ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
Kiss Country 93.7

Should Spanking Be Banned Completely in Louisiana Schools?

Spanking in schools is legal in 19 states. Louisiana is one of those states. But state lawmakers did approve a ban on corporal punishment, unless a parent signs a document saying it is ok. In Missouri, one school district is bringing spanking back. The Cassville district has ok'd an opt-in...
westcentralsbest.com

Parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana

Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Road to Recovery: Louisiana’s Journey to Rebuild

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last two years, Louisiana has been hit by two of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history. From Hurricanes Laura and Delta striking Cameron Parish just weeks apart in 2020, to Hurricane Ida bringing destruction in its wake through the bayou parishes nearly a year later. It has been a challenging road to recovery and a lot more needs to be done to make sure people aren’t falling through the cracks.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
postsouth.com

Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana

The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Will Rep. Garret Graves join Louisiana's gubernatorial race?

Louisiana’s favorite parlor game – Who’s Running for Governor? – always includes the name of U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, along with fellow Republicans Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and state Treasurer John Schroder. Graves, who says his decision whether to run...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

SECRETARY OF STATE KYLE ARDOIN ISSUES ADVISORY TO LOUISIANA VOTERS

BATON ROUGE, La. — In advance of the upcoming November federal election, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin would like to inform Louisiana citizens that the Secretary of State’s office, Registrar of Voters offices, nor Clerks of Court offices conduct a door-to-door canvass to update or confirm a voter’s registration.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor

First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Education#K12#State Superintendent Dr#K 2#The Science Of Reading
NOLA.com

Flood insurance to rise 122% on average in Louisiana, data shows

Louisiana homeowners are projected to see a 122% percent increase in their flood premiums on average, phased in over multiple years, newly obtained data shows, under a remaking of the nation’s flood insurance program that has prompted deep concern from local officials. The figures are only projections, and could...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Calcasieu Parish News

Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Funding Awarded to Louisiana Announced by USDA

Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Funding Awarded to Louisiana Announced by USDA. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced on August 25, 2022, that the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has granted Louisiana approximately $394,000 in Fiscal Year 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funds. This USDA grant will assist the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry in funding projects that will improve the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state and assist specialty crop growers through marketing, education, and research.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Is the Wrong Bird on the Louisiana State Flag?

Is the wrong bird on the Louisiana state flag? The Louisiana state bird is the brown pelican, so why is the pelican on our flag white?. According to theadvocate.com, the colors for the Louisiana state flag were chosen by Governor W.W Heard in 1912. Why does the state flag picture...
westcentralsbest.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Louisiana Soul Food Festival starts Friday

343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Plain Dealing residents say water is...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Major strides made in the repair of Ida-damaged buildings

LAPLACE — Only days prior to the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida unleashing its fury on St. John the Baptist Parish, major strides were made in the ongoing repair of government buildings. Council members this past Tuesday night approved several resolutions allowing a variety of repairs to damaged buildings...
LAPLACE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy