Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRQE News 13
Muggy start, storms push south Saturday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to rather humid conditions thanks to some local heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon and evening. Bernalillo, Rio Rancho, and the northeast heights all saw heavy rain, upwards of one inch, just in time for rush hour. This produced some localized flash flooding on the roads. For the weekend, expect drier air to push from west to east reducing rain coverage. The highest rain will fall over the southern highlands Saturday closer to Ruidoso, Alamogordo, and Silver City. So keep the umbrella handy if you live south. Otherwise, a stray storm is possible far north near Angel Fire and Taos. Highs will slowly climb above average late weekend into next week thanks to drier air/less rain.
KRQE News 13
Numerous storms, heavy rainfall returns Friday afternoon
A break from storms Thursday for parts of the state, but more active weather returns on Friday. Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern Friday afternoon with the increase in storms. A quieter day across the state, but storms still developed across the northwestern and northern part of the...
NM DOT crews continue fixing northern New Mexico roads
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico DOT crews are continuing remediation work in northern New Mexico after heavy rains and flooding. Work includes the replacement of a culvert on Highway 531 near the historic site of La Puente. Officials say small rural roads like this can prove quite the challenge for road crews. “It’s a little […]
Monsoon Rain Causes Flooding throughout Dexter, New Mexico
Dexter, New Mexico is experiencing extreme flooding due to the monsoon rains. Chief Justin Powell of Dexter Fire and Rescue told KOAT that the water is around a mile wide in some parts and approximately 30 to 40 feet deep.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downtick in storms, widespread rain expected Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A good amount of moisture is still situated across the northwestern third of the state. This will still allow for afternoon showers and storms to pop up, especially over higher elevations. However, the coverage of rain is expected to be a bit less compared to the past couple of days. By later […]
Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain, more flooding possible to finish the week
Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact parts of New Mexico into this weekend. Friday will be the most active day with more heavy rain and flash flooding possible. Scattered storms once again brought heavy rainfall and more flooding to parts of the state Wednesday afternoon. Isolated...
KRQE News 13
Active monsoon pattern continues into the weekend
Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact parts of New Mexico into this weekend. Friday will be the most active day with more heavy rain and flash flooding possible. Another crop of showers and storms will develop in similar areas Thursday, and with light winds, will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How much rain fell around New Mexico? Preliminary totals for the week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rains hit some parts of New Mexico this week. Recently, residents in Silver City, Ruidoso, and a handful of other locations have seen floods — visitors at Carlsbad Caverns even had to shelter in place due to rain. So where have the summer monsoons dropped the most rain? Here are some […]
Some drier areas Tuesday, but flood threat continues in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry with partly cloudy skies across the state. Skies should clear a bit, and we will see some sunshine through the afternoon. Storms will pop up in the mountains, moving south or southeast into the adjacent lower terrain. The east side of the state, along with the Rio Grande […]
Blue-green mouth fish found in New Mexico lake
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a tale from the internet that’s making a lot of outdoorsmen and women do a double take. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says it’s so peculiar, they’re looking for more cases. In a recent weekly fishing report published by the state department, New Mexico Game and Fish says an […]
The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
kjzz.org
This New Mexico teacher is the Grand Canyon National Park's newest astronomer in residence
The Grand Canyon’s new astronomer in residence is spending the month of August at the national park. Lauren Camp was selected by the Grand Canyon Conservancy for the position. She’s a poet and creative writing teacher from New Mexico. The program itself is relatively new — it only...
Floods prompt emergency rescue by Dexter fire department
In southern New Mexico, some people had to be rescued from rising water levels from the Pecos River.
ladailypost.com
State Police Checkpoints And Saturation Patrols Taking Place In Counties Across New Mexico In September 2022
State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of September. We are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These checkpoints are helping...
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
Man found dead near Clovis train tracks identified as Colorado man
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released more information regarding the body found Wednesday morning on the train tracks east of Martin Luther King Boulevard. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers from the department were called to the train tracks on a reported body. Officials said detectives were dispatched to […]
KFDA
Curry County awarded FY23 New Mexico Clean & Beautiful Grant
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Clean & Beautiful grant awarded $9,064 to Curry County to help with beautification, litter reduction, and recycling. The grant will help implement litter control and beautification projects within Curry County. The program distributes funds to programs throughout the state who are making...
Flooding in Chaves County expected to get worse
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials in Chaves County are dealing with flooding that is only expected to get worse. Chaves County Sheriff Mike Harrington says the Pecos River near highway 380 is rising fast, they are warning people who live in the area and already helped someone who stranded. Harrington says the river is rising about […]
Comments / 0