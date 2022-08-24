A couple of weak storm systems and seasonal monsoonal flow has brought enough moisture to moderate drought conditions across the state, especially across the north and southwest. Nearly all of Fremont, Hot Springs, and Washakie counties are now in what is described as “abnormally dry” condition. A portion of Southeastern Fremont County is totally out of drought. See the graph below.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO