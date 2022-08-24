ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
waynetimes.com

Wayne County Republican Primary results

In Tuesday’s Republican Primary for 24th Congressional District, Claudia Tenney won the party’s spot on November’s ballot according to unofficial State results. Tenney won with 17,277 (53%) of the vote, with opponent Mario Fratto coming in second with 12,988 votes (40.17%), Phillips was third with 1891 votes (5.85%).
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours

An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident. According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego County, NY
Health
City
West Monroe, NY
Oswego County, NY
Government
County
Oswego County, NY
City
Fulton, NY
waynetimes.com

Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
PORT BYRON, NY
Oswego County Today

FBB Works With Landlords To Improve Rental Properties In Fulton

FULTON – Each year since the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program began in 2017, landlords have been encouraged to participate in the blocks that organize. “FBB feels strongly that tenants and landlords are important aspects of a healthy city and therefore encourages landlords to participate and tenants to join the celebratory events,” said Linda Eagan, FBB director. “A good landlord not only makes sure their property is clean, tidy and well presented, but is quick to repair and maintain anything that goes wrong. Having the sense that you are a valued part of the community is more likely to make one a good tenant.”
FULTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eee#Drinking Water#Palermo#Diseases#General Health#West Nile Viruses Found#Eastern#Wnv
informnny.com

Special weather statement issued for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement in Jefferson County on Friday afternoon. According to the NWS, doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm near Wellesley Island State Park, or 19 miles northwest of Fort Drum around 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The thunderstorm is expected to impact portions of northeastern Jefferson County until 3:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Central Square Central School District Provides Update To COVID-19 Information

CENTRAL SQUARE – The following is an update from Central Square Central School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding updated COVID-19 information for students and parents/caregivers:. August 23, 2022. Dear Parents/Guardians,. The New York State Council of School Superintendents (NYSCOSS) released a statement today that perfectly summarizes the guidance that...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wwnytv.com

No injuries in rollover crash

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - No one was injured in a rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Thursday morning. Police say the driver, the only person in the car, was on his way home from work on U.S. Route 11 when the crash happened. The black Volkswagen rolled into a ditch and landed on its roof.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

William F. Hancock: Old Oswego volunteer fireman

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the seventh part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Born in Bromfield, Kent, England, William F. Hancock was only a boy when he came to...
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The seven-county North Country region will be allotted four retail cannabis stores. At least to start. The state Office for Cannabis Management based the number on population. In contrast, Manhattan will have 22, Long Island 20, and Brooklyn 19. They’re called Conditional Adult Use Retail...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Police Investigate Ontario Street Stabbing

FULTON – Last night, Saturday, August 27, at 1:55 a.m., Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing which occurred in the 500 block of Ontario Street. A 35-year-old woman, unnamed by police, was found at that location with multiple stab wounds. She was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. According to police, she is currently listed in stable condition.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Free Resource Book Available At Oswego County Senior Fair

OSWEGO – Ever wonder what resources are available to Oswego County seniors? You’ll find the answers at the Oswego County Senior Fair!. To be held September 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Speedway the Oswego County Senior Fair features more than 50 vendors distributing valuable information regarding services and programs of interest for seniors. In addition, Oswego Health, Caring Community Advocates and the Rural Health Network of Oswego County have collaborated to create a comprehensive resource directory book.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police confirmed Thursday they are again searching for evidence in the February shooting death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell. A state police dive team searched the waters of the Raquette River along State Route 37 in Akwesasne Wednesday afternoon. State police had multiple...
WATERTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

Constellation Supports Stuff-A-Bus

OSWEGO – United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine and Stuff-A-Bus co-chair Laurie Kelly recently met with representatives from Constellation to accept their generous employee-driven donation of school supplies for this year’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign. “The employees of Nine Mile Point and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy