Charleston County, SC

Former CCSD employee files breach of contract lawsuit against district

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Charleston County School District (CCSD) employee has filed a lawsuit against the district for breach of contract.

Erica Taylor, who had worked for the district since October 2012, was terminated as the district’s Chief of Staff earlier this month amid the interim superintendent’s so-called plan to “reorganize the district.”

Documents filed Tuesday show Taylor renewed her contract with CCSD in September 2021 which spanned July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2025, and lists five reasons why Taylor’s employment could be terminated: mutual agreement, disability, discharge of cause, unilateral termination by the superintendent after fair, reasonable and good faith efforts have been made to mutually terminate the contract, or upon the employee’s death.

Taylor claims in the lawsuit that her termination was not by mutual agreement, nor was she terminated for cause. Since she is still living, the former district employee said the only other reason, ‘unilateral termination,’ does not apply and said there were no efforts by anyone at the district to discuss her firing or to mutually terminate her contract.

Study: SC among top 10 states with most student debt

The lawsuit noted that she repeatedly received written and verbal commendations on her leadership and good performance from Superintendent Don Kennedy – both privately and publicly – and never received a verbal or written reprimand from Kennedy.

She is seeking damages as a result of her termination including lost back and future wages, income and benefits, and “damages for embarrassment and humiliation.”

Shortly after her termination, the school board discussed a motion to reinstate Taylor , but the move did not pass.

News 2 reached out to the Charleston County School District for a response. A district spokesman said, “We do not comment on pending litigation.”

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

