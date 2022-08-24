Read full article on original website
Back to School End of Summer Bash at Portsmouth City Park
Back-to-school season is right around the corner and the city of Portsmouth is hosting a Back-to-School End of Summer Bash.
Hampton church to give out free school supplies Sunday
NORFOLK, Va. — The Greater Emmanuel Temple Church of God in Christ in Hampton will partner with Get Empowered CDC to give out free school supplies Sunday for the annual "It Takes a Village" back to school giveaway. According to the church, the groups will be at the Boo...
Clear the Shelters: Tonk
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “Tonk” is a 9-year-old pit mix who had to be surrendered by his military owner due to a deployment. He is a couch potato who loves kids and other dogs and cats. Find “Tonk” at the Norfolk SPCA: (757) 622-3319 Take advantage of their Clear the Shelters special of 25% off all adoptions through August 31st.
Clear The Shelters 2022: 97.3 The Eagle
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our friends at 97.3 The Eagle are a proud partner of Clear The Shelters 2022 and they do their part each week with Furry Friday. Stephanie Taylor joined us with more about how 97.3. The Eagle is helping find homes for deserving animals. Follow Stephanie...
Clear the Shelters: Hallie
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “Hallie” is a four-year-old hound mix who is calm, gentle, enjoys playing with other dogs, and being outside. Find “Hallie” at the Virginia Beach SPCA: 757-427-0070. Take advantage of the Clear the Shelters special: 25% off adoption fees for adult cats and dogs as well as small animals through August 31.
India Fest returns to Virginia Beach Sept. 10
The festival will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, located at 1000 19th Street.
Family displaced after Hampton fire
NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton housefire displaced a family of three Saturday morning, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. Crews responded to the 100 Block of Santa Clara Drive just after 11 a.m., and saw smoke and flames when coming from the house when they arrived.
VB Funk Fest, Norfolk Jazz Festival start Friday
Loose Ends will play Friday night in Virginia Beach, with Tower of Power in Norfolk. Man fatally shot in Oyster Point area of Newport …. An elite IRONMAN gives inspirational message at Currituck …. Police respond to motorcycle crash on Victory Blvd. …. Newport News man wins big after joking...
Inmate completes mural in Virginia Beach Correctional Center
Deputies noticed his artistic talent and saw an opportunity to improve the facility while also giving him a positive and creative outlet for his skills.
Pet dies in residential structure fire in Hampton
Officials say crews responded to the fire around 11:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Santa Clara Drive.
What to expect this weekend at Norfolk's Waterfront Jazz Festival
NORFOLK, Va. — Break out the lawn chairs. This weekend, Norfolk's 39th annual Waterfront Jazz Festival is swinging into town. The festival did happen last year but on a smaller scale. In 2022, it's returning to its normal state on Friday night and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. You can check...
Musical group remembers Norfolk couple killed in Hawaii
Michelle was supposed to be back at rehearsal Thursday night with one of the groups she sings with, "The Commodores."
Metros sending the most people to Norfolk
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Virginia Beach from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Morning Announcements: Landstown High in Virginia Beach
Landstown's short video highlights their support staff and more ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Morning Announcements: Landstown High in Virginia …. Man fatally shot in Oyster Point area of Newport …. High school football kicks off in Hampton Roads. An elite IRONMAN gives inspirational message at Currituck …. Police...
The annual 1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing draws history fans to Fort Monroe
Fort Monroe hosted the 1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing. 13News Now photojournalist Bono Herrera takes us there.
Outdoor movies to be screened at Town Center Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Get ready for "Movies In The Plaza!'. The family-friendly event will screen movies each Saturday night at sunset starting September 3. The movies will be shown on a large outdoor screen at Town Center Fountain Plaza. The following movies are scheduled for Movies In The...
Emerging Virginia Beach artist Raqui Shares New Single “Waste My Time”
Today we bring you genre-fluid single from Virginia Beach based experimental indie artist Raqui titled “Waste My Time“. The track features warm layered vocals, fuzzy basslines and euphoric synths over expansive soundscapes. This song is about Raqui writing about wanting to be with somebody so much that you...
A robot may deliver your food at some Hampton Roads restaurants
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re making plans for breakfast, lunch or even dinner this weekend, a robot could be bringing your food to you. BBH Corporation owns about a dozen restaurants in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake and has deployed robots at several different locations to help deliver food.
Norfolk animal shelter needs assistance as they reach full capacity
Many of the pets at NACC are waiting to be adopted and as an added benefit the shelter is offering a promotion that will allow you to take home any animal for just $35.
Missing 1-year-old in Portsmouth found safe
According to police,1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. near the 900 block of Green Street.
