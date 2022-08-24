There's something about the sweet, smooth sensation of chocolate that's perfect for wrapping up a long day, and when you pair the flavors of chocolate with a little alcohol, too? You've got a recipe for relaxation. So when you're looking for a dessert-like nightcap to enjoy with a good book (or good company) as a way to settle down before hitting the hay, consider this chocolate martini cocktail. "There are lots of variations on chocolate martinis. This version is creme de cacao and Bailey's, which offers the same chocolatey taste and cream as the Godiva [version], but with spirits you may already have on hand," says recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. "I also really like using creme de cacao because it has a subtle vanilla flavor, so the drink is not as richly chocolatey, and instead tastes like a balanced dessert drink."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO