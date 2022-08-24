ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 shot in Camp Taylor neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 4200 block of Clark Street around 1:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Louisville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Louisville/Jefferson County from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Woman in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 1st division responded to a call of a shooting on the 2600 block of W Broadway. When officers arrived on scene, an adult female was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Synagogues#Jews#The Hire#Jewish Community Center#Jcl#American
wdrb.com

'This is just the beginning' | Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, reacts to guilty plea of former LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is responding to the guilty plea of a former Louisville Metro Police officer, the first in relation to her death. "I've waited almost two and a half years for today," Kenneth Walker said in a video on Thursday. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility for what happened that night. Not only did detective Goodlett plead guilty, but she admitted she did not act alone."
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (8/26)

Taste food from over 20 vendors and restaurants located in South Louisville like Seafood Lady, Caribbean Cafe and Vietnamese Kitchen. This is a great chance to try a bunch of new places all at once. All proceeds go to South Louisville Community Ministries mission of “providing emergency assistance and compassionate advocacy to our neighbors in crisis.” To buy tickets, click here.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBKO

KY Derby Festival mourns loss of matriarch and Pegasus Pin pioneer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - With heavy hearts, the Kentucky Derby Festival mourns the loss of Bridget Sherrill, Vice President of Merchandising, who celebrated her 50th anniversary with the organization this year and was known for her significant role in the Festival’s Pegasus Pin Program. For Derby Festival staff, Sherrill,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
brides.com

An Organic Wedding at a Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky

Grace and JP were set up by mutual friends when JP moved from North Carolina back to Lexington, Kentucky. They shared their first date in September 2019 and clearly clicked. The couple found themselves soon planning a wedding for 50 guests the following year. The couple envisioned an intimate wedding...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: Brushing scams

Family of Tyree Smith files lawsuit against JCPS officials following bus stop shooting. The lawsuit claims the officials acted in negligence leading to the death of Tyree, a student at Eastern High School who was shot and killed on Sept. 22, 2021. Updated: 2 hours ago. The relationship was strained...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say missing 11-year-old boy found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy who is believed to be endangered. Braedon Shaw was last seen near the 7700 block of Brookview Drive. That's near St. Andrews Church Road. Shaw has brown hair, brown eyes, is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 shot near food mart on West Broadway Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday morning near Dino's Food Mart. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said First Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of West Broadway. That's near South 26th Street. Police said they found a woman who had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy