Should Spanking Be Banned Completely in Louisiana Schools?
Spanking in schools is legal in 19 states. Louisiana is one of those states. But state lawmakers did approve a ban on corporal punishment, unless a parent signs a document saying it is ok. In Missouri, one school district is bringing spanking back. The Cassville district has ok'd an opt-in...
westcentralsbest.com
Parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
brproud.com
Road to Recovery: Louisiana’s Journey to Rebuild
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last two years, Louisiana has been hit by two of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history. From Hurricanes Laura and Delta striking Cameron Parish just weeks apart in 2020, to Hurricane Ida bringing destruction in its wake through the bayou parishes nearly a year later. It has been a challenging road to recovery and a lot more needs to be done to make sure people aren’t falling through the cracks.
LSU Reveille
Humidity, hospitality: Out-of-state students discuss LSU, what makes Louisiana different
Although most of LSU's student population is composed of students from Louisiana, the number of out-of-state students continues to grow each year. In 2021, out-of-state students made up 22% of the university's undergraduate class, according to the University Fall Facts for 2021. As the size of freshman classes at LSU...
postsouth.com
Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana
The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
theadvocate.com
Will Rep. Garret Graves join Louisiana's gubernatorial race?
Louisiana’s favorite parlor game – Who’s Running for Governor? – always includes the name of U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, along with fellow Republicans Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and state Treasurer John Schroder. Graves, who says his decision whether to run...
L'Observateur
SECRETARY OF STATE KYLE ARDOIN ISSUES ADVISORY TO LOUISIANA VOTERS
BATON ROUGE, La. — In advance of the upcoming November federal election, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin would like to inform Louisiana citizens that the Secretary of State’s office, Registrar of Voters offices, nor Clerks of Court offices conduct a door-to-door canvass to update or confirm a voter’s registration.
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
KTBS
Louisiana woman carrying fetus without skull calls on governor, lawmakers to change abortion law
BATON ROUGE, La. - Nancy Davis, the Baton Rouge woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull, stood on the steps of the state capitol Friday and called on Louisiana lawmakers to make changes to the state’s trigger laws as soon as possible. Davis and...
wrkf.org
When should you evacuate during hurricane season? A Louisiana guide with tips, maps, more
When we asked for your questions about preparing for hurricane season back in June, a common theme emerged. You wanted to know: when a hurricane comes our way, how do you decide when to stay and when to evacuate?. The short answer: it’s complicated, and getting more so. The general...
How Many of These Random Louisiana Facts Do You Know?
If you had to name different facts about Louisiana, what would they be?. Well, our lovely state is creatively shaped like a boot. It was the 18th state to join the union. The state capital is Baton Rouge. Louisiana's nickname is the Pelican State. These are probably some of the...
NOLA.com
Flood insurance to rise 122% on average in Louisiana, data shows
Louisiana homeowners are projected to see a 122% percent increase in their flood premiums on average, phased in over multiple years, newly obtained data shows, under a remaking of the nation’s flood insurance program that has prompted deep concern from local officials. The figures are only projections, and could...
Medicaid implements new payment model for Louisiana hospitals
According to a Thursday (August 25) news release from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the state's Medicaid program has changed the way the state compensates hospitals that provide Medicaid patients with care.
Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Funding Awarded to Louisiana Announced by USDA
Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Funding Awarded to Louisiana Announced by USDA. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced on August 25, 2022, that the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has granted Louisiana approximately $394,000 in Fiscal Year 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funds. This USDA grant will assist the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry in funding projects that will improve the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state and assist specialty crop growers through marketing, education, and research.
Is the Wrong Bird on the Louisiana State Flag?
Is the wrong bird on the Louisiana state flag? The Louisiana state bird is the brown pelican, so why is the pelican on our flag white?. According to theadvocate.com, the colors for the Louisiana state flag were chosen by Governor W.W Heard in 1912. Why does the state flag picture...
westcentralsbest.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Excessive Rainfall Outlook and Hazardous Weather Outlook for Louisiana August 27
Excessive Rainfall and Hazardous Weather Outlook for Louisiana August 27. Louisiana – Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected each day through early next week. Locally higher winds and seas along with occasional to frequent cloud-to-water lightning and heavy rainfall can be expected with the storms. Late on August 26,...
theadvocate.com
Last-minute challenge slows rollout of broadband in rural Louisiana parish
A last-minute challenge has stalled broadband installation in a poor northeast Louisiana parish that Gov. John Bel Edwards used on July 25 as a backdrop to ballyhoo the rollout of 67 grants to extend high-speed internet into underserved rural parishes. The effort to overturn the winning bid for East Carroll...
KSLA
Louisiana Soul Food Festival starts Friday
343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Plain Dealing residents say water is...
L'Observateur
Major strides made in the repair of Ida-damaged buildings
LAPLACE — Only days prior to the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida unleashing its fury on St. John the Baptist Parish, major strides were made in the ongoing repair of government buildings. Council members this past Tuesday night approved several resolutions allowing a variety of repairs to damaged buildings...
