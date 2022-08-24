Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
LA County sees rise in COVID hospitalizations
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals increased by 62 to 889, with 102 in intensive care, up one from the previous day, according to the latest state data released Saturday. The county's hospitalization figures have varied dramatically in recent days, dropping...
LA County COVID: 20 more deaths, hospitalizations edge upward
Another 20 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Los Angeles County, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals ticked up slightly. The 20 new deaths reported Friday lifted the County’s cumulative virus-related death toll to 33,096, according to the Department of Public Health. State figures showed there...
LA County Announces First Human Cases of West Nile Virus
Los Angeles County health officials Thursday confirmed the county's first human cases of West Nile virus this year, saying six cases have been identified since late July.
spectrumnews1.com
Kamala Harris set to speak at Newport Beach DNC fundraiser
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Saturday afternoon at a home in Newport Beach in what is her only announced public appearance of this trip to Southern California. Harris returned to Los Angeles Thursday after vacationing...
Shocking Video Shows Section of California Highway Completely Destroyed by Raging Floodwaters
Earlier this week, a section of one of California’s highways fell victim to the powerful, mud-ridden floodwaters that swept through the region just beside the Arizona border. On Wednesday, the state had to reroute thousands of travelers and truck drivers heading eastbound on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County...
Saddleback Church evacuated due to electrical hazard
A church in Lake Forest was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an unspecified electronic threat, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department - Lake Forest. Saddleback Church, located on 1 Saddleback Parkway, was being investigated by the OCSD's hazardous device section after authorities found a suspicious device. After OCSD's sweep of the building concluded, it opened the church back up to the public after 3:15 p.m. Authorities did not find anything suspicious inside the building it considered a serious threat.
A Vibrant Korean Community is Thriving in North O.C.
Even the people in the Zoomak parking lot in Buena Park can hear the distant thump of music – K-pop to be exact – and the babel of cheerful conversations. Customers peering through the entrance can see an unassuming projector playing flashy Korean music videos, contrasting the dark interior barely lit by dim ceiling lamps. A tipsy euphoria swallows anyone entering the doors. An instant camaraderie exists between new faces and old friends.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County Board of Supervisors Order Audit of OCPA
Last week, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to initiate an independent investigation into the embattled Orange County Power Authority (OCPA). The only County Supervisor to vote against the investigation was former Irvine Mayor Don Wagner. It should be noted that Wagner sits on the 6-member OCPA board, along with Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and Irvine Councilmember Mike Carroll.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/24/22
On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,913 new reported cases. Since Aug. 3, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 182 and 22 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since Aug. 3, San Bernardino County has reported 67 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 2,507 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana
A woman was stabbed to death in Santa Ana in what appeared to be a domestic dispute, authorities said.
SoCal doctor appointed state attorney general
Dr. Diana Ramos, a Laguna Beach resident and adjunct professor at the USC Keck School of Medicine, was appointed by the governor Thursday as the state’s next surgeon general.
Bakersfield Channel
Governor Gavin Newsom awards $54 million in grants dedicated to education to three regions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state awarded $54 million in grants dedicated to furthering education on August 24th. The areas receiving these grants are Los Angeles County, the Inland Empire, and the border region. As part of the K-16 Education Collaboratives Grant Program,...
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
foxla.com
Orange County hit by street takeovers
Multiple street takeovers were reported across Orange County Wednesday night. Hundreds of spectators and drivers were spotted performing stunts and taking over intersections in Anaheim and Santa Ana.
Google currently experiencing largest COVID outbreak of any employer in LA County
There are now 302 COVID-19 cases at Google, the most known cases of any employer in Los Angeles County.
California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center
Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
coloradoboulevard.net
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
Person Killed, Another Injured in Huntington Beach Crash
One person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday in a vehicle crash in Huntington Beach, authorities said.
oc-breeze.com
New California Building Standards Code changes to take effect on January 1, 2023
Beginning January 1, 2023, the Long Beach Development Services Department (LBDS) will be required by State law to enforce the 2022 Edition of California Building Standards Codes (also known as Title 24 of the California Codes of Regulations). Projects submitted on or before December 31, 2022, are permitted to comply with the 2019 Edition of the California Building Standards Code.
CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office
On Nov. 3, 2020, voters approved an amendment to the California Constitution intended, in part, to assist older residents 55 and over who downsize or move and face getting stuck with a huge property tax bill. Under Proposition 13, property taxes are based on the fair market value of a house when it changes hands, […] The post CA Prop 19; Waiting for the Assessor’s Office appeared first on The Malibu Times.
