thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood Police Department’s Female Officers Take Part in Inspiring Garden Event
On Tuesday, Lakewood Police Department Female Officers experienced an amazing community-inspired garden event coordinated by D/Sgt. Jeannette Shimonovich, “Boho Seminar Sisters-In-Blue ” at COMMON GROUNDS, Community Garden. This event was sponsored by The Kosher Cookie Corner, who provided delicious fresh salads, Signature Iced Coffee and fresh pastries. The...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: Local Resident Finds Worms in Kirkland Grapefruit Cup
A Lakewood resident sent us the attached picture, showing a worm in a Kirkland grapefruit cup. The consumer tells TLS his wife found a worm in a cup several days ago, so he was on the lookout. Today, he says he opened a cup and found this worm. The consumer...
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: MONMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF RECOGNIZES K9 OFFICERS ON NATIONAL DOG DAY
It’s National Dog Day and today the #MCSONJ celebrates and salutes all K-9s with a special acknowledgement to the MCSO’s K-9 Unit. #SheriffGolden runs the largest K-9 Unit in Monmouth County consisting of eight handlers and 10 K-9s who are called upon year round to assist with patrols, tracking, explosive and narcotics detection.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Police Department Weekly Blotter
Wednesday August 21, 2022 at 6am, Officer A. Prisco responded to the New Jersey Transit Bus Station for a report of a pedestrian struck by a bus. Officer Prisco spoke with Kimberly Bryant 22 years old from Freehold, NJ. She allegedly identified herself as the victim and was struck by a NJT Bus exiting the parking lot. Further investigation of the video surveillance camera showed the bus never made any contact with the alleged victim. Kimberly Bryant was charged with false reports to Law Enforcement Authorities.
Another Huge Bear Sighting In New Jersey, Video Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera
I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. There was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway New Jersey, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was...
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
New Jersey May Have To Resort To This For The First Time In 20 Years
This summer certainly feels a bit different. There is no running though the sprinklers, no doggie pool being filled up, our flowers dying and our lawns losing their green. It can get a lot worse, in fact New Jersey is seeing such bad drought conditions that we may have to resort to something we haven't had to do in almost 20 years.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Old Bridge officials celebrate Phase 1 Cottrell Farm restoration with ‘sneak peek’ for public
OLD BRIDGE – Close to 200 years ago, the Cottrell Farm site was a thriving apple orchard. Township officials are in the process of restoring the site to that thriving state. However, instead of an apple orchard, passive recreation is planned for the site. “It will be a place...
Fugitive Captured in Lacey Township Home
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 12:03 a.m., Officers Walsh and...
N.J. shuts down El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags after malfunction injured 14
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has ordered the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County shut down until further notice after 14 people were hurt on the amusement ride. The 19-story tall wooden coaster malfunctioned about 7:30 p.m. Thursday as the Jackson Township...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: HOME BREAK INS AND CAR THEFTS RISING
Burglars are becoming more and more brazen by breaking into homes while residents are there, taking car keys from the house and stealing cars and its happening all over New Jersey including right here in Ocean County. We need to be more diligent of our safety and security taking extra steps to protect ourselves and our families.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lakewood, seriously injured [PHOTOS]
A pedestrian was seriously injured in an accident a short time ago in Lakewood. The accident happened at the intersection of Route 9 and 8th Street. The pedestrian is being hospitalized. The Lakewood police department’s Traffic Safety division and DOT are investigating. [TLS-95]
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN (MONMOUTH COUNTY): MIKE’S CRUMB CAKES – BIG DISCOUNTS IN THE OCEAN STORE
If you never tried a crumb cake from Mike’s you have no idea what you’ve been missing. The variety of flavors are endless, the crumb topping is thicker than the cake itself and they even offer gluten free. Sadly I read the following announcement on the closing of...
Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore
Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
National site lists NJ’s 12 best towns—see if yours made the cut
Travel & Leisure, arguably America's most trusted travel magazine, has just released a list of the 12 best towns in New Jersey — so naturally, I had to see how I felt about the winners. Lately, people have been in search of small and cute towns to visit instead...
midjersey.news
August 26, 2022
POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH, NJ (OCEAN)–Just before 2:00 p.m. yesterday, August 25, 2022, Point Pleasant Fire Departments were sent to the 2400 Block of Willow Street for a well involved car fire with exposure issues. Firefighters arrived and quickly knocked down the fire. No other details are available at this time.
Are the Rumors Still True, Is Amazon Coming to Berkeley Township, NJ
We haven't heard much about it lately, but a lot of work is being done in the old Pine Beach / Beachwood Plaza, in Berkeley Township. About a year ago, that's all we talked about in Berkeley Township. There's been a lot of work done it that empty lot recently. The lot looks completely leveled.
New Jersey Welcomes New Coffee Chain With First Opening In Matawan, NJ
Looks like Wawa and Starbucks are about to get some competition. There is a new coffee chain that just opened their very first New Jersey location on August 8th and according to NJ.com, Matawan is the lucky winner!. Their official address is 273 Broad Street. The name of this new...
