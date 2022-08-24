Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Small fire on Main Street in Red Bluff quickly contained
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Late Saturday afternoon a small vegetation fire was reported in the 500 block of South Main Street in Red Bluff. Units from the Red Bluff Fire Department responded. According to fire officials the first engine that arrived at the scene was able to contain and control...
actionnewsnow.com
A man flown to hospital after crash in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9:29 A.M. UPDATE - A 73-year-old Montana man was flown to a hospital after driving off of the road on northbound Interstate-5 in Cottonwood shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday. The California Highway Patrol said other drivers reported the man was speeding in the fast lane headed northbound...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding CHP and Anderson Police Department conduct traffic safety detail Friday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding CHP, with help from the Anderson Police Department, did a traffic safety detail and found a man speeding on a motorcycle on Friday morning. CHP says that they were focused on cellphone, seatbelt and speed on North Street, near Riverside Avenue. CHP made a dozen traffic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Napa Incident quickly contained in Burney
BURNEY, Calif. - A fire broke out in Burney on Thursday just after 12:30 p.m. behind Napa Auto Parts in the 37000 block of Highway 299. The fire is called the Napa Incident. The fire has been contained by the CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. According to CAL FIRE officials, all...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Surprise Weather Again Comes to Firefighters’ Aid; Community Meetings Scheduled in Burnt Ranch, Hoopa
From the command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,904 acres with 80% containment and 1,843 personnel assigned to the incident.
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says that Highway 70 will be fully closed after Labor Day weekend
REDDING, Calif. - Caltrans says that Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon will be fully closed after Labor Day weekend. Highway 70 will be closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye. Local access will be allowed from either side of the closure, but not to cross the location at Opapee Creek.
krcrtv.com
New details on the fire that destroyed three homes in Red Bluff over the weekend
RED BLUFF, Calif. — At around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, the Red Bluff Fire Department, along with CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, responded to a fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. The fire destroyed three houses and damaged three others. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer said, although...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Henderson Road red tag not enough for neighbors
REDDING, Calif. — It has been nearly two weeks since the Nur Pon Open Space encampment was cleared out, but the impacts on local residents continue—thanks to one neighbor. The open space was cleared out as part of a plan to turn the area into a public park, but the process left many homeless people searching for a place to go. Redding police visited the site late last month and offered housing and resources to anyone willing to talk to them, but many did not take advantage of this, and some instead opted for an unconventional facility that has long been a nuisance for residents along Henderson Road, especially since the clearing.
krcrtv.com
Shingletown home 'swatted' by out-of-country caller on Thursday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A home in Shingletown was "swatted" on Thursday afternoon after a caller from another country told 911 he had killed a woman and was armed with an AR-15; waiting to start a gunfight with officers. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said at...
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows to 28,113 acres, more evacuation orders reduced
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - 8:10 P.M. UPDATE - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has now grown to 28,113 acres with 80% containment, says Klamath National Forest. Another set of evacuation orders has been reduced, says the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issued a reduction to...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Nevada man steals CAL FIRE vehicle, leads them on high speed pursuit
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said the suspect exceeded speeds of about 100 mph in an attempt to evade deputies. The utility truck had been stolen from CAL FIRE in McCloud. On Aug. 26, 2022, at about 1:11 p.m., law enforcement was notified by CAL FIRE...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff family loses nearly everything in Sunday's fire
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Besides her mother being admitted to Mercy Medical Center, Brittney and her family say they are lucky to be alive after Sunday's Red Bluff neighborhood fire took nearly everything from them. "I had to wake Blaine up and yelled for us to get out of...
actionnewsnow.com
Oak Run school placed on lockdown for 45 minutes Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Oak Run Elementary School in Shasta County was placed on a code red lockdown on Friday at 1 p.m. Misti Livingston, the superintendent, principal and special education teacher of Oak Run, said that the lockdown lasted for about 45 minutes. It was determined that the man...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police offering reward to find person suspected of robbing and assaulting an elderly man
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of a person who is suspected of robbing and assaulting an elderly man on August 13 at 4:47 a.m. in Redding. Redding Police responded to Laundry Land after receiving reports...
historynet.com
These Outlaw Brothers Met Their End By Vigilante Justice
Around 5:15 on Saturday evening, May 14, 1892, Johnny Boyce crested the grade on Middle Creek Road above the Sacramento River in the heart of northern California, en route to Redding. He’d just started downhill when out stepped a figure on the riverbank, wearing a red calico mask and drawing a bead on him with a double-barreled shotgun, both hammers cocked. As a stagecoach driver, Boyce was used to holdups. In fact, he’d been robbed four days earlier by a bandit who looked suspiciously similar to the man before him. But highwaymen generally operated farther from civilization, not within 5 miles of a town the size of Redding. Rather than risk being shot, Boyce reined the four-horse team that was pulling the Redding and Weaverville Stage Line coach to a stop.
actionnewsnow.com
Man hit and killed by car on Highway 273
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police were on scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Highway 273 southbound lanes were closed at Wyndham Lane, but the road is back open. Redding Police told Action News Now that the man who was hit was pronounced dead on scene....
actionnewsnow.com
Man taken into custody after K9 Hac found drugs during a traffic stop Friday
REDDING, Calif. - CHP says a man who was driving northbound on Interstate 5 at Fawndale Road in Redding was taken into custody after a probable cause search during a traffic stop on Friday at around 10 a.m. revealed drugs. Jesus Machula-Luna, 41, from North Hollywood, was pulled over and...
actionnewsnow.com
Person killed in crash on Highway 299 at Buckhorn Summit identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 Thursday evening near Buckhorn Summit has been identified. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Christopher Watson of Red Bluff died in the crash. Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County man found guilty of murder for Redding DUI crash
REDDING, Calif. — A Shasta County man has been convicted of second degree murder and driving under the influence for a 2020 crash that left his passenger dead. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, a jury found Robert Maughs guilty of second-degree murder for the 2020 death of Jimmie Adkison and guilty of Driving Under the Influence of a Drug Causing Injury to Cassandra Petty. He faces a potential sentence of 42 years to life in state prison.
Comments / 0