How To Prevent Burgers From Shrinking When Grilling Them
It's time America woke up to the problem. It's hitting us where it hurts — straight at our burger supply. We know about increased meat prices and all the bad things that can be lurking in our ground meat. But this is more serious. How often have you put plump, juicy specimens of raw Angus on the grill, only to serve up puny little pucks of meat dwarfed by their oversized buns? We're not talking about frozen-pre-fab burgers notorious for their slender profile and dense texture. We're talking prime quality stuff here, lovingly prepared by hand and vigilantly cooked over a real grill, only to virtually disappear when serving time arrives.
Classic Whiskey Sour Recipe
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: You don't need to go to a bar or restaurant to order a great whiskey cocktail. Whether you're a skilled bartender or a beginner just practicing your skills, it's super easy to whip up this classic whiskey sour. According to Arcadia Publishing, the whiskey sour has an interesting backstory. Sailors would make this drink to prevent scurvy, which was a real threat for those out at sea months at a time. And, considering there's a decent amount of Vitamin C-providing citrus in a whiskey sour, it's easy to see why the cocktail became so popular on the high seas.
How To Upgrade Your Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls
When it comes to Saturday morning breakfast, there's one treat that combines the delicious glaze of a fresh-baked doughnut with the warm cinnamon taste of French toast: the cinnamon roll. After all, who doesn't have a fond memory of waking up one morning to a plate of cinnamon rolls and a glass of orange juice? It's one of the quintessential weekend breakfast items, alongside waffles and pancakes.
Roasted Red Potatoes Recipe
Are you a potato lover? We love potatoes in any way, shape, or form. Whether they are mashed, fried, or baked, we are can't get enough!. Recipe developer and health coach, Miriam Hahn, brings us this recipe for roasted red potatoes. According to Potato Glory, potato varieties like Mozart, Colomba, and Annabelle are ideal for roasting because of their buttery flavor when baked. Hahn says, "I love pairing these with any type of protein entree like hamburgers, chicken, fish or veggie burgers" such as this Green Chile Black Bean Burger recipe. She adds "I also love to put them in buddha bowls or even serve them alongside eggs or a tofu scramble."
Homemade Hoisin Sauce Recipe
While it is incredibly tempting to buy prepared sauces and condiments, they taste so much better when they're homemade. For the most part, sauces are ridiculously easy to prepare and don't require a whole host of odd-ball ingredients, making them quick and simple to whip up. This homemade hoisin sauce, courtesy of recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn, is the perfect example of a sauce that isn't difficult to make at home. "I make Asian food frequently and love to serve this anytime I make an Asian dish and I need a quick sauce," Hahn says.
Here's Where Chick-Fil-A Keeps Its Chicken Sandwich Recipe
Americans love Chick-fil-A. According to the 2022 American Customer Satisfaction Index survey, Chick-fil-A was the winner of America's favorite fast food chain for the eighth consecutive year. And while there are plenty of Chick-fil-A hacks and secret menu items, its classic chicken sandwich remains the most popular sandwich, according to Chick-fil-A.
Traditional Sushi Rice Recipe
Some people think they need to go out to eat in order to enjoy their favorite sushi — mainly because not many people know how to make sushi rice. We're here to inform you that sushi rice is straightforward to make and it will be a breeze for most people with basic skills. Save the money and eat at home because sushi rice is a breeze to make. All you need for this recipe are four ingredients, 20 minutes of prep time, and 20 minutes of cooking time. Then, you will have sushi rice that is just as good as the stuff you would order at a restaurant.
Bread And Butter Pickles Recipe
One thing is for sure — homemade pickles just taste better than store-bought pickles. While dill pickles are incredibly popular, there's no denying the bread and butter pickles are fantastic in their own right, thanks to the wonderful flavor contrast. Pickles go great on pretty much any sandwich or burger and are also excellent on their own. They also complement plenty of other salty snacks, like potato chips, and what's stopping you from even enjoying one with something sweet?
