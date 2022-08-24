ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

ketk.com

Henderson Animal Center sees success during Clear the Shelters

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With NBC’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event winding down, Henderson Animal Center decided to open their doors this weekend to give people an extra opportunity to stop by with adoption fees waived. “I was really surprised this year has been more successful...
HENDERSON, TX
Longview, TX
Tyler, TX
Texas Entertainment
Tatum, TX
Longview, TX
Tyler, TX
KLTV

Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Pigs On The Pitch In Longview, TX Damage Soccer Fields

Here's an interesting story out of Longview that caught our attention. This story has all the makings of a Disney movie, Pigs that love to play soccer...or just mess up soccer fields anyway. According to A Facebook Post From Longview Parks And Recreation, the upcoming soccer season will have to...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Chicken galantine by Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In French cuisine, galantine is a dish of boned stuffed meat, most commonly poultry or fish, that is usually poached and served cold, often coated with aspic. Today Chef Simon brings us his own recipe for chicken galantine that he knows you will thoroughly enjoy. Chicken...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

KETK GIVES BACK: Tyler Code Enforcement

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized Tyler Code Enforcement on Thursday for their service to the community. Code Enforcement handles cases like high grass or weeds, trash in your yard, substandard structures, sign cases, obstruction of right of way, tree limbs down in yards and more. “If you’re looking...
TYLER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County

If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTRE

CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22

East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 33 minutes...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Longview farmers market ends season early due to drought

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In spite of recent rains, the lingering effects of the East Texas drought are still being felt. Some farmers markets have closed down early, not only because of the lack of produce, but the condition of what comes in. Though some farms and gardens are in...
LONGVIEW, TX
q973radio.com

Biggest Poker Tournament Since 2019 Arrives in Shreveport Today

Those who know me, know I absolutely love Texas Hold ‘Em Poker. It’s been a passion of mine since long before I was of age to play poker for real. Now, I’m not any good at it, but I do thoroughly enjoy playing for hours on end whenever I get the chance.
CBS19

Two pets die in Longview mobile home fire

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two family pets perished in a mobile home fire at 705 Delia Drive on Aug. 25 at around 8:45 a.m in Longview. Longview Fire Department arrived on the scene of a home engulfed in flames. Fire was contained to the single home but an adjacent mobile...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Upshur County Tire Fire Follow Up

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 10 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Wiley College Marching Band returns after nearly 50 years

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - After almost 50 years, the Wiley College Marching Band is making a highly anticipated return! The band was last active in the early 1970s. The college says the main goals of the band are to “enhance students’ musical skills and curate a unique experience that we know today as the HBCU Band culture.”
MARSHALL, TX

