This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Herald Community Newspapers
LI’s school leaders attend SCOPE dinner
Long Island’s public-school leaders and administrators gathered for SCOPE Education Services’ 37th Annual Dinner Meeting at Oakdale’s Bourne Mansion last Tuesday. The event offered a chance for new and returning superintendents and school board trustees to meet and mingle with other education professionals and talk about the future of the upcoming school year.
Herald Community Newspapers
GCHS's Luca Mancuso receives national honor
“I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Luca has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” Lewis said. “Luca is now a member of a unique community of scholars-a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”. The scholarship...
Herald Community Newspapers
Two Baldwin High School graduates earn their Girl Scout Gold Award
Girl Scouts of Nassau County have honored Baldwin residents Daniella McCoy and Sterling Young-Wells for earning their Gold Awards. The Gold Award is the highest and most prestigious award a Girl Scout can achieve, as it recognizes the remarkable dedication, they have for improving their community and the world around them. McCoy and Young-Wells were presented with their Gold Awards at the Girl Scouts of Nassau County’s 2022 Gold Awards Ceremony, joining a group of 53 young women from throughout Nassau County.
Campus News
Queensborough ranked No. 1 community college in state
Queensborough Community College is the highest-ranked community college in New York State and is among the best community colleges in the country, according to a report released by WalletHub.com that compares more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of quality and affordability. The data set ranged from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to each college’s student-faculty ratio and graduation rates.
hofstra.edu
Hofstra Listed Among Top Colleges in the Nation
Hofstra University is among the top colleges and universities in the nation, and its award-winning, student-run radio station is one of the best college stations, according to The Princeton Review’s Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition. Hofstra University was also ranked among the best schools in the northeastern region. The...
Schools Working to Get Word Out About End of Universal Free Lunch Program
School districts around Huntington are working to get the word out to families that a federal universal free lunch program open to all students has ended. But families with financial need will be able to submit applications for free or reduced-price meals.
Herald Community Newspapers
A farewell to former Fire Captain Michael Fischer
Michael Fischer, a 38-year-old veteran volunteer for the Island Park Fire Department, was often described as a guy who would do anything for anyone. He would always be there, whether it was at community events for his department or a barbecue with friends, Fischer, better known as Fish, would never miss out on the chance to share laughs and a good time.
midislandtimes.com
Town offers classes in drawing, painting, knitting
The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that the Department of Community and Youth Services, Cultural and Performing Arts Division (CAPA) will be once again offering exciting cultural enrichment programs for the fall 2022 season, and registration for all applications is now open. “I am pleased to announce that the...
midislandtimes.com
Toddler Arts and Crafts Program
The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that the popular Toddler Arts & Crafts Program will be offered again this fall, beginning on October 18, 2022. This 6-week program offers classes at the Town’s Ice Skating Center Community Room in Bethpage and at the Hicksville Athletic Center, and is open to children ages 2 through 4.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lynbrook schools consider armed security
The concern for student safety has become paramount in the wake of the tragedy that transpired back in May at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, when a gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers. “My greatest concern is an active shooter,” School Board President William Belmont said,...
Suffolk police announce increased patrols in school zones ahead of school year
Police are encouraging schools to enroll in its Share and RAVE programs to notify officers quickly in case of an emergency.
Herald Community Newspapers
Underdog travel team wins the Cal Ripken Tournament
The Long Island Storm 13u team shocked the travel baseball tournament world when it became the first ever team from Long Island to win the Hang Ten Ripkin Baseball Tournament July 30-Aug. 4 in Myrtle Beach . The Long Island Storm is a travel team made up of players from...
midislandtimes.com
Youth Dek Hockey Registration for Fall 2022
The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that registration will be opening soon for the Town’s Spring Youth Dek Hockey League both online and in person. The league is open to boys and girls ages 6-12, and will begin on Monday, September 12th. Dek hockey is a variation of traditional ice hockey, where the games are played without skates on the ‘dek’ of an ice rink after the ice has melted away for the season. The season will feature 10 games, weekly practices, and an end-of-season playoff competition. Openings are also available for Dek Hockey coaches for the fall 2022 season.
nychealthandhospitals.org
NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County Again Recognized as a Level 1 Trauma Center from the American College of Surgeons
The trauma center at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County has been recognized again as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma’s Verification Review Committee. This achievement underscores the trauma center’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients. Established by the American College of Surgeons in 1987, the Consultation/Verification Program for Hospitals promotes the development of trauma centers that provide not only the hospital resources necessary for trauma care, but also the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients, from before the patient enters the hospital through rehabilitation.
longisland.com
Platinum Cuisines Comes to Freeport’s Nautical Mile
Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D - Freeport) joined leaders of the Freeport Chamber of Commerce and her colleagues in government recently to celebrate the grand opening of Platinum Cuisines. Located at 238 Woodcleft Ave. in Freeport, the Asian Fusion eatery combines culinary traditions from the East and infuses them with Western cuisine to create an innovative flavorful food fusion.
Herald Community Newspapers
Five Towns registers its anger on overdevelopment
Angered by what they consider to be too much proposed development in the Five Towns, roughly 500 area residents voiced their opposition to the projects and emphasized the need to improve Route 878, also known as the Nassau Expressway, at a meeting at the Lawrence Yacht & Country Club on Aug. 16.
midislandtimes.com
Town to host 9/11 ceremonies at TOBAY Beach
The Town of Oyster Bay invites residents to join them at the Town’s annual September 11th Memorial Ceremony scheduled for Thursday, September 8th at 7:00 p.m. at TOBAY Beach. “This year marks the 21st anniversary of the tragic events of September 11th, 2001, and to honor those we have...
Herald Community Newspapers
Snouder’s nearing completion
Now nearing the end of its third year of reconstruction, Snouder’s Corner Drug Store is well on its way to completion. It’s estimated the store will be completed by the beginning of spring of 2023 at the latest following a long and arduous journey. Snouder’s was an institution...
Meticulously Maintained Condo In The Oaks at Stony Brook!
Enjoy luxury living in this 55 and better community. This Model A Unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an open floor plan. There is a full unfinished basement with ample storage. Outside amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis, and putting green. Pet friendly. $699,000 | MLS #3421319. For more...
Herald Community Newspapers
A simply grand weekend for parade and drill
Fire departments from across New York State came down to the Four Towns Fireman Training Center in Merrick this past weekend, to take place in the 2022 New York State Championship Drill, hosted this year by the North Bellmore Fire Department. The motorized drill competition took place on Saturday, followed by a parade on Sunday through the Bellmore Village.
