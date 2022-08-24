Read full article on original website
Related
Burton L. Lamb
PHOENIX, NY – Burton L. Lamb, age 77, of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York, on Sunday August 21, 2022. He was born in Oneida, New York, to his late parents, Rachel (Niles) and Lawrence Lamb on November 23, 1944. Burt was a graduate of Hamilton High School. He was a volunteer firefighter in Hamilton, New York. Burt was employed by Marine Midland Bank, Syracuse, as a computer operator. In later years he was a courier for PHP, Baldwinsville, New York, and then made parts deliveries for United Auto Co. in Syracuse. While living in the village, he was a volunteer firefighter for Phoenix Fire Department as well. Burt was a member of Christ Community Methodist Church, Syracuse.
Harold S. Cole
PHOENIX, NY – Harold S. Cole, 86, of Phoenix, New York, passed peacefully Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Cole was born in Penn Yann, New York, to the late Nathaniel Shuler and Theodora (Peck) Cole. He was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton, New York, for over 30 years and retired from the City of Fulton Water Department where he worked as an operator.
John Wilber Snap-On Tools Night August 26 At Brewerton Speedway Results Announced
BREWERTON, NY – John Wilber Snap-On Tools Night August 26 at Brewerton Speedway results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 99L-Larry Wight[9]; 2. 9X-Tyler Trump[2]; 3. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[10]; 4. 5H-Chris Hile[15]; 5. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[14]; 6. 58M-Marshall Hurd[3]; 7. 8H-Max McLaughlin[8]; 8. X-Chad Phelps[6]; 9. 34-Andrew Ferguson[5]; 10. 7Z-Zachary Payne[16]; 11. 18$-Sean Beardsley[1]; 12. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[11]; 13. 36-Ben Bushaw[4]; 14. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[17]; 15. 79-Jeffrey Prentice[13]; 16. 63-Adam Roberts[20]; 17. 24K-Nick Krause[7]; 18. 38-Tim Harris[18]; 19. 11T-Jeff Taylor[22]; 20. 4-Michelle Courcy[19]; 21. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[12]; 22. 60-Jackson Gill[21].
Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr.
OSWEGO – Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, New York, passed away on August 19, 2022. He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo. Joe was born in the Women’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Saturday In The Park’ Concert, Sept. 3, Features Montalbano Quartet, Free Ice Cream
FULTON – The Fulton Jazz Festival is sponsoring ‘Saturday in the Park,’ a free concert, Sept. 3, at Fulton’s Voorhees Park, 168 E. 4th St., according to festival president Joe Cortini. “The concert, which will feature the husband/wife team of Rick Montalbano and Julie Falatico, is...
Edith F. Generous
PHOENIX, NY – Edith F. “Edie” Generous, 99, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully August 20, 2022, at her home. Edie was born May 8, 1923, in Truxton, New York, to the late George and Fern Beard and was raised by her maternal grandparents. She has been a resident of Phoenix since 1947. After graduating as valedictorian from Homer High School, she attended and graduated from the University of Albany with her Bachelor’s degree and Masters from Syracuse University.
FBB Works With Landlords To Improve Rental Properties In Fulton
FULTON – Each year since the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program began in 2017, landlords have been encouraged to participate in the blocks that organize. “FBB feels strongly that tenants and landlords are important aspects of a healthy city and therefore encourages landlords to participate and tenants to join the celebratory events,” said Linda Eagan, FBB director. “A good landlord not only makes sure their property is clean, tidy and well presented, but is quick to repair and maintain anything that goes wrong. Having the sense that you are a valued part of the community is more likely to make one a good tenant.”
Novelis Continues Support Of James Shutts Memorial Super Heavy Special At Weedsport Kartway
WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway is proud to announce continued support from Novelis for the 5th annual James Shutts Memorial for Clone Super Heavy Racers to be held at Weedsport Kartway on Sunday, September 18. Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, has supported the James Shutts...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cayuga Community College Announces Graduates In Class Of 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – With the conclusion of the Summer 2022 term, Cayuga Community College has officially announced the students who earned their degrees as members of the College’s Class of 2022. Listed below are students from Oswego County who graduated in December 2021, January 2022, May 2022, or...
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Bowling Event For Oswego Children
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Tuesday, August 23, the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes Bowling Alley to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately eighty kids for a free bowling event that filled...
Platte Farm Joins OCO Cancer Prevention In Action Program In Promoting Sun Safety
OSWEGO COUNTY – It’s a beautiful day and Rudy Walthert, owner of Platte Farm in Mexico, New York, is ready to go outside to work for several hours in the bright sunshine. While applying sunscreen for recreational activities may be routine, applying sunscreen when headed out to work may not be a priority, but it should be.
Menter Ambulance Presents Check To Blessings In A Backpack
OSWEGO — On Tuesday, August 23, Menter Ambulance presented its first “Shirts for Charity” check to Blessings in a Backpack – Oswego Chapter. During its “Shirts for Charity” campaign that started on July 12 and finishes up on September 18, employees of Menter Ambulance donate $7 a day to wear a Menter themed Hawaiian shirt in place of the duty uniform, and at the end of a two week period, Menter Ambulance matches all the funds raised by employees and presents a check to the recipient organization.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Constellation Supports Stuff-A-Bus
OSWEGO – United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine and Stuff-A-Bus co-chair Laurie Kelly recently met with representatives from Constellation to accept their generous employee-driven donation of school supplies for this year’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign. “The employees of Nine Mile Point and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear...
Port Of Oswego To Host Tall Ship Sunday, Aug. 28
The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday, Aug. 28 on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM), it was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We expect...
Oswego County FCU Supports Camp Rainbow Of Hope, CNY Pet Emergency Fund
OSWEGO – The Oswego West office of Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program, recently donated $2,500 each to Camp Rainbow of Hope, a program of Friends of Oswego County Hospice, and to the CNY Pet Emergency Fund, according to Bill Carhart, CEO.
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Lighthouse Tours September 17, 18
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. Lighthouse tours, offered by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the city of Oswego’s Wright’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
September Is Underground Railroad Month
FULTON – The Bristol Hill Congregational UCC was founded in 1812 and church building completed in 1835. Early members of the church were abolitionists, and the church is known to have had African American members dating to the 1820s. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places...
Linda A. DeGroff
OSWEGO – Linda A. DeGroff, 63, of Oswego Town, New York, died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at her home after a brief illness. She worked many years as a pizza maker for Kathy’s Wings of Fulton, New York, and Pizza Pub of Oswego. She loved horses, and enjoyed going to the Fulton Speedway with family and friends. She would watch all the episodes and repeats of the television shows “Supernatural” and “Charmed.”
Free Resource Book Available At Oswego County Senior Fair
OSWEGO – Ever wonder what resources are available to Oswego County seniors? You’ll find the answers at the Oswego County Senior Fair!. To be held September 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Speedway the Oswego County Senior Fair features more than 50 vendors distributing valuable information regarding services and programs of interest for seniors. In addition, Oswego Health, Caring Community Advocates and the Rural Health Network of Oswego County have collaborated to create a comprehensive resource directory book.
Joseph Harley Wilson
FULTON – Joseph Harley Wilson, 63, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with his family by his side. Born in Fulton, to the late Jack Wilson and Harriett (LaBarge) France, he was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. Joe was self-employed as a project designer for Projects by Joe in Tampa, Florida, for over 15 years. In his free time, he enjoyed bike riding, dancing, and hosting parties for his family and friends. He loved traveling and adventures, even going skydiving on his 40th birthday. Above all, he truly loved spending time with his family and friends.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0