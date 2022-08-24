Portland leaders pass climate plan to cut carbon emissions

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Portland’s City Council voted Wednesday to adopt the Climate Emergency Workplan which targets reducing carbon emissions.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and the three city commissioners in attendance unanimously passed the resolution. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was not in attendance.

“This item could not be more timely. Climate change is no longer a distant danger, instead climate change is with us today,” said Commissioner Mingus Mapps.

City leaders hope to cut Portland’s carbon emissions in half by 2030 through this shared workplan. The plan consists of 43 actionable steps the city can take to reduce greenhouse gases over the coming years.

Commissioner Dan Ryan noted the resolution — alone — is not enough, but it’s a step in the right direction.

“We need collective solutions and partnership with the city. It will take all of us, with all hands on deck, working together to build solutions to our climate crisis,” said Ryan.

Wheeler called this an important step in Portland’s fight against climate change.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.