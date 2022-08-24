Read full article on original website
Police searching for man who attacked commuter with bag of food on Bronx train
A man bashed a commuter with a bag of food on a Bronx train on Thursday and then pulled a knife on him when he fought back, police announced Saturday.
Police Investigating Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh
State Police are investigating a reported assault on a commercial bus traveling on the New York Thruway overnight. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to police.
VIDEO: Lasers, bullets fly as carjacking victims fight back in Upper Manhattan
The NYPD released wild video on Friday showing two victims fighting back against three armed thieves who attempted to carjack them in Upper Manhattan on Wednesday.
Woman walking on BX street with 2 kids grazed by bullet
A woman walking with two young children in the Bronx Friday was grazed by a bullet, authorities said.
Food delivery man robbed at knifepoint, has scooter stolen by couple in Brooklyn: NYPD
Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for robbing a delivery person at knifepoint in front of a Brooklyn residential building last week, authorities said.
Woman, 37, fatally shot in head inside of car in the Bronx, passenger shot in leg
One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in the Bronx, authorities said.
Thieves steal purse from woman getting make-up done at Sephora
Two people are wanted for stealing a woman’s purse as she was getting her make-up done at a Manhattan Sephora Thursday, authorities said.
MTA driver stabbed by passenger in leg while driving in Queens
Authorities say the suspect became irate and started a verbal dispute with the 54-year-old old bus driver before pulling out a sharp object.
3 injured, including off-duty cop, when driver crashes into group of people helping another crash in NJ
A 29-year-old woman crashed into a group of good Samaritans assisting two other drivers who collided on the Newark Jersey City Turnpike on Thursday, injuring three people including an off-duty police officer.
2 Dead, More Wounded in Separate Overnight Shootings in the Bronx
A pair of early morning shootings in the Bronx on Saturday left two people dead and at least three others recovering from various gunshots wounds, authorities said. The first report of gunfire came in to police around 12:20 a.m. after two people were shot near East 170th Street and College Avenue. Cops found the two victims shot inside a vehicle, NYPD officials said.
28-year-old shot at Brooklyn NYCHA complex, suspect at-large
A 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach at the Kingsborough Houses on Saturday, according to police. The man was shot at the Crown Heights NYCHA complex around 6:06 p.m., officials said.
FBI: Fired NJ Employee-Turned-Cyberstalker Threatens To Kill Former Female Co-Workers, Families
A Jersey City man who was fired from his job with an investment bank sent a series of graphic and terrifying messages threatening to stalk and kill several former co-workers and their families, federal authorities charged. "I swear that everyday I’m going to wait outside for you the path train...
Police Investigated A Situation At The 18th Avenue Feast in Bensonhurst
Around 7:00 pm tonight, it was reported that a man got out of his car and put a gun into a duffel bag on 18th Avenue & Bay Ridge Avenue in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. The NYPD began investigating by walking around the 18th Avenue Feast talking to Brooklynites asking about the incident.
Queens man arrested for illegal gun arsenal is MTA supervisor
The MTA confirmed Wednesday that a Queens man who was arrested earlier this week after police discovered a massive arsenal of illegal guns at his home is a supervisor for the transit agency.
Elevator creep offered Queens girl $20 to 'spit on him,' took up-skirt photos: NYPD
The mustachioed man, wearing a “Have a Nice Play” t-shirt and a T-Mobil baseball cap, followed the teen at her apartment building in the area of Franklin Avenue and Union Street in Flushing on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8.
Group of robbers ambush and attack man, 67, in the Bronx: NYPD
MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A group of young men allegedly robbed and brutally beat a 67-year-old man in the Bronx, causing several facial and head injuries, authorities said. The victim was walking on East 151st Street in Melrose on Aug. 15, around 2:40 a.m. when the crew came up from behind and began chasing […]
Man punched, robbed of Citi Bike by trio on Manhattan street
Police are searching for a group of suspects who punched a man when robbing him of his Citi Bike on a Manhattan street on Wednesday, said.
VIDEO: Woman, 74, punched in face while walking in Midtown; suspect sought
The victim was walking down the sidewalk at 11 a.m. when another woman suddenly slugged her in the face, sending her collapsing to the sidewalk, video shows.
3 men shot, 1 fatally, during early morning incident in the BX, suspect arrested
A 22-year-old man is dead and two other men are injured after an early morning ordeal in the Bronx Saturday.
Off-duty NYPD officer robbed in Manhattan, may be linked to brutal attack on another cop
An off-duty NYPD officer was robbed last Friday in Upper Manhattan—and the attack may be linked to a similar robbery earlier this week in the Bronx that left another off-duty NYPD officer in critical condition with a fractured skull and brain bleed.
