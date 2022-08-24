Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
3rd Richest Town In America Is Located New York
There are some very rich people in America and when you think of rich people here in New York State, chances are you think about everyone who lives in New York City. But the richest town in New York State and the 3rd richest town in the entire county is not New York City.
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
Staten Island residents concerned about aggressive vultures
NEW YORK -- A growing number of black vultures circling a Staten Island neighborhood have residents concerned.They tell CBS2's Astrid Martinez the aggressive birds are more than just a nuisance.Staten Island resident Mike Illuzzi was out on his front yard, hose in hand, but he wasn't watering his lawn."This is how I get rid of them," he said.He's desperately trying to get rid of some new neighbors invading his neighborhood"I have no idea where they came from. This is new for us," he said.For nearly two months, black vultures have been seen on a daily basis, causing damage to some...
New Jersey Welcomes New Coffee Chain With First Opening In Matawan, NJ
Looks like Wawa and Starbucks are about to get some competition. There is a new coffee chain that just opened their very first New Jersey location on August 8th and according to NJ.com, Matawan is the lucky winner!. Their official address is 273 Broad Street. The name of this new...
The Jewish Press
When In Morocco, Roll As The Moroccans Do
(718)-369-0979. Kheal Chizuk Hadas of Flatbush – Rabbi Yisroel P. Gornish. One of the luxuries that the kosher diner has in 2022 is that of variety. Yet even given the greater variety of options available compared to any other time that came before, sometimes a place will open up that is still able to carve out its own corner of the market.
‘Broadway in the Boros’ makes its way to Staten Island on Oct. 14
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment announced the return of its popular ‘Broadway in the Boros’ series, which features live performances throughout the outer-boroughs by cast members and musicians of current Broadway musicals. After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: New Jersey Confirms First Cases of West Nile Virus, Including One Ocean County Resident
The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year. Three male residents tested positive earlier this month for West Nile virus, in Bergen, Morris, and Ocean counties. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and...
Paving prompts overnight closures on Route 22 in Somerset County, NJ
Already having begun Tuesday night, a "pavement preservation project" will cause shoulder and lane closures for eight hours nightly on weekdays on Route 22 in Somerset County. In a release Monday, the New Jersey Department of Transportation estimated the work from Chimney Rock Road in Bridgewater to Maple Avenue in North Plainfield, a near 8 mile stretch, would continue into the summer of 2023.
MTA: Crash closes HOV lane on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, delays buses, snarls traffic on SIE
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An early morning crash on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge has brought the Staten Island Expressway to a crawl. The collision occurred around 6:54 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, according to radio transmissions. An MTA spokesperson confirmed the collision and told the Advance/SILive.com that the Brooklyn-bound HOV lane...
Expect delays on these Staten Island streets next week due to DOT paving efforts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island drivers should expect temporary road closures and delays next week on several borough streets as the city Department of Transportation (DOT) conducts daytime paving efforts on the North Shore. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved are...
Site of Hoboken fatal fire headed for demolition and new life as condo building
After a dark period, the Hoboken Chambord buildings will soon begin another transformation. The interconnected commercial buildings that was once served as a My-T-Fine pudding factory will soon undergo partial demolition and a redevelopment that was planned months before it was ravaged by a multi-day fatal fire in December.
