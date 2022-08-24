A few of your favorite WWE Superstars are about to be on the hot seat as part of an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud. WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio and The Miz will be facing off against each other on Sunday's episode of Celebrity Family Feud, though they won't be competing alone, as each one will be joined by their families in a battle for their respective charities (via ABC4 West Michigan). Team Mysterio will be playing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, while Team Miz will be playing for the V Foundation's Connor's Cure Fund. The episode will air on Sunday, August 28th at 8 PM.