Ginger Peach Dump Cake Recipe
Dump cake may not sound too tasty, what with the first word having some, er, rather unappetizing connotations, but it's nevertheless a fairly accurate descriptor for how you make the cake. You just dump canned fruit into a pan, then dump a box of cake mix over it. As developer Kate Shungu characterizes this recipe, "Peach dump cake is a seriously easy dessert" due to the fact that it contains just a few ingredients and can be made in a single pan.
Chocolate Martini Cocktail Recipe
There's something about the sweet, smooth sensation of chocolate that's perfect for wrapping up a long day, and when you pair the flavors of chocolate with a little alcohol, too? You've got a recipe for relaxation. So when you're looking for a dessert-like nightcap to enjoy with a good book (or good company) as a way to settle down before hitting the hay, consider this chocolate martini cocktail. "There are lots of variations on chocolate martinis. This version is creme de cacao and Bailey's, which offers the same chocolatey taste and cream as the Godiva [version], but with spirits you may already have on hand," says recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. "I also really like using creme de cacao because it has a subtle vanilla flavor, so the drink is not as richly chocolatey, and instead tastes like a balanced dessert drink."
How A Muffin Tin Can Help Make Meatloaf In Half The Time
If you're the type of person who loves to cook, there's a good chance you've collected quite a few pieces of kitchen gear over the years, from specialty devices with just one use (hello, cherry pitter) to staples like your well-worn baking sheets. And, if you like to bake in particular, you've probably amassed a few more kitchen items, including loaf pans and muffin tins.
How To Take Your Margarita's Salted Rim To The Next Level, According To Martha Stewart
Creating a great cocktail is all about balance, according to Popular Mechanics. And an important factor in creating that balance starts with the rim of the glass you will be serving your drink in. Thrillist spoke to Aviram Turgeman, a beverage director for the Chef Driven Restaurant Group in New York, who explained the rim of a cocktail can appeal to our senses, heightening our sight, smell, and taste of the drink.
Original Paper Plane Cocktail Recipe
If you like a cocktail that's "sour, sweet, and deeply bourbony," and even comes with an adorable little paper plane garnish, then you'll want to try this original Paper Plane cocktail, courtesy of recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. "The creator of this cocktail was apparently creating a riff on the Last Word, so I was expecting a very different cocktail," she explains, noting that the Last Word cocktail uses both green chartreuse and gin, making it "very herbal."
How Do You Really Make A Turducken, Anyway?
You've probably heard about it on TV, passing it off as some ridiculous and fictional idea that could only be heard on some nonsense sitcom. You may have heard of it being undertaken by chefs both amateur and professional, thinking to yourself that it sounds like a pretty extravagant waste of food. You never thought that three of Earth's most delicious birds can be combined together into one "super-bird," deep-fried and stewed in its own rich and savory juices. That's right, dear readers, we're talking about the bird to end all birds: the turducken.
Instagram Is Divided Over Chick-Fil-A's Ultimate Sandwich Question
Chicken sandwich wars are real, even when they happen under the roof of the same chain. NBC News may give Popeyes credit for starting this poultry battle, but it has permeated the entire fast food industry. Per Edison Trends, chicken sandwiches and the eateries that serve them saw a 420% growth in online ordering from January 2019 to December 2020. Of those sales, Chick-fil-A led the pack, claiming the lion's share of 45%. It's not surprising. The restaurant has been serving up its iconic chicken sandwich — a piece of fried chicken breast on a toasted buttered bun with two pickles — since 1967, per the company's website. While this classic sandwich isn't Chick-fil-A's most ordered menu item, there is no denying that this Eat Mor Chikin' chain is beloved.
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its Returning Pretzel Snack
When it comes to savory snack aisle, the world truly is your oyster. Whether you want something plain and simple, like Pita Chips, or a cheesy, salty snack bursting with flavor, like a bag of Doritos, there is guaranteed to be one afternoon pick-me-up or late night snack that suits your fancy. When in doubt, you can't go wrong with a bag of pretzels. Salty, crunchy, and packed full of flavor, pretzels are some of the most versatile snacks out there. You can coat them in melted chocolate or yogurt for a simple dessert, use them as vessels to scoop up a delicious dip, or simply munch on them by the handful.
