Ohio State will be playing under the lights in the season opener against Notre Dame in a little over a week. With fall camp wrapping up, the Buckeyes look to be in good shape. Sure, the finished product is still to be determined, but hearing both the players and the coaches speak, all signs are pointing towards Ohio State being back in the upper echelon of the college football landscape even this early on.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO