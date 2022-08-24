ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOLO TV Reno

Information sought on attempted vehicle theft in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone tried to steal a vehicle Saturday morning in the industrial area of Sparks. The Sparks Police Department released a photogram of a man it wants to talk to about the attempted theft. It happened about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Bergin Way near...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -AUG> 27 UPDATE: A male juvenile died after being stabbed Friday night near West Street Plaza, the Reno Police Department reported Saturday. A person described only as male remained in critical condition on Saturday, police said. Police said everyone involved in the incident about 8:40 p.m. n...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man is dead and police have arrested a Reno resident on an open murder charge after two men were shot near the GSR. It happened Saturday morning at about 1:38 a.m. Police say they took both men to the hospital and one died, despite life-saving measures.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks juvenile runaway

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a juvenile runaway. 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Aug. 24 around 4:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. She was last seen at the Chevron gas...
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Man who hit Stateline pedestrian awaiting extradition

STATELINE, Nev. — A man, who was arrested after hitting a pedestrian in Stateline, wasn’t drunk, but he also couldn’t pass a sobriety test. William Earl Peterson, 51, is in custody after hitting a woman, who was walking on the sidewalk off the shoulder of Lake Parkway toward Highway 50 at around 9:43 p.m. Aug. 20.
STATELINE, NV
mynews4.com

Judge suspends proceedings for Troy Driver

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural justice of the peace has suspended proceedings in justice court for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge can decide whether he should undergo a competency examination. Canal Township Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus originally...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man found guilty in Sparks domestic violence case

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks jury has found a man guilty of one count of domestic battery. Otto Rene-Aguirre-Monroy was found guilty in an early August incident in which officers were dispatched for reports of a family disturbance. Upon their arrival, the female victim told officers Aguirre-Monroy had become...
SPARKS, NV
Lassen County News

Susanville man arrested on drug, weapons charges

The California Highway Patrol arrested a Susanville man on drug and weapons charges. According to a statement from the CHP, Kenneth James Owens, 32, of Susanville was booked into the Lassen County Jail “on numerous charges related to possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of prescription pills for sale, possession of a homemade firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.”
SUSANVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

19-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville

A man was recently arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville. Shortly before 3 AM on Wednesday, August 10, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 600 area of Plum Street in Susanville. Officers located a 56-year-old man sitting in a chair in a backyard with a serious wound to his chest. The man was hospitalized at an area medical center but ultimately died of his injury, the Sheriff’s Office said.
SUSANVILLE, CA

