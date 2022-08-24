Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Bird Scooters making debut in Fulton Friday
FULTON — Bird Scooters are officially coming to the city of Fulton, available starting Friday. Bird Scooters are environmentally friendly electric scooters that can be rented through a mobile app. Riders pay per minute and can use the app to locate scooters throughout the city.
waynetimes.com
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year
State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
whcuradio.com
Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
localsyr.com
Fulton Police investigate stabbing
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing early Saturday morning at the 500 block of Ontario Street. Upon arrival, Police located a 35-year-old woman who suffered multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. She...
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with narcotics arrest
In the early morning of August 21st, a Broome County Sheriff's Office Sergeant located a stolen vehicle from Syracuse that was traveling south bound on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
informnny.com
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Restoration project giving Fulton mural its second wind
FULTON — Oswego County’s notoriously harsh winters got the best of the creative mural “Art in the Wind.”. But now, a restoration project is underway to give the mural its second wind.
Car Overturns, Woman Suffers Cut Over Eye After Rear End Crash in Boonville
Two people are recovering after am auto crash in Oneida County. Deputies were called to North Steuben Road in Boonville at approximately 2:20 pm on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 for a report of a two-car crash. The Westernville Fire Department and Star Ambulance assisted at the scene as well. When...
Manlius Center Road closed after crash that hospitalized one, police say
Manlius, N.Y. — A portion of Manlius Center Road in the town of Manlius is closed after a rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning, police said. At 7:42 a.m., police received calls of a crash involving a minivan on Manlius Center Road, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
informnny.com
Suspect at large in Jefferson County after fleeing sheriff deputies
CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWTI) — A suspect remains on the run after he fled Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies Thursday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a suspicious activity complaint on Sayre Road in the Town of Champion around 2:35 p.m. on August 25. Deputies confirmed that...
Oswego County Offices Closed For Labor Day
OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County offices, solid waste transfer stations, the Bristol Hill Landfill and the Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
WHEC TV-10
Brighton Police warn residents of ‘Kia TikTok Challenge’
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — The crime the Brighton Police are calling the “Kia TikTok Challenge” has made it to our area. Thousands of Kias and Hyundais are being stolen around the country right now, and the department has tracked down several stolen Kias and Hyundais this month.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Granby siblings open crystal shop in Oswego
OSWEGO — Siblings Sam and Maria Viscome recently opened Harmonic Earth, a new crystal, gem and mineral shop in Oswego. The Viscomes currently live in the Town of Granby and grew up there as well. Sam Viscome was running a CBD shop, Our Remedies, in Syracuse when he first had the idea to start selling crystals. He said that customers would commonly ask about crystals and expressed interest in them. He reached out to his sister about crystals, since she always had an interest in them.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge Missouri woman with Arson
ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Missouri woman has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including second-degree arson after a search warrant was executed on August 26th. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, following an arson investigation, a search warrant...
Syracuse residents lay out wishes, demands for new neighborhoods after I-81 overpass comes down
Joshua Frank is a Tampa urban planner hired by the city of Syracuse to help redesign neighborhoods around the rebuilding of Interstate 81. Jackie LaSonde is a community activist who hands out food and clothes every week to residents in that Syracuse neighborhood. It’s a place with a free food pantry, but no grocery store.
Frank Castiglia Jr: Not In Fulton
Everyone was very enthused about the redevelopment of Bldg. 30 of the Nestle site. I for one thought it was going to be a senior housing development, as did many others I believe. For that reason, many people liked the plan being put forth by the DRI dream team. It appears that won’t be the case. There will be at least 8 affordable rental units in the building (Not necessarily senior housing)
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests
The Broome County Sheriff's Office has announced several arrests for various offenses. Two people from Syracuse were arrested after a police chase and car crash. Police initially attempted a traffic stop after seeing a stolen vehicle from Syracuse in the Town of Dickinson and gave chase. The chase went into...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/19/22 – 8/22/22
On 08/19/2022 at 3:51 p.m., Zachary M. Barzee was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree during a traffic stop. Barzee was released on 4 UTT’ s with a return court date of 09/08/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court. Inmate Name:...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Police looks to bring back complaint desk position
City of Cortland Police is in the preliminary stages of bringing back its complaint desk position in the department, according to deputy chief David Guerrera. Earlier this year, city police decided not to assign officers from the complaint desk to focus on increasing the number of officers assigned to patrol.
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
