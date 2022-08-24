Agents arrest local attorney in sex sting
Editor’s note: This report corrects the spelling of the defendant’s last name: Gerchak.
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Agents with the Human Trafficking Task Force arrested a local attorney Wednesday during a sex sting.
David Gerchak arrived at a designated location, thinking that he was meeting a prostitute, according to investigators. Instead, he was met by law enforcement.
He was charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools.
Gerchak’s arrest is not connected to another sex sting, “Operation: Time’s Up ,” from over the weekend.
Gerchak faces a solicitation charge. He has a court hearing scheduled Thursday morning.
