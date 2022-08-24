ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Volleyball | Lady Pirates sweep Lady Knights for a second time

By By David Gough Sports Editor
 3 days ago

HERTFORD — Typically a matchup that has provided intense contests over the years, Perquimans volleyball controlled each set with Currituck to open up the 2022 season.

Tuesday evening was the Lady Pirates’ second match of the season, second against the Lady Knights, and Perquimans once again swept the Currituck after doing the same in Barco last Thursday.

This time, the Lady Pirates won their home opener by a 25-15, 25-16, 25-18 result.

“(Currituck’s) a great program and that’s one of the reasons we try to get them twice a year if we can,” Perquimans head coach Kristie Thach said. “Just because it’s good competition, they’re well-coached and that helps us gauge where we are and what we need to do.”

So far, so good, in the gauging department as Perquimans (2-0) had little drama in the two matches against the Lady Knights.

It was briefly tight in the early going on Tuesday with the teams knotted up 7-7, but Perquimans soon came up with a turning point.

Eight straight points were awarded to the Lady Pirates to take a stranglehold of the first set with a 15-7 lead. Eby Scaff was the server during the run.

“If we can make a good first pass, everything else just seems to line up,” Thach said. “In that run, we just had good passes, we were consistent, our setters had plenty of options and were able to mix the ball around, so it helped us be able to score a lot of points in a row.”

Currituck head coach Chris Ferretti acknowledged the run, which he said was made tough by Scaff’s floating serves, is when the match started going backwards for the Lady Knights (1-2).

The margin eventually reached 22-12, which would be the largest lead of the night for Perquimans along with 24-14 and 25-15 to end the same set.

Perquimans started off strong in the second set with four straight points for a 5-2 lead and eventually a 7-3 lead.

Currituck hung in there by making it 7-6 and scoring three of four points to keep within 11-9, but a 7-2 Lady Pirates run in the set pushed their lead to 18-11. They also scored the last four points of the set.

Ferretti noted he was ultimately pleased with how the Lady Knights stuck together better than the first match against the Lady Pirates and how the blocking effort forced Perquimans to have to adjust a little bit, but the beginning of points is where he said the team needed to be better moving forward.

“I think if we could do one thing better on our side, I think our serving was off today,” he said. “We missed quite a bit and that really took its toll.”

Another 7-0 Perquimans run broke things open in the third set to make it 13-4.

At one point, Victoria Williamson helped the Lady Pirates to a small 5-2 run with four kills in the mix to make it 20-11.

Williamson led both teams with 18 kills on the night, followed by fellow outside hitter Scaff’s 12.

“They’re seniors and have more than a thousand kills between the two of them,” Thach said. “They’re our go-to girls. We try to get them the ball as much as we can.”

Scaff also had three serving aces while leading the team with nine digs to Williamson’s eight. Maddie Chaulk also had 25 assists on the night for Perquimans.

Currituck rattled off a team-high five points in a row late in the third set to make it 21-17, but Perquimans capped the match off with four of the next five points and ended on one last Williamson kill.

For the Lady Knights, Kailey Bryant led the team with five kills, followed by Emma Cole’s three. Shaelin Bilbo had two aces and Macy Wardle had 14 digs in the loss.

Perquimans is scheduled to travel to J.H. Rose Thursday, while Currituck is off until a home match against TEACH (Va.) on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

