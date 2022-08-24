Read full article on original website
Parents furious over hateful comments by Rockwood School Board member
EUREKA, Mo. — It's a video circulating on social media stirring calls for a Rockwood School Board member to resign. This is after she's seen mocking students. This spring, Jessica Laurent Clark was voted in to become a School Board member and she's been in the mix of some controversy.
Mascoutah School Superintendent Announces Retirement
MASCOUTAH – After 11 years as superintendent of Mascoutah District 19, it was announced at the monthly meeting of the District 19 School Board that Dr. Craig Fiegel will be retiring at the end of the current school year. Dr. Fiegel has served as superintendent for the past 11 years.
Analysis: 100% of black Randolph County third graders failed state English exam in 2021
Waterloo tennis player Patrick Nobbe won 90 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 20. Their 90 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
What Your St. Louis High School Says About You
Here in St. Louis, everybody always asks you where you went to high school. Why? People use it as a quick gauge to try to find out how you grew up. Rich kids went to fancy schools, poor kids went to substandard schools, etc. But with this question comes a...
Byrnes Mill city administrator resigns, Fall Festival called off
Byrnes Mill is without a city administrator after almost-brand-new City Administrator Mary Holden resigned on Aug. 15. City attorney Allison Sweeney said she is filling in as acting city administrator and working at City Hall one day a week. Holden started with the city in May but was working remotely...
Nurse extern program hopes to reduce nursing shortages in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Hospitals across the country and in St. Louis are still dealing with a nursing shortage. It was a problem before the COVID-19 pandemic but has been made worse over the last few years. SSM Health’s new extern program is creating a pipeline for nursing students to...
Lawsuit Filed Against Coach, School District
MASCOUTAH – A 55-page lawsuit was filed in Illinois federal court on Wednesday, Aug. 24, against a Mascoutah volleyball coach and the Mascoutah School District. The lawsuit states that head volleyball coach Todd Gober subjected the team to “demoralizing and degrading” activities. The lawsuit was filed by Brooke Junker, a May 2022 MHS graduate and former captain of the volleyball team. She states the Gober and the School District violated her civil rights and discriminated against her.
St. John United Church of Christ (UCC) in Brighton, Illinois Hires Lawyer John Pawloski Turned Pastor as new minister.
John Pawloski has been named as the new Pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Brighton, Illinois. After practicing law for over thirty years, Pastor Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most of his time working for the church. Pawloski has also been tapped to helm St. John UCC in Wood River, and he will split his time between both congregations. “My memory isn’t as good as it used to be,” Pastor John jokes, “so I thought it best to pick two churches with a name I would not easily forget, and what is easier to remember than your own name?”.
ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR KICKS OFF LATER TODAY DOWN IN PERRY COUNTY
(DU QUOIN) The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, gets started today down in Perry County, continuing each day and night through Labor Day, September 5th. After this evening’s Twilight Parade at 6:00, tonight’s Family Night features include a high school marching band contest, moto cross & ATV racing, and harness racing. Tomorrow is Governor’s Day on the fairgrounds with the draft horse show, other horse shows, more harness racing, more moto cross racing, and Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe on stage tomorrow night. Sunday will be Veterans Day with livestock shows, the smile contest, the ponytail & pigtail contest, a petting zoo, and on stage the “I Love the 90’s” show, featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC. Monday will be Agriculture Day with Randy Houser and Murphy 500 on stage that night. To stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair over the next eleven days go to the fair’s Facebook page.
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to the Hofbrauhaus for only $25
ST. LOUIS – You don’t have to travel to Munich! We have Hofbrauhaus right here in Belleville! Today we invite you to Be our Guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 to the Hofbrauhaus St. Louis/Belleville. Celebrate Oktoberfest starting September 9th!
LOCAL TALENT RETURNED HOME TO ENTERTAIN
‘Meg & The Wheelers’ played music for the first ever Washington County Producers Association’s Cattlemen’s Ball that was held Saturday, Aug. 20th, 2022 at the Twin Eagle Lake Barn. The musical talent runs in the family as Tom Sampson, right, performs around the area with his band T.nT. (& solo). Becky Sampson said she was glad family and friends got to hear the band perform as they played Friday night in St. Louis and Saturday in Potosi. Megan and the band has a good following in the Chicago area and have been playing in a lot of different venues. Look up her band and music on social media and the internet. They have several originals out.
Teenager Aria Burnside is just beginning her dessert empire in Illinois
Aria Burnside’s fondness for chocolate chip cookies started with a hotel treat, and now she is about to launch her own commercial bakery – just after she’s become old enough to vote. Her mother, Charmain Aaron, moved the family from Iowa to Edwardsville, Illinois, five years ago....
OUTDOORS: Management permits offered for CWD control
The state Department of Conservation has a new plan of attack for monitoring and managing chronic wasting disease in southern Jefferson County. Landowners inside the core area south of Festus and east of De Soto can apply for special management permits that can be filled by hunters in addition to their regular deer tags during the open archery and firearms seasons.
Food giveaway Saturday at Alton church
An Alton church is hosting a food giveaway tomorrow. Starting at 10am, you can drive up to the Millennium Temple Church of God in Christ and volunteers will bring a box of groceries to your vehicle. 4th Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown tells The Big Z she is partnering with that...
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
Leaders mulling over businesses to fill potential U.S. Steel void in Granite City
GRANITE CITY (KMOV) - Political leaders in Illinois are fielding potential businesses to come to Granite City if U.S. Steel closes its blast furnace facility. In June, U.S. Steel announced it plans to sell and repurpose its blast furnaces for nearby SunCoke Energy to use. U.S. Steel said it would result in 950 of its employees losing jobs.
St. Louis animal shelter help rescue animals living in poor conditions
About two dozen animals were rescued from homes in Clinton County, Missouri with the help of the Humane Society of Missouri.
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November
Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
