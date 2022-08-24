ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

KRQE News 13

Muggy start, storms push south Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to rather humid conditions thanks to some local heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon and evening. Bernalillo, Rio Rancho, and the northeast heights all saw heavy rain, upwards of one inch, just in time for rush hour. This produced some localized flash flooding on the roads. For the weekend, expect drier air to push from west to east reducing rain coverage. The highest rain will fall over the southern highlands Saturday closer to Ruidoso, Alamogordo, and Silver City. So keep the umbrella handy if you live south. Otherwise, a stray storm is possible far north near Angel Fire and Taos. Highs will slowly climb above average late weekend into next week thanks to drier air/less rain.
KRQE News 13

Numerous storms, heavy rainfall returns Friday afternoon

A break from storms Thursday for parts of the state, but more active weather returns on Friday. Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern Friday afternoon with the increase in storms. A quieter day across the state, but storms still developed across the northwestern and northern part of the...
KRQE News 13

NM DOT crews continue fixing northern New Mexico roads

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico DOT crews are continuing remediation work in northern New Mexico after heavy rains and flooding. Work includes the replacement of a culvert on Highway 531 near the historic site of La Puente. Officials say small rural roads like this can prove quite the challenge for road crews. “It’s a little […]
New Mexico State
Artesia, NM
Roswell, NM
KRQE News 13

Downtick in storms, widespread rain expected Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A good amount of moisture is still situated across the northwestern third of the state. This will still allow for afternoon showers and storms to pop up, especially over higher elevations. However, the coverage of rain is expected to be a bit less compared to the past couple of days. By later […]
KRQE News 13

Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain, more flooding possible to finish the week

Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact parts of New Mexico into this weekend. Friday will be the most active day with more heavy rain and flash flooding possible. Scattered storms once again brought heavy rainfall and more flooding to parts of the state Wednesday afternoon. Isolated...
KRQE News 13

Active monsoon pattern continues into the weekend

Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact parts of New Mexico into this weekend. Friday will be the most active day with more heavy rain and flash flooding possible. Another crop of showers and storms will develop in similar areas Thursday, and with light winds, will be...
KRQE News 13

Blue-green mouth fish found in New Mexico lake

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a tale from the internet that’s making a lot of outdoorsmen and women do a double take. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says it’s so peculiar, they’re looking for more cases. In a recent weekly fishing report published by the state department, New Mexico Game and Fish says an […]
KRQE News 13

The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
KRQE News 13

Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
ladailypost.com

State Police Checkpoints And Saturation Patrols Taking Place In Counties Across New Mexico In September 2022

State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of September. We are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These checkpoints are helping...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man found dead near Clovis train tracks identified as Colorado man

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released more information regarding the body found Wednesday morning on the train tracks east of Martin Luther King Boulevard. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers from the department were called to the train tracks on a reported body. Officials said detectives were dispatched to […]
KFDA

Curry County awarded FY23 New Mexico Clean & Beautiful Grant

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Clean & Beautiful grant awarded $9,064 to Curry County to help with beautification, litter reduction, and recycling. The grant will help implement litter control and beautification projects within Curry County. The program distributes funds to programs throughout the state who are making...
KRQE News 13

Flooding in Chaves County expected to get worse

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials in Chaves County are dealing with flooding that is only expected to get worse. Chaves County Sheriff Mike Harrington says the Pecos River near highway 380 is rising fast, they are warning people who live in the area and already helped someone who stranded. Harrington says the river is rising about […]

