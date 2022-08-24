Read full article on original website
Related
Roaches noted in 2 of 4 restaurant inspection failures at Destiny; 8 CNY restaurants fail
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
Oswego County FCU Supports Camp Rainbow Of Hope, CNY Pet Emergency Fund
OSWEGO – The Oswego West office of Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program, recently donated $2,500 each to Camp Rainbow of Hope, a program of Friends of Oswego County Hospice, and to the CNY Pet Emergency Fund, according to Bill Carhart, CEO.
waynetimes.com
Wayne County Republican Primary results
In Tuesday’s Republican Primary for 24th Congressional District, Claudia Tenney won the party’s spot on November’s ballot according to unofficial State results. Tenney won with 17,277 (53%) of the vote, with opponent Mario Fratto coming in second with 12,988 votes (40.17%), Phillips was third with 1891 votes (5.85%).
WKTV
4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours
An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident. According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
waynetimes.com
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year
State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
FBB Works With Landlords To Improve Rental Properties In Fulton
FULTON – Each year since the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program began in 2017, landlords have been encouraged to participate in the blocks that organize. “FBB feels strongly that tenants and landlords are important aspects of a healthy city and therefore encourages landlords to participate and tenants to join the celebratory events,” said Linda Eagan, FBB director. “A good landlord not only makes sure their property is clean, tidy and well presented, but is quick to repair and maintain anything that goes wrong. Having the sense that you are a valued part of the community is more likely to make one a good tenant.”
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Attorney General: Wayne County man’s death caused by ‘self-inflicted gunshot’
In 2021, James died from a gunshot wound while members of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Rochester
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oswego Health Offers Multi-Organ Blood Analysis Event To Community Throughout September
OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s annual Multi-Organ Blood Analysis will be offered throughout the entire month of September at select participating Oswego Health Lab Draw stations. This full battery of tests can help prevent potential health problems. The cost of the analysis is $45. Typically, these tests can cost...
informnny.com
Special weather statement issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement in Jefferson County on Friday afternoon. According to the NWS, doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm near Wellesley Island State Park, or 19 miles northwest of Fort Drum around 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The thunderstorm is expected to impact portions of northeastern Jefferson County until 3:15 p.m.
Central Square Central School District Provides Update To COVID-19 Information
CENTRAL SQUARE – The following is an update from Central Square Central School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding updated COVID-19 information for students and parents/caregivers:. August 23, 2022. Dear Parents/Guardians,. The New York State Council of School Superintendents (NYSCOSS) released a statement today that perfectly summarizes the guidance that...
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
No injuries in rollover crash
PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - No one was injured in a rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Thursday morning. Police say the driver, the only person in the car, was on his way home from work on U.S. Route 11 when the crash happened. The black Volkswagen rolled into a ditch and landed on its roof.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
William F. Hancock: Old Oswego volunteer fireman
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the seventh part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Born in Bromfield, Kent, England, William F. Hancock was only a boy when he came to...
wwnytv.com
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The seven-county North Country region will be allotted four retail cannabis stores. At least to start. The state Office for Cannabis Management based the number on population. In contrast, Manhattan will have 22, Long Island 20, and Brooklyn 19. They’re called Conditional Adult Use Retail...
Oswego Common Council Passes Measures To Begin Removing Lead Piping Throughout City
OSWEGO – The passage of three resolutions aimed at removing lead piping leading into residential homes throughout the City of Oswego, was a main component passed during last night’s Common Council meeting, Monday August 22. During last week’s August 15 Committee meeting, City Engineer Jeff Hinderliter discussed the...
Fulton Police Investigate Ontario Street Stabbing
FULTON – Last night, Saturday, August 27, at 1:55 a.m., Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing which occurred in the 500 block of Ontario Street. A 35-year-old woman, unnamed by police, was found at that location with multiple stab wounds. She was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. According to police, she is currently listed in stable condition.
Free Resource Book Available At Oswego County Senior Fair
OSWEGO – Ever wonder what resources are available to Oswego County seniors? You’ll find the answers at the Oswego County Senior Fair!. To be held September 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Speedway the Oswego County Senior Fair features more than 50 vendors distributing valuable information regarding services and programs of interest for seniors. In addition, Oswego Health, Caring Community Advocates and the Rural Health Network of Oswego County have collaborated to create a comprehensive resource directory book.
wwnytv.com
State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police confirmed Thursday they are again searching for evidence in the February shooting death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell. A state police dive team searched the waters of the Raquette River along State Route 37 in Akwesasne Wednesday afternoon. State police had multiple...
Constellation Supports Stuff-A-Bus
OSWEGO – United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine and Stuff-A-Bus co-chair Laurie Kelly recently met with representatives from Constellation to accept their generous employee-driven donation of school supplies for this year’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign. “The employees of Nine Mile Point and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 1