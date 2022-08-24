Read full article on original website
KTBS
Hot dog eating contest at Hopkins Icehouse benefits Harvest Regional Food Bank
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The hot dog eating contest held at the downtown Hopkins Icehouse in Texarkana benefiting The Harvest Regional Food Bank happened Friday. The organizer Erin DeBlanc said she put the fundraiser together spur of the moment. “First and foremost, we are here to fight regional food insecurity...
UAMS assist in giving Texarkana native a second chance at life
ans are saved because of the gift of life from organ donation. This was the case for Texarkana native, Barbara Riley whom was the recipient of a kidney transplant at UAMS.
KTBS
The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors. Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
‘Be Like CJ’ Foundation holding clothing drive in Texarkana
The ‘Be Like CJ’ foundation is holding a back-to-school clothing drive in Texarkana this weekend.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, August 26, 2022: Magnolia’s new sports complex
Tuesday’s article about Magnolia’s plans for construction of a $1.2 million splash pad and skateboard park got lots of comments and engagement once we posted it Wednesday on the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook. Among the comments was that the city would be better off investing money into a sports complex that would bring revenue into the town. Well, by any definition, spending $1.2 million to build a skateboard park and a splash pad IS building a sports complex, coupled with the four tennis courts, beach volleyball, walking path and playground at East Side Park, and the five-field softball-baseball complex next door at the Boys and Girls Club. How does the public feel about the splash pad-skateboard park plan? As of this writing, the story had 130 shares on Facebook. Many of those shares contained comments of the “about time” variety. In almost every survey we’ve seen or conducted regarding Magnolia’s needs, the demand for more recreational facilities is at the top of the list. The pad-skate park is undeniably partial fulfillment of that demand. It’s not the large baseball-softball complex, or aquatic center, that many people would like to see but until Magnolia voters demonstrate they’re willing to shell out a whole lot more than $1.2 million, those things aren’t going to happen. The Facebook comment receiving the most positive response came from our friend Travis Arnold, who wrote in part, “People always say ‘we need something for the kids,’ and here it is. Something that I think people forget is that we have a lot of lower income families in this region that cannot afford for their kids to be on sports teams or enjoy other entertainment. This being free allows kids to socialize more outside of school, and under the supervision of their guardian. I remember being a kid and going to birthday parties at the park. This would have been a blast then. Not everyone has a home they can proudly invite others over to for their kid’s party. This also makes our park look more appealing for events.”
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, August 25, 2022: Welcome, Bodcaw Bank
Magnoliareporter.com officially welcomes a new advertiser today, Bodcaw Bank. The bank’s home is in Stamps but it has grown rapidly in the past couple of years to include offices in Magnolia and TEXarkana. The bank is promoting its special rates on 9-, 13- and 18-month certificates of deposit. People who click on the ad will be redirected to the bank’s website. magnoliareporter.com appreciates the opportunity to help Bodcaw Bank spread news about its services across South Arkansas.
KSLA
Mayor Perkins says interstate cleaning to take place every other month
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City workers were out cleaning Highway 3132 on Saturday, Aug. 27 to help the Department of Transportation keep Shreveport’s interstates clean. They were also joined by Mayor Adrian Perkins, who said clean streets make a cleaner city. ”Every other month we’re going to be out...
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: Pine Street strip mall sells for $1.9M
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Aug. 15-26 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk and Data Scout. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price, property description when available, and mortgage information, and does not withhold names of individuals or businesses.
arklatexweekend.com
Celebrate 25 years of Nothing Bundt Cakes with a free cake
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The first 250 people at each location on Sept. 1, 2022 will get a free Confetti Bundtlet. From their Facebook announcement, “To receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, you must be one of...
swark.today
SWEPCO to begin embankment project at Little River
SHREVEPORT, La. (Aug. 25, 2022) – Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, announced today a stabilization project to prevent erosion on the eastern embankment of Little River near Turk Power Plant in Fulton, Ark. The project consists of placing rip rap – a rock...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County COVID-19 cases up two
Active COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia and Lafayette counties, but dropped in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,068. Total Active Cases: 62, up two since...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 active cases drop in South Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health reported a drop in active COVID-19 cases Thursday in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties. The number was unchanged in Lafayette County. No new virus-related deaths were reported in the five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,056. Total Active...
Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)
Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 26, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Brian A. Smith v. Christina Mendoza Smith. August 22. Married January 30, 2010. Shelby L. Cater v. Jared W. Cater. August...
KNOE TV8
2 people injured in shooting; woman drives to hospital with glass in eye
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman and man were injured during a shooting on Mansfield Road on Saturday, Aug. 27. The woman drove them both to the hospital with glass in her eye. At 11 p.m. the Shreveport Police Department received a dispatch to a Shreveport hospital for a gunshot...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Crane vehicle for Louisiana tree service tips, smashes into Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. — No one was hurt last weekend when a crane vehicle for a Louisiana tree service tipped, smashing into a Shreveport home and damaging power lines as the work truck toppled onto its back, authorities said. According to KSLA and KTBS, the incident happened about 9 a.m....
hopeprescott.com
House Fire On East Oak in Hope
Firemen responded to a vacant house on fire Wednesday at 5:03 am in Hope in the 900th block of East Oak. After extinguishing the fire, firemen were called back about 10:30 am when the fire blazed back up. There were no injuries. The house was owned by Loretta Sims of Camden. Hope Fire Chief Todd Martin says the cause of the fire is unknown.
magnoliareporter.com
Xander James Ray
Xander James Ray, infant, of Springhill, LA was born and died on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the Springhill Medical Center. Xander was preceded in death by his grandmother, Miranda Dusenbury. He is survived by his parents, Caegan Bradley and Autumn Dawn (Sneed) Ray; siblings, Winter Ray, Lucie Ray, and...
KTAL
Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
q973radio.com
WATCH: Thieves Caught Stealing From Shreveport Business On Camera
YIKES! This happened early Friday morning at Quality Pre-Owned and Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Rd. If you any have information that can help lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call Shreveport police. There is a reward. ((featured image Photo Credit: CANVA PRO))
