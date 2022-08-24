ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants release merch shirt repping San Francisco's most despised nickname

By Jim Taylor, Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDVub_0hTmvKeU00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – San Francisco Giants fans have been stirred into a frenzy after the release of a merch shirt featuring the city's most despised nickname.

The shirt, emblazoned with the hated nickname "SAN FRAN," can be found tucked away at the bottom shelf of the Giants Dugout Store. It's not only a fashion faux pas, but an outrage for a city that widely turns their nose up at the phrase.

Surprisingly, we're not talking about San Francisco's other disgraced nickname " Frisco ," which hits a similar nerve for residents.

"I've never called it San Fran. I don't think anybody who's from here says that. I'm 31, I've been here my whole life, I've never heard a Bay Area native call it San Fran," a few San Francisco natives chimed in on the buzz to KCBS Radio. "That's how we know you're not from here."

The merch may not seem so popular inside of the stadium, but a black version of the shirt is already sold out online. Buyers beware: wearing the shirt to Oracle Park, you run the risk of getting booed.

