The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that registration will be opening soon for the Town’s Spring Youth Dek Hockey League both online and in person. The league is open to boys and girls ages 6-12, and will begin on Monday, September 12th. Dek hockey is a variation of traditional ice hockey, where the games are played without skates on the ‘dek’ of an ice rink after the ice has melted away for the season. The season will feature 10 games, weekly practices, and an end-of-season playoff competition. Openings are also available for Dek Hockey coaches for the fall 2022 season.

OYSTER BAY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO