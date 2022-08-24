OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Goodrich man is fighting for his life after crashing his vehicle into a pole in the parking lot of a car dealership early Wednesday morning.The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Bowman Chevrolet on southbound M-15 near the intersection with Dixie Highway in Independence Township.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the 53 year-old man was driving a Dodge Journey when he drove through an intersection and hit a pole. The vehicle then rolled over and caught fire, trapping the victim inside.Independence Township Fire Department emergency personnel were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and rescue the man inside. He was taken to an area hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO