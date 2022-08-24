ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"The Amazing Race" set for season premiere on Sept. 21

By CBS Chicago
After 21 years and 33 trips around the globe, the Emmy Award-winning and recently nominated THE AMAZING RACE celebrates 400 episodes with 12 new teams who go on their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 34th edition of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE on the season premiere in its new time period, Wednesday, Sept. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This season, for the first time, the 12 globe-trotting teams will begin the race outside of the United States, traveling to Munich, Germany for the starting line. The show also visits the ancient city of Petra, in Jordan, where teams will ride a train and experience a scene reminiscent of the 1963 Oscar-winning film "Lawrence of Arabia," perform a Jordanian folk dance and learn the Arabic alphabet. Also, for the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history, there will be no non-elimination legs.

With one team being eliminated at the end of every leg, it will be one of the most grueling races in the show's history and teams will be in for a surprise when host Phil Keoghan teases a game-changing element in the first leg of the race. Other locations that teams will travel to include Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Iceland and Nashville, where the first team to cross the final finish line will be crowned the winner of THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize.

Following are the teams competing on the upcoming season of THE AMAZING RACE:

Aastha Lal (33, VP of Operations) and Nina Duong (34, Director Business Dev.)

Engaged from Marina Del Ray, Calif.

Abby Garrett (24, Data Scientist) and Will Freeman (25, Accountant)

Childhood sweethearts from Birmingham, Ala.

Aubrey Ares (29, Dance Studio Owner) and David Hernandez (29, Helicopter Mechanic)

Ballroom dancers from Los Angeles, Calif.

Derek Xiao (24, Product Manager) and Claire Rehfuss (25, AI Engineer)

Reality romance from Los Angeles, Calif.

Emily Bushnell (36, Law Firm Admin) and Molly Sinert (36, Healthcare Admin)

Long-lost twins from Ardmore, Pa. and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., respectively.

Glenda (41, Insurance Underwriter) and Lumumba Roberts (41, Middle School Teacher)

Newlyweds from Norcross, Ga.

Luis Colon (34, Firefighter) and Michelle Burgos (34, Dancer)

Married from Miami, Fla.

Marcus (38, Army Tank Commander) and Michael Craig (30, Air Force Fighter Pilot)

Military brothers from Richmond Hill, Ga. and Alamogordo, N.M., respectively.

Quinton Peron (29, Choreographer) and Mattie Lynch (27, Dance Coach)

Former Rams cheerleaders from Pasadena, Calif. and Vista, Calif, respectively.

Tim Mann (40, Probation Officer) and Rex Ryan (59, ESPN Analyst)

Golf buddies from Brentwood, Tenn.

Rich Kuo (32, Life Coach) and Dom Jones (35, Gym Owner)

Motivational speakers from Huntington Beach, Calif.

THE AMAZING RACE sends 12 teams on a trek around the world. Each team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another. At every destination, each team competes in a series of challenges - some mental and some physical - and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination. Teams who are farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning at least $1 million.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan and Patrick Cariaga are the executive producers for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Earthview Inc. in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. THE AMAZING RACE was created by Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

