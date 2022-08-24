Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
DAV Car Show and Raffle
msn.com
Local TikToker goes viral for videos helping Reno's unhoused community
Just Knate posts weekly TikToks featuring unhoused people in Reno. The videos have almost 7 million views. In just three months -- Just Knate is becoming a social media sensation for his kind acts towards those who are normally overlooked. "Could I get you a lunch," he asks one man...
KOLO TV Reno
Children with ADHD finding success with Neurotherapy
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a common story with middle schoolers diagnosed with ADHD. They can be put on medication and do fine. They can undergo behavioral therapy. But for one 8th grader we talked to, his life changed beginning last January. That’s when his parents, after several interventions,...
FOX Reno
Celebrating National Dog Day with Paws 4 Love
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It's National Dog Day!. Fox 11 is celebrating with Paws 4 Love to talk about therapy dogs with a special feature from therapy dog Tango.
KOLO TV Reno
Git-R-Smoked excited to defend their “Best in the West” title at this year’s rib cook-off
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Kevin McFarland, owner of Git-R-Smoked BBQ Catering won the top prize at the Nugget Casino Resort’s Rib Cook-Off last year, he was the first person from Northern Nevada to do so in over 20 years. Next week, he’s firing up his smokers again to...
Golf.com
Anatomy of a golf-club revival: How this Nevada facility turned around its fortunes
The Club at ArrowCreek, a private facility in Reno, Nev., is thriving, but that wasn’t always the case. The club, which has two courses — the Challenge Course (designed by Fuzzy Zoeller with John Harbottle) and the Legend Course (designed by Arnold Palmer) — has endured its share of financial troubles, filing for Chapter 11 on one occasion, and being roughly a month from insolvency on another. In 2014, a group of about 50 local investors took over the club, but they didn’t fare much better.
KCRA.com
'Gateway to Burning Man': Reno braces for its busiest week as 25,000 Burners arrive
RENO, Nev. — Hotels sell out. Costumes fly off the shelf. And there’s nary a bicycle nor a coconut water to be found. It’s the busiest holiday of the year in Reno — not Christmas or the Fourth of July, but Burning Man. For tens of...
KCRA.com
Truckee woman was hit with a $2,100 bill for a tetanus shot. Our inquiries helped drop those charges
TRUCKEE, Calif. — We all know going to the emergency room will cost you big time, but a Northern California woman is facing serious sticker shock after seeing the breakdown of costs after a recent trip to the hospital. The most expensive part of the bill wasn't even the...
2news.com
Someone2 Know: Connor Fogal
You might call our Someone 2 Know a Renaissance man - he's an artist and photographer - a downhill skier and competitive bodybuilder. He is also an advocate for those with disabilities. During summer you can find Fogal selling his work at Food Truck Fridays in Reno.
KOLO TV Reno
Aug. 26 Sports Caravan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Week two of the Sports Caravan had a little bit of everything. Our Game of the Week came down to the final play while another contest saw an even more thrilling finish. Our Player of the Week put together one of the best halves we’ll see this season.
KOLO TV Reno
Join Together Northern Nevada to host community event and resource fair ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every August 31 since 2001, countries, organizations, non-profits and individuals have recognized International Overdose Awareness Day. Ahead of the globally recognized day, Join Together Northern Nevada is hosting an event and resource fair at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. It’s happening Friday, Aug. 26 from 5-8 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Quench Botanica creates skincare products with mountain living in mind
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The tagline on Quench Botanica’s website reads, “The mountains are calling... is your skin ready?” That perfectly sums up the purpose behind Vina Shih’s unique skincare line. Her products are designed for those living, working and playing in the dry climate of the Tahoe Basin.
KOLO TV Reno
Music at the Marina Returns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting the event again this Thursday, August 25, 2022 as part of its Hello Summer Celebration Series. Local band White Water will be performing at the free, family friendly event. Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks and Mike Biselli with White Water visited KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect and the free shuttle available.
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley Fire Displaces Residents
KOLO TV Reno
Reno advocates release an in-depth report on homelessness in Washoe County
nevadabusiness.com
2023 Reno Rodeo Officers Ready for the New Year
RENO, Nev. — Now that the dust has settled on the 2022 Reno Rodeo, the 2023 officers are already busy planning for next year. Incoming Reno Rodeo President Greg “Lightning” Williams has been actively involved with the rodeo for over four decades, having held multiple positions within the organization. Williams will be assisted by First Vice President Carrie Ann Sattler, who is set to take over as the organization’s first female president next year, and newly elected Second Vice President Jim Neil, who will be president in 2025.
KOLO TV Reno
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -AUG> 27 UPDATE: A male juvenile died after being stabbed Friday night near West Street Plaza, the Reno Police Department reported Saturday. A person described only as male remained in critical condition on Saturday, police said. Police said everyone involved in the incident about 8:40 p.m. n...
KOLO TV Reno
Friday Web Weather
Another hot day is expected across northern Nevada today with daytime highs in the upper 90s in Reno. The weekend will be slightly cooler with highs near average in the low 90s.. Winds will also be a factor this weekend with gusts up to 40 mph on Saturday and a Fire Weather Watch in effect through Saturday night.
Reno family calls for quicker dispatch after 8-year-old is trapped under car for 30 minutes
It was the last day of school, the day of his big basketball game, and the day before his big trip to Hawaii when 8-year-old Austin Hammond was hit by a car that crashed into Great Clips on South Meadows Parkway. According to his parents, Austin suffered lacerations that required hundreds of stitches, an avulsion on...
FOX Reno
Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
