader we talked to, his life changed beginning last January. That’s when his parents, after several interventions,...
Golf.com

Anatomy of a golf-club revival: How this Nevada facility turned around its fortunes

The Club at ArrowCreek, a private facility in Reno, Nev., is thriving, but that wasn’t always the case. The club, which has two courses — the Challenge Course (designed by Fuzzy Zoeller with John Harbottle) and the Legend Course (designed by Arnold Palmer) — has endured its share of financial troubles, filing for Chapter 11 on one occasion, and being roughly a month from insolvency on another. In 2014, a group of about 50 local investors took over the club, but they didn’t fare much better.
2news.com

Someone2 Know: Connor Fogal

You might call our Someone 2 Know a Renaissance man - he's an artist and photographer - a downhill skier and competitive bodybuilder. He is also an advocate for those with disabilities. During summer you can find Fogal selling his work at Food Truck Fridays in Reno.
KOLO TV Reno

Aug. 26 Sports Caravan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Week two of the Sports Caravan had a little bit of everything. Our Game of the Week came down to the final play while another contest saw an even more thrilling finish. Our Player of the Week put together one of the best halves we’ll see this season.
KOLO TV Reno

Join Together Northern Nevada to host community event and resource fair ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every August 31 since 2001, countries, organizations, non-profits and individuals have recognized International Overdose Awareness Day. Ahead of the globally recognized day, Join Together Northern Nevada is hosting an event and resource fair at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. It’s happening Friday, Aug. 26 from 5-8 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno

Music at the Marina Returns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting the event again this Thursday, August 25, 2022 as part of its Hello Summer Celebration Series. Local band White Water will be performing at the free, family friendly event. Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks and Mike Biselli with White Water visited KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect and the free shuttle available.
KOLO TV Reno

Sun Valley Fire Displaces Residents

nevadabusiness.com

2023 Reno Rodeo Officers Ready for the New Year

RENO, Nev. — Now that the dust has settled on the 2022 Reno Rodeo, the 2023 officers are already busy planning for next year. Incoming Reno Rodeo President Greg “Lightning” Williams has been actively involved with the rodeo for over four decades, having held multiple positions within the organization. Williams will be assisted by First Vice President Carrie Ann Sattler, who is set to take over as the organization’s first female president next year, and newly elected Second Vice President Jim Neil, who will be president in 2025.
KOLO TV Reno

One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -AUG> 27 UPDATE: A male juvenile died after being stabbed Friday night near West Street Plaza, the Reno Police Department reported Saturday. A person described only as male remained in critical condition on Saturday, police said. Police said everyone involved in the incident about 8:40 p.m. n...
KOLO TV Reno

Friday Web Weather

Another hot day is expected across northern Nevada today with daytime highs in the upper 90s in Reno. The weekend will be slightly cooler with highs near average in the low 90s.. Winds will also be a factor this weekend with gusts up to 40 mph on Saturday and a Fire Weather Watch in effect through Saturday night.
FOX Reno

Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
