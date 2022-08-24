ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb Township, MI

wgvunews.org

Michigan State Police share video of daring rescue caught on tape

Michigan State Police Friday released dramatic dashboard camera footage of two civilians pulling an elderly woman out an overturned SUV on fire. The video shows two civilians, a Muskegon County Sheriff, and a Michigan State Police Trooper all coming to the rescue of a 73-year-old female driver. Authorities, say the...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Judge again orders accused Oxford shooter to remain at Oakland County Jail

The suspected Oxford High School shooter appeared virtually in court Thursday morning for a hearing to confirm his placement at the Oakland County Jail, where he awaits trial for the fatal Nov. 30 mass shooting. Each month, accused shooter Ethan Crumbley must appear in court for a pretrial hearing, in...
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan State Police halt blood tests for marijuana over accuracy concerns

The Michigan State Police Crime lab on Thursday, Aug. 25, notified prosecutors across the state that there’s a problem with marijuana testing in blood. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC,” MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said in an email sent to MLive Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution (MSP) today notified the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan that we are immediately halting the processing of all THC blood samples as we work to learn more and/or until we can institute another validated method of testing to ensure accuracy.”
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Holly man calls in bomb threats for his own house to pin blame on enemy, cops say

HOLLY, Mich. – A Holly man called in bomb threats for his own house to try to pin the blame on someone he had problems with in his neighborhood, according to authorities. Holly police officers said they began investigating a series of fake 911 calls in May 2022. The caller would report that crimes and other serious emergencies were happening in a specific neighborhood, officials said.
HOLLY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man critically injured in fiery crash in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Goodrich man is fighting for his life after crashing his vehicle into a pole in the parking lot of a car dealership early Wednesday morning.The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Bowman Chevrolet on southbound M-15 near the intersection with Dixie Highway in Independence Township.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the 53 year-old man was driving a Dodge Journey when he drove through an intersection and hit a pole. The vehicle then rolled over and caught fire, trapping the victim inside.Independence Township Fire Department emergency personnel were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and rescue the man inside. He was taken to an area hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Police identify woman accused of assaulting Meijer cashier

ROCHESTER HILLS — A woman accused of assaulting a Meijer cashier earlier this month has been identified by police. After asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, Stephen Huber, the communications officer for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the woman has been identified.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Rogue surveillance camera found

TRENTON — An unauthorized Ring doorbell surveillance camera was found on Aug. 3, mounted to a DTE light pole with a hook and loop cloth fastener, near the intersection of Gorno Street and Charlton Road. No one responded when the investigating police officer repeatedly engaged the doorbell call button....
TRENTON, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Michigan’s new foreclosure claims law is pricing out housing programs

A new state law that allows for former property owners to collect surplus proceeds after a foreclosed property is sold was praised as a victory by those who are able to recoup some of the money from sales that would have otherwise gone to county government coffers. But it is already having a chilling effect on some government programs that would redevelop the properties or provide an opportunity for renters to own their own homes.
MICHIGAN STATE
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

