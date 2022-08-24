Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Riverton Man Receives 56 – 65 Year Sentence For Repeatedly Raping Child
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Convicted of raping a female child repeatedly, a 44-year-old Riverton man was sentenced on Thursday to between 56 and 65 years in prison. David Wayne Munda was convicted by a jury in Fremont County in May, of multiple sexual abuse charges...
county17.com
Fort Washakie, Arapahoe men sentenced for assault in separate cases
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 31-year-old Fort Washakie man was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release last week for assault resulting in serious bodily injury, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release. Emilio Lee Wesaw was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 16, by...
oilcity.news
Wyoming driver dies after ejection from crash west of Riverton
CASPER, Wyo. — A 24-year-old Wyoming resident died Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Riverton, according to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to the report, the driver of...
wrrnetwork.com
Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona Counties
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY 106 PM MDT Sat Aug 27 2022 Natrona County/Casper BLM-Upper Wind River Basin/Wind River Basin- Casper Mountain- ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280...283 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. * WIND: West 15 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrrnetwork.com
Drought moderating in Central Wyoming
A couple of weak storm systems and seasonal monsoonal flow has brought enough moisture to moderate drought conditions across the state, especially across the north and southwest. Nearly all of Fremont, Hot Springs, and Washakie counties are now in what is described as “abnormally dry” condition. A portion of Southeastern Fremont County is totally out of drought. See the graph below.
wrrnetwork.com
Earth Tremor recorded 80 miles SE of Riverton Thursday
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded 27 miles east of Bairoil and 80 miles southeast of Riverton at 7:10 p.m. last night. The United States Geological Survey reported the quake was at a depth of 5 kilometers. There has been no reports of damage.
Powell, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Riverton High School football team will have a game with Powell High School on August 26, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0