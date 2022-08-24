ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gothamist

A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Staten Island residents concerned about aggressive vultures

NEW YORK -- A growing number of black vultures circling a Staten Island neighborhood have residents concerned.They tell CBS2's Astrid Martinez the aggressive birds are more than just a nuisance.Staten Island resident Mike Illuzzi was out on his front yard, hose in hand, but he wasn't watering his lawn."This is how I get rid of them," he said.He's desperately trying to get rid of some new neighbors invading his neighborhood"I have no idea where they came from. This is new for us," he said.For nearly two months, black vultures have been seen on a daily basis, causing damage to some...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Jewish Press

When In Morocco, Roll As The Moroccans Do

(718)-369-0979. Kheal Chizuk Hadas of Flatbush – Rabbi Yisroel P. Gornish. One of the luxuries that the kosher diner has in 2022 is that of variety. Yet even given the greater variety of options available compared to any other time that came before, sometimes a place will open up that is still able to carve out its own corner of the market.
BROOKLYN, NY
Beach Radio

Paving prompts overnight closures on Route 22 in Somerset County, NJ

Already having begun Tuesday night, a "pavement preservation project" will cause shoulder and lane closures for eight hours nightly on weekdays on Route 22 in Somerset County. In a release Monday, the New Jersey Department of Transportation estimated the work from Chimney Rock Road in Bridgewater to Maple Avenue in North Plainfield, a near 8 mile stretch, would continue into the summer of 2023.
NJ.com

Site of Hoboken fatal fire headed for demolition and new life as condo building

After a dark period, the Hoboken Chambord buildings will soon begin another transformation. The interconnected commercial buildings that was once served as a My-T-Fine pudding factory will soon undergo partial demolition and a redevelopment that was planned months before it was ravaged by a multi-day fatal fire in December.

