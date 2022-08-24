Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
ComicBook
AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage
AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle
Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
ComicBook
WWE's Rey Mysterio and The Miz Appearing on Family Feud
A few of your favorite WWE Superstars are about to be on the hot seat as part of an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud. WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio and The Miz will be facing off against each other on Sunday's episode of Celebrity Family Feud, though they won't be competing alone, as each one will be joined by their families in a battle for their respective charities (via ABC4 West Michigan). Team Mysterio will be playing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, while Team Miz will be playing for the V Foundation's Connor's Cure Fund. The episode will air on Sunday, August 28th at 8 PM.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Two Returns Set For WWE SmackDown
This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and WWE will be taping two episodes of the show heading into Clash at the Castle. Fightful Select reports that Xavier Woods is currently set to return to the ring...
wrestlinginc.com
Photo: Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee At Vince McMahon Birthday Party
A photo is doing the rounds on social media of Brock Lesnar and Pat McAfee standing outside the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City, where Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with friends and family on Wednesday night. The photo can be seen here. As noted earlier, John Cena...
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
TMZ.com
Vince McMahon Hits NYC Hot Spot W/ John Cena, 1st Public Sighting Since WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with his good friend, John Cena, yesterday ... in his first public sighting since retiring as the CEO and Chairman of WWE last month. The 77-year-old billionaire hit up the Waverly Inn restaurant in NYC ... and was naturally joined by Cena, the 16-time...
411mania.com
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown. – WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. – WWE has...
wrestlinginc.com
Beth Phoenix Comments On Possible Match With Former Women's Champion
Beth Phoenix's in-ring WWE career mainly lasted from 2006 until 2012, however, like her husband Edge, the Glamazon has returned to the ring. Despite not wrestling very often, Phoenix has wrestled 10 matches since 2018, with most of those being tag team matches alongside Natalya. Phoenix does not appear to be against the idea of returning to WWE to wrestle once again, this time against another former WWE Women's Champion in Rhea Ripley.
ComicBook
Jon Moxley Delivers His First Comments After Squashing CM Punk to Become Undisputed AEW World Champion
Jon Moxley squashed CM Punk in shocking fashion on this week's AEW Dynamite and became the Undisputed AEW World Champion after holding the interim championship for the past two months. The bout clocked in at just under three minutes as Punk seemed to reaggravate his surgically-repaired foot after hitting Moxley with a kick to the head. Moxley capitalized with a pair of Death Riders to score the victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Briscoes Name WWE Star They Want To See Back In ROH
With Ring of Honor under new management following Tony Khan's purchasing of the company back in March, the vision for ROH moving forward may change, butsome of the old talent remains. The Briscoes have been with Ring of Honor since 2003 and have won a staggering 12 ROH Tag Team Championships for a combined total of 1,375 days. They most recently held the titles in April before losing them to FTR in a heavily-praised, almost 30-minute encounter. But he Ring of Honor brand was built off of more than just one tag team, and the Briscoes would like to see a familiar face back in the company moving forward.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Heading to the WWE Main Roster Very Soon
WWE NXT 2.0 star Solo Sikoa could be making his way to the main roster soon. As previously reported, WWE NXT star Solo Sikoa (real name Joseph Fatu) revealed in an interview with BTSport.com that WWE considered pairing him with The Usos prior to his NXT debut in 2021. According...
PWMania
Big Spoiler from Impact Wrestling Tapings, Title Changes Hands
The OGK, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, are the new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions. The OGK defeated Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows to win the Impact World Tag Team Titles at tonight’s tapings in Dallas, Texas. It is expected that the match will be broadcast on Thursday next week.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Reportedly Told To Tone Down The Language By WBD
All Elite Wrestling has reportedly been asked to cut back on the usage of profanities in its programming. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, word has gotten to AEW from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) that they'd like the "language toned down" going forward. However, the report...
411mania.com
Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings
PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
411mania.com
WWE News: Detroit Show Set for Dec. 27, Note on Monday’s Raw, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that WWE is going to be returning to Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday, December 27 as part of the company’s post-Christmas holiday live tour. The event will be held at the Little Caesars Arena. – The Barclays Center is locally advertising a match between Seth Rollins and...
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22 – Ricochet on What’s Next, New Day Prepare for The Viking Raiders, and More!
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22. -Just got home from my Fantasy Football Draft and thankfully it clocked in at just around 3 hours. Need my 49ers to carry me this year if I want to get back to my League Championship Game. Now, let’s get to it!
