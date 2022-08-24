ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Bird Scooters making debut in Fulton Friday

FULTON — Bird Scooters are officially coming to the city of Fulton, available starting Friday. Bird Scooters are environmentally friendly electric scooters that can be rented through a mobile app. Riders pay per minute and can use the app to locate scooters throughout the city.
FULTON, NY
waynetimes.com

Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
PORT BYRON, NY
whcuradio.com

Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
HOMER, NY
localsyr.com

Fulton Police investigate stabbing

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing early Saturday morning at the 500 block of Ontario Street. Upon arrival, Police located a 35-year-old woman who suffered multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. She...
FULTON, NY
informnny.com

Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that...
HERKIMER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Brighton Police warn residents of ‘Kia TikTok Challenge’

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — The crime the Brighton Police are calling the “Kia TikTok Challenge” has made it to our area. Thousands of Kias and Hyundais are being stolen around the country right now, and the department has tracked down several stolen Kias and Hyundais this month.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Granby siblings open crystal shop in Oswego

OSWEGO — Siblings Sam and Maria Viscome recently opened Harmonic Earth, a new crystal, gem and mineral shop in Oswego. The Viscomes currently live in the Town of Granby and grew up there as well. Sam Viscome was running a CBD shop, Our Remedies, in Syracuse when he first had the idea to start selling crystals. He said that customers would commonly ask about crystals and expressed interest in them. He reached out to his sister about crystals, since she always had an interest in them.
OSWEGO, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Sheriff charge Missouri woman with Arson

ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Missouri woman has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including second-degree arson after a search warrant was executed on August 26th. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, following an arson investigation, a search warrant...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr: Not In Fulton

Everyone was very enthused about the redevelopment of Bldg. 30 of the Nestle site. I for one thought it was going to be a senior housing development, as did many others I believe. For that reason, many people liked the plan being put forth by the DRI dream team. It appears that won’t be the case. There will be at least 8 affordable rental units in the building (Not necessarily senior housing)
FULTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests

The Broome County Sheriff's Office has announced several arrests for various offenses. Two people from Syracuse were arrested after a police chase and car crash. Police initially attempted a traffic stop after seeing a stolen vehicle from Syracuse in the Town of Dickinson and gave chase. The chase went into...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/19/22 – 8/22/22

On 08/19/2022 at 3:51 p.m., Zachary M. Barzee was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree during a traffic stop. Barzee was released on 4 UTT’ s with a return court date of 09/08/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court. Inmate Name:...
OSWEGO, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Police looks to bring back complaint desk position

City of Cortland Police is in the preliminary stages of bringing back its complaint desk position in the department, according to deputy chief David Guerrera. Earlier this year, city police decided not to assign officers from the complaint desk to focus on increasing the number of officers assigned to patrol.
CORTLAND, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
