Philadelphia, PA

Athletics Claim Tyler Cyr

By Steve Adams
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The A’s claimed right-hander Tyler Cyr off waivers from the Phillies on Wednesday, per announcements from both teams. Cyr was designated for assignment on Monday when Philadelphia selected lefty Michael Plassmeyer’s contract from Triple-A.

Cyr, 29, made his big league debut with the Phils earlier in the year, though it spanned just one appearance and three hitters. He yielded a pair of hits, including a home run to Brandon Nimmo, and retired the other batter he faced. It was the tiniest of samples, but Cyr flashed a heater that averaged 94.9 mph that day, while also featuring a cutter and changeup.

It’s been an otherwise solid year for Cyr in Triple-A, where he’s logged a 2.50 ERA with a 24.8% strikeout rate, a 12.1% walk rate and a 51.1% grounder rate in 36 frames of relief work. This is his first season in an organization other than the Giants, who selected him in the tenth round of the 2015 draft and oversaw his development for parts of six seasons.

Cyr has now appeared in parts of three Triple-A seasons, pitching to a 3.62 ERA with a 28.3% strikeout rate and 12.9% walk rate in that time. He’s in the first of three minor league option seasons, as this marked the first time his contract has been selected to an MLB roster.

