Top Gun: Maverick's producer was asked about another sequel to the popular film. Radio Times caught up with Jerry Bruckheimer to discuss how vocal the reaction to the Tom Cruise project has been. People love Top Gun, as evidenced by the ravenous appetite for jet fighter action at the box office. It's been the biggest movie of the year by a long shot. The only question that persists for Maverick is how high it can climb. Bruckheimer is aware of the perception around the film and feels like the question of a sequel is nature. However, he told the outlet that there's no way to know right now. It took 30 years to get a workable version of a Top Gun sequel out. So, rushing it in a year or two would not serve the story or the franchise as a whole. Cruise is bound to be busy filming other projects, but would probably be able to squeeze in another trip to this universe. It's all conjecture at this point. But, there's definite fan interest, so maybe that will move things along. Check out his response down below.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO