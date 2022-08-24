ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors. Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing#Bedbugs#Toiletries#Homeless#Charity#Cadence Bank#Bancorpsouth
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, August 26, 2022: Magnolia’s new sports complex

Tuesday’s article about Magnolia’s plans for construction of a $1.2 million splash pad and skateboard park got lots of comments and engagement once we posted it Wednesday on the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook. Among the comments was that the city would be better off investing money into a sports complex that would bring revenue into the town. Well, by any definition, spending $1.2 million to build a skateboard park and a splash pad IS building a sports complex, coupled with the four tennis courts, beach volleyball, walking path and playground at East Side Park, and the five-field softball-baseball complex next door at the Boys and Girls Club. How does the public feel about the splash pad-skateboard park plan? As of this writing, the story had 130 shares on Facebook. Many of those shares contained comments of the “about time” variety. In almost every survey we’ve seen or conducted regarding Magnolia’s needs, the demand for more recreational facilities is at the top of the list. The pad-skate park is undeniably partial fulfillment of that demand. It’s not the large baseball-softball complex, or aquatic center, that many people would like to see but until Magnolia voters demonstrate they’re willing to shell out a whole lot more than $1.2 million, those things aren’t going to happen. The Facebook comment receiving the most positive response came from our friend Travis Arnold, who wrote in part, “People always say ‘we need something for the kids,’ and here it is. Something that I think people forget is that we have a lot of lower income families in this region that cannot afford for their kids to be on sports teams or enjoy other entertainment. This being free allows kids to socialize more outside of school, and under the supervision of their guardian. I remember being a kid and going to birthday parties at the park. This would have been a blast then. Not everyone has a home they can proudly invite others over to for their kid’s party. This also makes our park look more appealing for events.”
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, August 25, 2022: Welcome, Bodcaw Bank

Magnoliareporter.com officially welcomes a new advertiser today, Bodcaw Bank. The bank’s home is in Stamps but it has grown rapidly in the past couple of years to include offices in Magnolia and TEXarkana. The bank is promoting its special rates on 9-, 13- and 18-month certificates of deposit. People who click on the ad will be redirected to the bank’s website. magnoliareporter.com appreciates the opportunity to help Bodcaw Bank spread news about its services across South Arkansas.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KSLA

Mayor Perkins says interstate cleaning to take place every other month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City workers were out cleaning Highway 3132 on Saturday, Aug. 27 to help the Department of Transportation keep Shreveport’s interstates clean. They were also joined by Mayor Adrian Perkins, who said clean streets make a cleaner city. ”Every other month we’re going to be out...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arkadelphian.com

REAL ESTATE: Pine Street strip mall sells for $1.9M

Clark County real estate transactions recorded Aug. 15-26 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk and Data Scout. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price, property description when available, and mortgage information, and does not withhold names of individuals or businesses.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
arklatexweekend.com

Celebrate 25 years of Nothing Bundt Cakes with a free cake

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The first 250 people at each location on Sept. 1, 2022 will get a free Confetti Bundtlet. From their Facebook announcement, “To receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, you must be one of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
swark.today

SWEPCO to begin embankment project at Little River

SHREVEPORT, La. (Aug. 25, 2022) – Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, announced today a stabilization project to prevent erosion on the eastern embankment of Little River near Turk Power Plant in Fulton, Ark. The project consists of placing rip rap – a rock...
FULTON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County COVID-19 cases up two

Active COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia and Lafayette counties, but dropped in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,068. Total Active Cases: 62, up two since...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 active cases drop in South Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health reported a drop in active COVID-19 cases Thursday in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties. The number was unchanged in Lafayette County. No new virus-related deaths were reported in the five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,056. Total Active...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KEEL Radio

Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)

Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 26, 2022

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Brian A. Smith v. Christina Mendoza Smith. August 22. Married January 30, 2010. Shelby L. Cater v. Jared W. Cater. August...
hopeprescott.com

House Fire On East Oak in Hope

Firemen responded to a vacant house on fire Wednesday at 5:03 am in Hope in the 900th block of East Oak. After extinguishing the fire, firemen were called back about 10:30 am when the fire blazed back up. There were no injuries. The house was owned by Loretta Sims of Camden. Hope Fire Chief Todd Martin says the cause of the fire is unknown.
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Xander James Ray

Xander James Ray, infant, of Springhill, LA was born and died on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the Springhill Medical Center. Xander was preceded in death by his grandmother, Miranda Dusenbury. He is survived by his parents, Caegan Bradley and Autumn Dawn (Sneed) Ray; siblings, Winter Ray, Lucie Ray, and...
SPRINGHILL, LA
KTAL

Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy