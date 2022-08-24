Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
She-Hulk brings back the second Marvel Cinematic Universe villain ever
The premiere episode of Disney Plus’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made a point of proving to viewers that the titular hero isn’t your old-school kind of Hulk. Unlike her big cousin Bruce Banner, from whom she acquires her gamma-irradiated blood, Jen Walters doesn’t struggle with repressed egos or monstrous alternate personalities. During her transformations into a green-skinned, occasionally costumed brawler, she’s still the same clever, sarcastic, and periodically hotheaded lawyer she always was.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Offers Update on Sequel's New Soundtrack
Marvel Studios has had the movie game in a squeeze for over ten years and it looks like they have no plans of slowing it down. The studio has had a pretty successful year with its release of multiple films and streaming series like their most recent offering, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The studio will wrap up their year with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and start the next phase of Marvel films with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but one of the most highly anticipated films from Phase 5 has to be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn officially wrapped on the film earlier this year and is busy with post-production, so updates have been few and far between. Now, the director has given an update on the soundtrack for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Director Reportedly WandaVision's Matt Shakman
Matt Shakman, best known for his TV work on shows like WandaVision and Psych, is reportedly in talks to direct Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios, bringing Marvel's first family to the big screen for the first time since 2015's ill-fated Fantastic 4. At Comic Con International in San Diego earlier this summer, Marvel's Kevin Feige said that while they had not yet landed on a director to replace Jon Watts, who exited not long after Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, that they had a list of candidates and would have an announcement soon.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Sneaky Wolverine Easter Egg Revealed
She-Hulk just planted an Easter egg for Wolverine in Episode 2. *Spoilers ahead for the Marvel show* So, Jennifer Walter is scrolling through the Internet and on-screen there was a related article in the margins titled: "Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl." Now, that's probably just cheeky set dressing from the creative team. But, there's also the fact that viewers saw the first on-screen mention of the Tiamut sitting in the ocean after Eternals as well. So, that's not in there on accident, and maybe Logan's inclusion isn't either. Fans have been agitating for the X-Men in some capacity since the moment Marvel purchased 20th Century Studios. Well, the first taste of mutant kind was already planted earlier this year. Charles Xavier of Earth 838 rolled into the frame during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But, things could be accelerating here as well.
RELATED PEOPLE
Polygon
Gotham Knights gets earlier release date, and a look at its villains in new trailer
Gotham Knights, the Batman universe action-adventure from WB Montreal, is now launching earlier than announced. Publisher Warner Bros. said Tuesday at Gamescom that it’s now on the way on Oct. 21. That’s four (4) whole days before the previously declared launch date, which was itself delayed by about a...
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side
Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
ComicBook
New Friday the 13th Movie: Series Creator Teases Film for 2023
Unlike many of its counterparts in the horror genre, Friday the 13th hasn't been able to enjoy on the renewed appreciation for slasher franchise revivals. Stuck in legal limbo due to the lawsuit brought on by screenwriter Victor Miller, the rights to the franchise have been stuck at an impasse; but series producer Sean S. Cunningham may have just revealed that the series might finally have a new entry. As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, the filmmaker's official Cameo account has been updated to read: "Sean S. Cunningham directed and produced the seminal horror film Friday the 13th, creating the iconic villain Jason Voorhees. The movie has spawned 12 installments with a 13th scheduled for next year."
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
ComicBook
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Announced
Gamescom's Opening Night Live show treated viewers to quite the surprise with the reveal of Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. This new title based on the cult horror hit from 1988 will be feature an asymmetrical setup similar to how other horror franchises have been adapted in recent years. A release date for the game hasn't been set just yet, but we know it'll be out in early 2023 and know roughly how the flow of the game will work based on info shared alongside the trailer.
ComicBook
Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Shares Doctor Fate Character Poster
Black Adam is hitting theatres in a couple of months and will mark the long-awaited DCEU debut of Dwayne Johnson. The Rock is being joined by a star-studded cast of actors, including James Bond alum Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson. We've seen a lot of cool glimpses at the movie's characters leading up to the film, and a new post from Johnson shows off a Doctor Fate poster.
'She-Hulk' Just Introduced An Iconic Marvel Character and Fans Are Losing Their Minds
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 2 of She-Hulk. It didn't take long for eagle-eyed fans to catch some very important details within the first two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. From teases of a potential World-War Hulk story down the line to the introduction of Daredevil in the official trailer, She-Hulk is not wasting the opportunity for world-building within this "fun lawyer show."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Last Episodes Teaser: Fight to the Finish
11 seasons, 12 years, and 169 episodes have all led to this: the last episodes of The Walking Dead. AMC released a teaser trailer for the third part of the zombie drama's final season, previewing the action-packed fight to the finish beginning October 2 on AMC and AMC+. In the footage, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melisssa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) lead their group's last stand against the New World Order: Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Governor Milton (Laila Robins) of the Commonwealth. The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin October 2 and conclude with the series finale on November 20.
ComicBook
DC Is Giving Batman's Brother a New Superhero Costume
The current story arc in the Harley Quinn ongoing has seen Luke Fox in volved in a big way. The Bat-Family member has been putting together his own take on the Suicide Squad, Task Force XX, to which he recruited Harley and a handful of others and sent them on a mission to the moon where he has kept some sort of creature of his own design that, unfortunately, has become a major problem. In this week's Harley Quinn #21, that creature has made its way back to Earth, prompting the former Batwing to take action — and don a brand-new superhero suit.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Fans Excited About Possible New Director
WandaVision director Matt Shakman is reportedly in talks to direct Fantastic Four. The news has been confirmed by Deadline after a report from The Direct surfaced earlier this week. The Disney+ director helmed a massively successful entry for Marvel TV in their infancy on the streaming service. Allegedly studio head Kevin Feige is very comfortable with the director as well. Fantastic Four is going to be a big movie for the MCU. People have been waiting for Marvel's First Family to make their appearance in this franchise for years. They and the X-Men have been top of the order for some fans. However, there have been no indications of where and how the big reveals of Earth 616's Reed Richards, Johnny Storm, Sue Storm and Ben Grimm are going to come from. The only open acknowledgement of the team has been in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with John Krasinski stepping into the role of Earth 838's Mr. Fantastic. Check out more reaction down below:
ComicBook
Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Confirms Cast, Plot Details
Though filming has been ongoing on the project for some time, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have confirmed the first details on the upcoming follow-up to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. As previously reported, director Adam Wingard will return behind the camera for the film and will welcome back returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, along with newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok). The film does not currently have a title but is being written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) and Simon Barrett (You're Next).
She-Hulk viewers are losing it over Jen's America's Ass phone background
Jennifer's Captain America obsession continues
HBO Max Just Put The Brakes On Another DC Project, But There's Still Hope
Another DC project isn't happening at HBO Max after all, but it could still see the light of day.
ComicBook
The Sandman Producers Already Have Someone in Mind To Play Morpheus' Son
Netflix has officially released all episodes of their live-action adaptation of DC Comics and Vertigo's The Sandman comics. The Sandman features an all-star cast such as Tom Sturridge as Morpheus / Dream and even Gwendolyn Christie as Lucifer. The first season of the series hasn't even begun to dive deep into Sandman lore, but the producers behind the series already have an idea of where to go next. Executive Producer Alan Heinberg, recently revealed that he and Neil Gaiman already know who they'd like to play Morpheus and Calliope's son, Orpheus.
ComicBook
Potential DC Chief Dan Lin Previously Worked on George Miller's Justice League: Mortal
Warner Bros. has been in a bit of a transitioning period after their big merger with Discovery. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery is being led by David Zaslav and he's already making some big waves. Under Zaslav's leadership he's canceled several DC Comics films such as Batgirl and even The Wonder Twins. The new CEO was said to be looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to take over their DC Films unit and it seems that they've found their guy. Earlier today, it was revealed that The LEGO Movie producer Dan Lin was in talks to lead Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Films arm. Lin isn't a stranger to DC Comics as he was a producer on George Miller's shelved Justice League: Mortal movie. During a previous interview with Collider (via ComicBookMovie), Lin revealed exactly why he'd be the perfect fit to lead DC Films.
Comments / 0