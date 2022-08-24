Read full article on original website
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights police urge residents to protect their vehicles during overnight hours
Recently, the Dearborn Heights Police Department has received a growing number of complaints from residents, reporting overnight break-ins of automobiles and the theft of contents left in them. “With the midst of the summer season here and all the great things that come with the warm weather, there also some...
wgvunews.org
Michigan State Police share video of daring rescue caught on tape
Michigan State Police Friday released dramatic dashboard camera footage of two civilians pulling an elderly woman out an overturned SUV on fire. The video shows two civilians, a Muskegon County Sheriff, and a Michigan State Police Trooper all coming to the rescue of a 73-year-old female driver. Authorities, say the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Judge again orders accused Oxford shooter to remain at Oakland County Jail
The suspected Oxford High School shooter appeared virtually in court Thursday morning for a hearing to confirm his placement at the Oakland County Jail, where he awaits trial for the fatal Nov. 30 mass shooting. Each month, accused shooter Ethan Crumbley must appear in court for a pretrial hearing, in...
Michigan State Police halt blood tests for marijuana over accuracy concerns
The Michigan State Police Crime lab on Thursday, Aug. 25, notified prosecutors across the state that there’s a problem with marijuana testing in blood. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC,” MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said in an email sent to MLive Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution (MSP) today notified the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan that we are immediately halting the processing of all THC blood samples as we work to learn more and/or until we can institute another validated method of testing to ensure accuracy.”
The Oakland Press
Defendant has exchange with Macomb judge following Eastpointe carjacking sentence
A 59-year-old man who was called “probably the most difficult defendant I’ve had in my career” by a judge retorted that he was “probably the most innocent” defendant the judge has had. The exchange occurred Thursday between Macomb Circuit Judge Jennifer Faunce and convicted carjacker...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Clinton Township man faces multiple felonies after woman calls police about stranger on her porch
A Clinton Township man was ordered to stand trial on multiple felony charges after state police responded to a call from a woman who said she became frightened when a man dressed in black came to her front door asking for a drink and then tried to pull the screen door open to get inside.
Convention chaos: Snubbed Michigan county GOP chair leads swap of Macomb delegates
LANSING, MI – The Michigan Republican convention started in chaos Saturday as Mark Forton, the formerly recognized chair of the Macomb County GOP, brought a local fight to a statewide stage. Minutes after the convention commenced, Forton supporters led a challenge of Macomb County’s 199 delegates. Dueling Republicans factions...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Holly man calls in bomb threats for his own house to pin blame on enemy, cops say
HOLLY, Mich. – A Holly man called in bomb threats for his own house to try to pin the blame on someone he had problems with in his neighborhood, according to authorities. Holly police officers said they began investigating a series of fake 911 calls in May 2022. The caller would report that crimes and other serious emergencies were happening in a specific neighborhood, officials said.
Man critically injured in fiery crash in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Goodrich man is fighting for his life after crashing his vehicle into a pole in the parking lot of a car dealership early Wednesday morning.The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Bowman Chevrolet on southbound M-15 near the intersection with Dixie Highway in Independence Township.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the 53 year-old man was driving a Dodge Journey when he drove through an intersection and hit a pole. The vehicle then rolled over and caught fire, trapping the victim inside.Independence Township Fire Department emergency personnel were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and rescue the man inside. He was taken to an area hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police looking for missing woman known to frequent 2 hotels
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing woman known to frequent two hotels in Southfield. Vanessa Painter, 21, last spoke to her mother on July 30. Police said she is often at Red Oak Inn at 27660 Northwestern Hwy. and Marvins Garden Inn at 27650 Northwestern Hwy.
candgnews.com
Police identify woman accused of assaulting Meijer cashier
ROCHESTER HILLS — A woman accused of assaulting a Meijer cashier earlier this month has been identified by police. After asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, Stephen Huber, the communications officer for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the woman has been identified.
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting Back
Without any formal announcement, Orchard Lake Schools demolished its 130-year-old historic Victorian Mansion.- Images courtesy Polskie Lobby. Without warning, Orchard Lake Schools on Wednesday had contractors demolish the historic Orchard Lake Victorian mansion. Angry donors promised to sue.
downriversundaytimes.com
Rogue surveillance camera found
TRENTON — An unauthorized Ring doorbell surveillance camera was found on Aug. 3, mounted to a DTE light pole with a hook and loop cloth fastener, near the intersection of Gorno Street and Charlton Road. No one responded when the investigating police officer repeatedly engaged the doorbell call button....
WILX-TV
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’ve been in session for a week or are going back Monday, schools across Mid-Michigan are scrambling to find teachers. The Lansing School District had more than 50 teaching positions posted online Friday, with classes starting Monday. Districts are thinking outside the box...
Michigan Police No Longer Need To See Drivers Do This To Write A Ticket
As children across Michigan are heading back to school it's important to be aware of your surroundings and follow school speed zone laws. A new law being implemented is trying to protect kids who ride the bus and punish drivers who don't stop when a bus turns on its flashing lights and stop sign.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man sent to federal prison for stealing identities to claim unemployment
A Southfield man has been sentenced for using identity theft to obtain more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits. Samuel Baker, 39, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. Authorities say Baker was able to obtain insurance benefits from Michigan and Pennsylvania. According to court documents, the Southfield...
UPMATTERS
At 6-month academy, Michigan DNR recruits train for ‘best job in the world’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new batch of recruits for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have been living at the Michigan State Police Training Academy near Lansing for over a month. They will stay there for a total of 23 weeks, going through rigorous training on their...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teller flees when wanted Ann Arbor bank robber enters same branch weeks after first heist, cops say
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A bank employee fled to another room when a wanted Ann Arbor bank robber entered the same branch less than four weeks after his first heist, officials said. Police were called around noon Tuesday (Aug. 23) to the Fifth Third Bank at 3315 Washtenaw Avenue.
Crain's Detroit Business
Michigan’s new foreclosure claims law is pricing out housing programs
A new state law that allows for former property owners to collect surplus proceeds after a foreclosed property is sold was praised as a victory by those who are able to recoup some of the money from sales that would have otherwise gone to county government coffers. But it is already having a chilling effect on some government programs that would redevelop the properties or provide an opportunity for renters to own their own homes.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
