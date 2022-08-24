Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Phoenix Symphony adds more venues in time for the start of its 2022-2023 season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Symphony is adding more venues across the Valley in celebration of its 76th concert season. Besides their usual performances at Symphony Hall, the group is adding more concerts the Mesa Arts Center, Orpheum Theatre, Camelback Bible Church, and Madison Center for the Arts. The launch of the season will be “A Romantic Evening at Symphony Hall” on Oct. 14-16, featuring violinist Sarah Chang. Chang will be performing Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and many more classical selections.
AZFamily
Experience art like never before at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Your Life Arizona) - Lose yourself in 500,000 cubic feet of flawless projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius.
AZFamily
The Who announces 2022 tour, plans to stop in Phoenix in October
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Legendary award-winning band The Who has announced the launch of their 2022 tour this fall and plans to stop in Phoenix in October!. The tour will start on Oct. 2 in Toronto, Canada, and passes through the U.S., ending in November with performances in Las Vegas. The group will be stopping in Phoenix at the Ak-Chin Plaza on Oct. 30. Special guests Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs will be appearing alongside the group at most venues. Steven Page is also slated for several shows and British rock band The Wild Things will open for The Who on the tour’s final two shows in Las Vegas, on Nov. 4 and 5.
AZFamily
Former Phoenix firefighter celebrates his 105th birthday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Back in 1917, Woodrow Wilson was president, and Arizona had only been a state for five years. It’s also the year Benny Ashley was born. Since then he’s watched just about every Phoenix street corner grow from his seat in his fire truck as even the job itself has evolved. Benny joined the Phoenix Fire Department in 1942. “We just went into the smoke-filled room and fought fires,”Ashley said.
AZFamily
Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.
AZFamily
Phoenix Fire Department announces new four-legged team member
Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. Your old bicycle might mean everything to an Arizona child in foster care. Here’s why. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST. |
AZFamily
How does the grappler work? Peoria man explains story behind the invention
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many have seen an interesting invention law enforcement use to bring cars to a stop during chases, including one on Thursday. A man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend before leading officers on a pursuit throughout Phoenix and Glendale. However, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers used a grappler to stop his truck safely and end the chase. What makes it unique is the grappler was invented and manufactured in Glendale.
AZFamily
Officials hope to reopen flood-damaged LA to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) -- Officials hope to fully reopen the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix by early next week after a flash flood washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert. The flooding began Wednesday evening amid the latest round of monsoonal thunderstorms to hit the region this summer.
AZFamily
Frontier Airlines announces more flight routes starting at $19 one way
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Frontier Airlines is launching more flight routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport!. The airlines will have new nonstop routes to the following locations:. Philadelphia (PHL) Baltimore-Washington (BWI) Orange County, California (SNA) Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) Portland, Oregon (PDX) Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL) Nashville (BNA),...
AZFamily
Phoenix day care teacher wins Pay It Forward award
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward to Mary Salazar, a teacher at Rise and Shine Daycare in south Phoenix. Nicole Rivotta-Leschak nominated Salazar. “Mary has been watching our children since they have been 3 months old at this day care and they are now 2 and 4. She has gone above and beyond take care of our children, giving them birthday gifts, extra snacks throughout the day, and just giving them an extra hug if they need one. So we wanted to show our appreciation for her,” said Rivotta-Leschak.
AZFamily
Arizona Humane Society hiring out working cats for environmentally friendly pest control
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society is hiring out some very special cats looking to earn their keep as environmentally friendly pest control cats!. The society’s Working Cats program allows individuals to “hire” a cat living at the shelter to help them with unwanted critters around their house and property. Arizona’s Family reporter Whitney Clark dropped by to meet some of these working cats this morning and to talk about the program with AHS coordinators!
AZFamily
GreenPharms helping veterans heal from PTSD
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A local dispensary chain located in both Mesa and Flagstaff has been helping veterans struggling with PTSD all month long. GreenPharms has been offering a variety of servicemember-focused deals all August long. Arizona’s Family reporter Colton Shone dropped by one dispensary location to discuss the work the company has been doing in the Valley. Watch his Good Morning, Arizona segment above!
AZFamily
Queen Creek charter school recognizes local fire department for heroism
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every month, the Benjamin Franklin Charter School Crimson Campus focuses on a specific virtue. This month, they wanted to focus on heroism and contacted the Avondale Fire Department for help. Firefighter and engineer Bernal from the Avondale Fire Department visited the school’s flag ceremony...
AZFamily
Child brings gun to charter school in Queen Creek
AZFamily
Ivy Brain Tumor Center discusses forms of treatment for rare aggressive brain cancer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four years ago on Aug. 25, the country said goodbye to Senator John McCain who lost his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Earlier this month, Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondback’s general manager Mike Hazen, died from the same disease. Dr....
AZFamily
Glendale sees rent fall for one-bedroom apartments
AZFamily
Experts say slowing Phoenix housing market having a direct impact on rentals
Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
AZFamily
Deadly shooting in Tucson raises concerns about constable safety across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Serving evictions and orders of protection may not sound dangerous, but it is, especially when you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door. On Thursday, Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex. An apartment manager and neighbor were also killed before the gunman shot himself.
AZFamily
Reward increased to $6,000 to find woman who hit a Circle K employee with a brick during robbery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Silent Witness is now offering up to $6,000 to find the woman who allegedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick during a robbery. Earlier this month, Phoenix police released surveillance video of the woman attacking the worker at a Circle K near 32nd Street and Broadway in southeast Phoenix. The video showed the suspect knocking the employee to the ground after hitting them with a brick. Footage also showed the suspect continuing to hit and slam the employee’s head on the floor until she was given the PIN to open the register.
AZFamily
Queen Creek school puts principal on leave after student brings gun to class
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Queen Creek school has put its principal on administrative leave after a 4th-grade student brought a gun to school on Thursday. Legacy Traditional School officials released the following statement regarding Principal Megan Alvarado:. “The wellbeing of Legacy students, teachers and staff members is...
