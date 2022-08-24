ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Lakewood Police Department’s Female Officers Take Part in Inspiring Garden Event

On Tuesday, Lakewood Police Department Female Officers experienced an amazing community-inspired garden event coordinated by D/Sgt. Jeannette Shimonovich, “Boho Seminar Sisters-In-Blue ” at COMMON GROUNDS, Community Garden. This event was sponsored by The Kosher Cookie Corner, who provided delicious fresh salads, Signature Iced Coffee and fresh pastries. The...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Police Department Weekly Blotter

Wednesday August 21, 2022 at 6am, Officer A. Prisco responded to the New Jersey Transit Bus Station for a report of a pedestrian struck by a bus. Officer Prisco spoke with Kimberly Bryant 22 years old from Freehold, NJ. She allegedly identified herself as the victim and was struck by a NJT Bus exiting the parking lot. Further investigation of the video surveillance camera showed the bus never made any contact with the alleged victim. Kimberly Bryant was charged with false reports to Law Enforcement Authorities.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Howell, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
City
Manasquan, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Society
94.5 PST

New Jersey May Have To Resort To This For The First Time In 20 Years

This summer certainly feels a bit different. There is no running though the sprinklers, no doggie pool being filled up, our flowers dying and our lawns losing their green. It can get a lot worse, in fact New Jersey is seeing such bad drought conditions that we may have to resort to something we haven't had to do in almost 20 years.
POLITICS
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Popcorn Park Zoo#Family Activities#Lake Park#Allaire State Park#Insect#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Tls#Howell Ice Rink
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HOME BREAK INS AND CAR THEFTS RISING

Burglars are becoming more and more brazen by breaking into homes while residents are there, taking car keys from the house and stealing cars and its happening all over New Jersey including right here in Ocean County. We need to be more diligent of our safety and security taking extra steps to protect ourselves and our families.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Beach Radio

Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore

Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
midjersey.news

August 26, 2022

POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH, NJ (OCEAN)–Just before 2:00 p.m. yesterday, August 25, 2022, Point Pleasant Fire Departments were sent to the 2400 Block of Willow Street for a well involved car fire with exposure issues. Firefighters arrived and quickly knocked down the fire. No other details are available at this time.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy