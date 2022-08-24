Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Ohio State students, coach see benefits in Title IX 50th anniversary block partyThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ target students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Watch: Defensive Coordinator Al Golden Talks About Preparing For Ohio State
Notre Dame simulated game conditions during Saturday's practice to get the Notre Dame defense ready for Ohio State. Coach Al Golden says simulating game conditions makes one "think differently". The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it comes to Irish...
WATCH: Ohio State commits Brandon Inniss, Mark Fletcher in action on ESPN
Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been spectacular in his recruiting. Over the last few years he has brought in a number of the country’s top wide receivers including the country’s No. 1 class of 2020 wide receiver in Julian Fleming and the No. 1 class of 2021 wide receiver in Emeka Egbuka.
WSYX ABC6
Tips and protocols for Ohio State's home opener against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to open the 2022 season in one of the most anticipated games in the history of The Shoe. Unlike last year when the university rolled out new technologies such as mobile ticketing and parking,...
landgrantholyland.com
Film Study: A look at Jim Knowles’ defense vs. the Notre Dame’s offense
Ohio State’s first opponent in the Notre Dame is not known for being an offensive juggernaut. Over the last couple of seasons, they have used a relatively simple passing game and a simple, yet effective run game to challenge their opponents. With Tommy Rees remaining on staff as the offensive coordinator after Marcus Freeman’s promotion, there is a lot of film to look at to see what the Fighting Irish do.
landgrantholyland.com
2025 tight end set to visit for Notre Dame game, rumors surrounding an OSU commit
Ohio State will be playing under the lights in the season opener against Notre Dame in a little over a week. With fall camp wrapping up, the Buckeyes look to be in good shape. Sure, the finished product is still to be determined, but hearing both the players and the coaches speak, all signs are pointing towards Ohio State being back in the upper echelon of the college football landscape even this early on.
BM5: Focus on The Big Three | Tate talking Tennessee? | Ohio's Friday night lights
Ohio State's staff has logged countless hours crafting its Class of 2023 haul that has them No. 4 overall in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. But there is work to be done. Specifically, the Buckeyes have a big three in focus. Each is a defensive end: Matayo Uiagalelei, Damon Wilson and Keon Keeley.
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard
During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Ohio Dominican for Dublin Scioto vs. Bishop Watterson. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Watch: OSU's Hartline trusts six wide receivers as game ready for opener
Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has become well known for his prowess in luring some of the nation’s top high school wideouts to come and play for the Buckeyes. That is why when OSU lost Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL after the 2021 season...
247Sports
