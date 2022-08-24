ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cripple Creek, CO

Busted in Teller County August 25, 2022 Edition

Dallas James Taton, date of birth September 21, 1980 of Divide, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of making a false report. Bond was $65.00. Ulberto Manuel Ical-Gutierrez, date of birth February 11, 1994 of Aurora, Colorado was arrested on a warrant...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

Colorado Mountain Dome Home Has a Huge Indoor Pool

Have you been dreaming about getting away from it all and living in the Colorado mountains? Better yet, living in the Colorado mountains in a home that has a hot springs swimming pool. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a total of 3,403 square feet is pretty outstanding too as it...
NATHROP, CO
99.9 KEKB

A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado

If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado destination a 'top worldwide spot to visit' in August – do you agree?

It's hard to find a bad month to plan a visit to Colorado, but a report released by Travel + Leisure pins one spot as particularly great to travel to in August. Included in a 'best spots to visit worldwide during August' article that includes international destinations like Edinburgh, Montenegro, and Curaçao, Denver was able to snag a spot on the unranked list of 12 places.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora installs 30 new Pallet shelters for homeless campers hit by sweeps

AURORA | More temporary housing for Aurora’s homeless population was completed at two Salvation Army sites this week, offering a shot at stability for some of those displaced during homeless camp sweeps. The 30 new Pallet shelters — individual, prefabricated housing units measuring 8 feet by 8 feet —...
AURORA, CO
multihousingnews.com

Storage Star Buys Colorado Springs Facility

The property came online in 2020. Storage Star has acquired BuxBear Storage, a 111,360-square-foot facility, in Colorado Springs, Colo. According to Yardi Matrix data, a private individual sold the 605-unit property for $12.9 million. The sale was subject to a $7.5 million loan originated by Manhattan Life Insurance Co., the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs mom struggling to find child care amid Pikes Peak College closing child care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak State College's Rampart campus in north Colorado Springs has closed its child development center, leaving a dozen students searching for child care services. Pikes Peak's Centennial campus in southwest Colorado Springs is now taking on caring for more children; however, it's currently at capacity and is a sizable drive for parents on the north side.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Mike McKibbin

DougCo adopts home occupations zone changes

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug.26, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — After almost a year of hearings and thousands of resident comments, the Douglas County Commissioners this week adopted zoning regulations related to home-based businesses, called home occupations in the county zoning code.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Accessible park grand opening in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — A new, accessible park will open in Monument for kids of all ages and abilities. The grand opening ceremony will be held on August 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monument, 17750 Knollwood Drive, Monument, CO 80132. The ceremony will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at […]
KXRM

Woodland Park pays $65,000 for violating First Amendment Rights

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The City of Woodland Park paid $65,000 to settle claims after a former Woodland Park Police Chief violated First Amendment rights. Delbert Sgaggio was paid $65,000 after he was personally blocked on Facebook by former Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young. Sgaggio criticized a raid by Woodland Park police officers […]
WOODLAND PARK, CO

