Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas College Steers of Tyler, Texas, Football Season 2022, return to gridiron with a new coachTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas nonprofit announces their Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser"Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd locationTour Tyler Texas
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023Tour Tyler Texas
Related
EVIE ROCKS TYLER: Concert supporting mental health to rock the Rose City
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A rock concert with a purpose is coming to Tyler during National Suicide Prevention Week. On Sept. 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bergfeld Park, Tiny Evie Rocks is presenting a Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Awareness Concert titled “Evie Rocks Tyler.” Festivities include local rock bands, speakers, food […]
ketk.com
Henderson Animal Center sees success during Clear the Shelters
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With NBC’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event winding down, Henderson Animal Center decided to open their doors this weekend to give people an extra opportunity to stop by with adoption fees waived. “I was really surprised this year has been more successful...
Host A Fun Neighborhood Block Party In Tyler, Texas For National Night Out
How well do you actually know your neighbors? How well do you actually know the Tyler Police officers or your town's local officers that patrol your neighborhood? If you're like most neighbors you don't know them all, you can change that though on Tuesday, October 4th. When you host a...
Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House to open new East Texas location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House has opened a new satellite location in East Texas. The wine stomping grounds is in Harrison County with a few other satellite locations around Texas. The bar is named after the biblical character, Enoch. The company said the business is inspired by his life to be […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ketk.com
Henderson County Performing Arts Center talks ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Members of the Henderson County Performing Arts Center came to East Texas Live Friday to talk about their upcoming performances of “The Play That Goes Wrong.”. Ami Nicole Hickmon and Troy Martin stopped by to talk about their upcoming show, saying it is unlike...
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Actually Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
‘Hog heaven’: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” […]
Own a Unique Longview Treasure, Beautiful ‘Stonehurst’ Home is Now for Sale
You can own a piece of Longview, TX history. The iconic Stonehurst home located on N. Sixth Street is absolutely fabulous and is now for sale. Like folks are saying it is a true jewel in the crown of East Texas, and now you can make your residence in a home steeped in East Texas history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
Pigs On The Pitch In Longview, TX Damage Soccer Fields
Here's an interesting story out of Longview that caught our attention. This story has all the makings of a Disney movie, Pigs that love to play soccer...or just mess up soccer fields anyway. According to A Facebook Post From Longview Parks And Recreation, the upcoming soccer season will have to...
KLTV
Chicken galantine by Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In French cuisine, galantine is a dish of boned stuffed meat, most commonly poultry or fish, that is usually poached and served cold, often coated with aspic. Today Chef Simon brings us his own recipe for chicken galantine that he knows you will thoroughly enjoy. Chicken...
ketk.com
KETK GIVES BACK: Tyler Code Enforcement
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized Tyler Code Enforcement on Thursday for their service to the community. Code Enforcement handles cases like high grass or weeds, trash in your yard, substandard structures, sign cases, obstruction of right of way, tree limbs down in yards and more. “If you’re looking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County
If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
KTRE
CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 33 minutes...
KLTV
Longview farmers market ends season early due to drought
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In spite of recent rains, the lingering effects of the East Texas drought are still being felt. Some farmers markets have closed down early, not only because of the lack of produce, but the condition of what comes in. Though some farms and gardens are in...
FEVER SPOTLIGHT GAME: Van takes down Pine Tree 28 – 14 on the road to start the 2022 season
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) High school football has started in East Texas and the Van Vandals started their 2022 season off with a win on the road against the Pine Tree Pirates. The final score was: 28-14. Next week, Van will host Chapel Hill, while Pine Tree will be on the road at Lindale.
q973radio.com
Biggest Poker Tournament Since 2019 Arrives in Shreveport Today
Those who know me, know I absolutely love Texas Hold ‘Em Poker. It’s been a passion of mine since long before I was of age to play poker for real. Now, I’m not any good at it, but I do thoroughly enjoy playing for hours on end whenever I get the chance.
Two pets die in Longview mobile home fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — Two family pets perished in a mobile home fire at 705 Delia Drive on Aug. 25 at around 8:45 a.m in Longview. Longview Fire Department arrived on the scene of a home engulfed in flames. Fire was contained to the single home but an adjacent mobile...
KTRE
Upshur County Tire Fire Follow Up
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 10 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
KSLA
Wiley College Marching Band returns after nearly 50 years
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - After almost 50 years, the Wiley College Marching Band is making a highly anticipated return! The band was last active in the early 1970s. The college says the main goals of the band are to “enhance students’ musical skills and curate a unique experience that we know today as the HBCU Band culture.”
Comments / 0