KOLO TV Reno
Information sought on attempted vehicle theft in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone tried to steal a vehicle Saturday morning in the industrial area of Sparks. The Sparks Police Department released a photogram of a man it wants to talk to about the attempted theft. It happened about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Bergin Way near...
KOLO TV Reno
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -AUG> 27 UPDATE: A male juvenile died after being stabbed Friday night near West Street Plaza, the Reno Police Department reported Saturday. A person described only as male remained in critical condition on Saturday, police said. Police said everyone involved in the incident about 8:40 p.m. n...
KOLO TV Reno
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man is dead and police have arrested a Reno resident on an open murder charge after two men were shot near the GSR. It happened Saturday morning at about 1:38 a.m. Police say they took both men to the hospital and one died, despite life-saving measures.
FOX Reno
Washoe County Sheriff's Office warning public about suspects impersonating law enforcement
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning the public about at least two people who have impersonated law enforcement in the county. The two men were first reported approaching a residence in the 3000 block of Eastlake Blvd. in Washoe Valley on Aug. 22.
WCSD police officer who shot Hug student sues; says district didn't accommodate his PTSD
The school police officer who shot a Hug High student in 2016 has filed a lawsuit two years after being fired by the Washoe County School District. Cory Coombes alleges that the district did not accommodate his medically diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder caused by "the stress and emotion that came from his knowledge of...
Sierra Sun
Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Nevada man steals CAL FIRE vehicle, leads them on high speed pursuit
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said the suspect exceeded speeds of about 100 mph in an attempt to evade deputies. The utility truck had been stolen from CAL FIRE in McCloud. On Aug. 26, 2022, at about 1:11 p.m., law enforcement was notified by CAL FIRE...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks juvenile runaway
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a juvenile runaway. 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Aug. 24 around 4:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. She was last seen at the Chevron gas...
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident Near Los Altos Parkway (Sparks, NV)
Officials report that a driver was hurt after a motor vehicle collision with another car late Thursday morning on Pyramid Way. This incident took place near Los Altos Parkway. Witness reports indicate that a silver utility vehicle merges into the lane – almost hitting a red Ford Fiesta. The...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Man who hit Stateline pedestrian awaiting extradition
STATELINE, Nev. — A man, who was arrested after hitting a pedestrian in Stateline, wasn’t drunk, but he also couldn’t pass a sobriety test. William Earl Peterson, 51, is in custody after hitting a woman, who was walking on the sidewalk off the shoulder of Lake Parkway toward Highway 50 at around 9:43 p.m. Aug. 20.
KOLO TV Reno
Family of man killed in Washoe County Sheriff’s crash settles for $459,000
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The family of a man killed in a crash with a Washoe County sheriff’s deputy has been awarded more than $459,000. Deputy Jade Brinson was fined $1,140 after pleading no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. The settlement contains no admission of liability and will resolve...
mynews4.com
Judge suspends proceedings for Troy Driver
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural justice of the peace has suspended proceedings in justice court for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge can decide whether he should undergo a competency examination. Canal Township Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus originally...
KOLO TV Reno
Man found guilty in Sparks domestic violence case
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks jury has found a man guilty of one count of domestic battery. Otto Rene-Aguirre-Monroy was found guilty in an early August incident in which officers were dispatched for reports of a family disturbance. Upon their arrival, the female victim told officers Aguirre-Monroy had become...
Lassen County News
Susanville man arrested on drug, weapons charges
The California Highway Patrol arrested a Susanville man on drug and weapons charges. According to a statement from the CHP, Kenneth James Owens, 32, of Susanville was booked into the Lassen County Jail “on numerous charges related to possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of prescription pills for sale, possession of a homemade firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.”
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports one case of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In an area that has become saturated with Fentanyl products, drug dealers are competing to get new customers. “Seems like there are some people who are trying to create a brand by having a different color or a multicolor product,” said Lieutenant Brandon Zirkle, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
mynews4.com
Family of man killed in crash caused by Washoe sheriff's deputy to receive $450,000
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash caused by a Washoe County sheriff's deputy in fall 2020 will receive $450,000 after county commissioners approved a settlement agreement Tuesday. 74-year-old Joel Edwards died after he was struck by a deputy...
msn.com
1 dead, 2 injured on Highway 89 after truck crossed into oncoming traffic
California Highway Patrol officers reported one person is dead and two are injured after a box truck crossed over onto the southbound lane of Highway 99 in Truckee Friday afternoon. Officers said four vehicles were involved in the crash. The box truck sideswiped two cars and hit a third head...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno advocates release an in-depth report on homelessness in Washoe County
Reno advocates release an in-depth report on homelessness in Washoe County
Reno family calls for quicker dispatch after 8-year-old is trapped under car for 30 minutes
It was the last day of school, the day of his big basketball game, and the day before his big trip to Hawaii when 8-year-old Austin Hammond was hit by a car that crashed into Great Clips on South Meadows Parkway. According to his parents, Austin suffered lacerations that required hundreds of stitches, an avulsion on...
crimevoice.com
19-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville
A man was recently arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville. Shortly before 3 AM on Wednesday, August 10, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 600 area of Plum Street in Susanville. Officers located a 56-year-old man sitting in a chair in a backyard with a serious wound to his chest. The man was hospitalized at an area medical center but ultimately died of his injury, the Sheriff’s Office said.
