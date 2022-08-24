Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
wdrb.com
1 shot in Camp Taylor neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 4200 block of Clark Street around 1:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot.
Wave 3
Corrections officer fired for offensive LMPD video mentioning Breonna Taylor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired from the department after making an offensive video mentioning Breonna Taylor. Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Turhan Knight is seen in the video at the Louisville Metro Police Department’s set up at the Kentucky State Fair. “Trying to...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Louisville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Louisville/Jefferson County from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Louisville jail officer fired over 'absolutely horrible' comments about Breonna Taylor, LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer at Louisville Metro Corrections was fired this week over comments he made on video about Breonna Taylor and the Louisville Metro Police Department. Turhan Knight, was fired for what FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson called an "absolutely horrible" video. In what appears to...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville mother creates magazine that celebrates, showcases Black excellence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You might not know about it yet, but there’s a relatively new magazine based in Louisville. The owner and creator hopes to inspire people and celebrate Black excellence worldwide. Originally from Nigeria, Oremeyi Kareem moved to Louisville in 1995. “Coming here as an immigrant, it...
Wave 3
Woman in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 1st division responded to a call of a shooting on the 2600 block of W Broadway. When officers arrived on scene, an adult female was...
wdrb.com
Members of Louisville’s Jewish community express concerns over new security hire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some members of Louisville's Jewish community say they have concerns about a recent security hire. Corey Buckman said she initiated a letter and sent it to leadership within the Jewish Community of Louisville (JCL) several weeks ago regarding an announcement to hire Joshua Judah as the Regional Security Advisor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pride Publishing
Former Louisville police officer pleads guilty to falsifying Breonna Taylor search warrant￼
Former Louisville police officer, Kelly Hanna Goodlett, has pleaded guilty to helping falsify part of a search warrant that led to the fatal shooting of a Black hospital worker, Breonna Taylor. Taylor, 26, was killed in her home in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13, 2020, by plainclothes officers who were...
wdrb.com
'This is just the beginning' | Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, reacts to guilty plea of former LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is responding to the guilty plea of a former Louisville Metro Police officer, the first in relation to her death. "I've waited almost two and a half years for today," Kenneth Walker said in a video on Thursday. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility for what happened that night. Not only did detective Goodlett plead guilty, but she admitted she did not act alone."
Tip-off Time, TV Designation Set for 2022-23 Louisville-Kentucky Matchup
The Battle of the Bluegrass will take place on New Year's Eve.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (8/26)
Taste food from over 20 vendors and restaurants located in South Louisville like Seafood Lady, Caribbean Cafe and Vietnamese Kitchen. This is a great chance to try a bunch of new places all at once. All proceeds go to South Louisville Community Ministries mission of “providing emergency assistance and compassionate advocacy to our neighbors in crisis.” To buy tickets, click here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
KY Derby Festival mourns loss of matriarch and Pegasus Pin pioneer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - With heavy hearts, the Kentucky Derby Festival mourns the loss of Bridget Sherrill, Vice President of Merchandising, who celebrated her 50th anniversary with the organization this year and was known for her significant role in the Festival’s Pegasus Pin Program. For Derby Festival staff, Sherrill,...
brides.com
An Organic Wedding at a Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky
Grace and JP were set up by mutual friends when JP moved from North Carolina back to Lexington, Kentucky. They shared their first date in September 2019 and clearly clicked. The couple found themselves soon planning a wedding for 50 guests the following year. The couple envisioned an intimate wedding...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: Brushing scams
Family of Tyree Smith files lawsuit against JCPS officials following bus stop shooting. The lawsuit claims the officials acted in negligence leading to the death of Tyree, a student at Eastern High School who was shot and killed on Sept. 22, 2021. Updated: 2 hours ago. The relationship was strained...
WLKY.com
Family confirms remains found in Butchertown were that of missing man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man missing for months says the coroner confirmed to them that their loved one was found dead. DeJuan Floyd says he is still processing the events of Sunday morning. That's when he found the remains of his brother, David Floyd, hidden under...
Wave 3
‘I was absolutely surprised’: Louisville woman cashes $225,000 winning Kentucky lottery ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman won big with her Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket on Saturday. According to lottery officials, the woman stopped at her local Kroger store to check her lottery ticket, and found out she had won the game’s $225,000 top prize. “The numbers...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say missing 11-year-old boy found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy who is believed to be endangered. Braedon Shaw was last seen near the 7700 block of Brookview Drive. That's near St. Andrews Church Road. Shaw has brown hair, brown eyes, is...
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
wdrb.com
1 shot near food mart on West Broadway Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday morning near Dino's Food Mart. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said First Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of West Broadway. That's near South 26th Street. Police said they found a woman who had been...
Comments / 2