Parents furious over hateful comments by Rockwood School Board member
EUREKA, Mo. — It's a video circulating on social media stirring calls for a Rockwood School Board member to resign. This is after she's seen mocking students. This spring, Jessica Laurent Clark was voted in to become a School Board member and she's been in the mix of some controversy.
heraldpubs.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Coach, School District
MASCOUTAH – A 55-page lawsuit was filed in Illinois federal court on Wednesday, Aug. 24, against a Mascoutah volleyball coach and the Mascoutah School District. The lawsuit states that head volleyball coach Todd Gober subjected the team to “demoralizing and degrading” activities. The lawsuit was filed by Brooke Junker, a May 2022 MHS graduate and former captain of the volleyball team. She states the Gober and the School District violated her civil rights and discriminated against her.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR KICKS OFF LATER TODAY DOWN IN PERRY COUNTY
(DU QUOIN) The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, gets started today down in Perry County, continuing each day and night through Labor Day, September 5th. After this evening’s Twilight Parade at 6:00, tonight’s Family Night features include a high school marching band contest, moto cross & ATV racing, and harness racing. Tomorrow is Governor’s Day on the fairgrounds with the draft horse show, other horse shows, more harness racing, more moto cross racing, and Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe on stage tomorrow night. Sunday will be Veterans Day with livestock shows, the smile contest, the ponytail & pigtail contest, a petting zoo, and on stage the “I Love the 90’s” show, featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC. Monday will be Agriculture Day with Randy Houser and Murphy 500 on stage that night. To stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair over the next eleven days go to the fair’s Facebook page.
wrul.com
Tate Facing New Charges Out Of Missouri
Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, pleaded not guilty in Clinton County Court, on Monday, to 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64. Tate is currently serving a life sentence in Menard Correctional Center for Deputy Riley’s first-degree murder but is attempting to withdraw his guilty plea in the Wayne County case and to have his life sentence tossed out. Prosecutors claim that after shooting Deputy Riley and stealing his squad car, Tate forced a truck driver to take him to Missouri where he allegedly shot another person and stole their vehicle. Missouri prosecutors have filed 14 felony charges against Tate and have expressed a strong desire to bring him to trial. Tate then crossed back into Illinois where he reportedly carjacked another person taking the driver and his car to Clinton County, where he allegedly forced his way into a rural Carlyle home, holding both the car driver and the homeowner captive during a police standoff. The two men were ultimately released unharmed. But Clinton County authorities have charged Tate with 13 Class X felonies for aggravated kidnapping and also home invasion, four Class 1 felonies for residential burglary and possessing stolen firearms, Class 2 felonies for being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, Class 3 felonies for aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful restraint, and three Class 4 felonies for reckless discharge of a firearm. Tate is prohibited from having any contact with his alleged kidnapping victims Leonard Cox or Joseph Reagan. The defense noted in court Monday they expect Tate to be transferred soon to St. Charles, Missouri from Menard to be arraigned on the charges he faces there. A video hearing in the Clinton County case is scheduled for September 28 and a status hearing on the Wayne County case is set for September 15.
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri Food Bank to participate in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This September, Southeast Missouri Food Bank will be participating in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign. The food bank says this year’s theme is Food Shouldn’t Be an Impossible Choice. Southeast Missouri Food Bank will join Feeding America and other member food...
KFVS12
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Former Mt. Olive resident charged with First-Degree Murder
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department received a call on Sunday, August 7 at approximately 4:40 a.m. in regards to a disturbance occurring at a residence in the 2200 block of Miracle Ave., Granite City. Deputies arrived on scene and located two victims who had been battered and the suspect of the attack, who was still on scene.
wfcnnews.com
Several West Frankfort businesses damaged overnight
WEST FRANKFORT - Several businesses in the community of West Frankfort were damaged overnight. According to sources, some of the businesses who reported damage were Glodich Honda, Farm Fresh, Parker-Reedy Funeral Home, Union Funeral Home, Hollywood Star, and more. It is currently unknown exactly when the vandalism took place, but...
Town and Country doctor, wife sentenced for healthcare fraud
ST. LOUIS – A pain medicine doctor from Town and Country and his wife were sentenced Thursday for injecting their unwitting patients with non-FDA approved osteoarthritis drugs. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Dr. Abdul Naushad and Wajiha Naushad used a cheaper,...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Woman To Become First-Ever Veterinarian For Belleville Area Humane Society
BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Area Humane Society announced today it has hired an Edwardsville woman as its first-ever veterinarian - Dr. Jennifer Marquardt. For decades, the Edwardsville woman has been an advocate for animal welfare and veterinary. Dr. Marquardt grew up in Edwardsville knowing from a young age that she...
Possible skeletal remains found in demolished Metro East house
Last night officials responded to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City.
wmay.com
Southern Illinois Resident Contracts Tickborne Heartland Virus
A Southern Illinois resident has contracted a tickborne illness called Heartland virus, only the third known case in Illinois since 2018. An elderly person in Jackson County tested positive for the virus, which is believed to be carried by the Lone Star tick. Around 50 cases of the virus have been identified in the Midwest and Southern U.S. since 2009. Most people who get Heartland virus will recover, but the illness can be fatal, especially in older people with comorbidities.
KFVS12
Burning apartment collapses in Carbondale, nearby house total loss
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Fire Department and several other fire departments responded to a heavily involved apartment building fire on the 400 block of West Monroe in Carbondale on Saturday. Assistant Chief Jay Crippen said the fire originated in a three story apartment building which was recently abandoned.
wjpf.com
Police investigating Murphysboro bank robbery
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) — A Murphysboro bank was robbed Thursday. Police say at about 10:30 a.m., a white man wearing a hat and sunglasses entered the Regions Bank on Walnut Street, demanded money from a teller, and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said no weapons were involved.
thebengilpost.com
Granite City woman convicted of murdering Macoupin County man
A 31-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury on Wednesday, August 24. The conviction stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead. Chancey Hutson was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation of less...
wjpf.com
Carbondale man arrested for graffiti
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A 42-year-old Carbondale man has arrested for spray-painting graffiti on a number of buildings. Carbondale Police say Matthew Kren defaced at least three different buildings located on North Oakland Street, West High Street, and North Springer Street. He was arrested on Thursday for criminal damage to property and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
College students react to Biden’s student loan relief plan
As college students made their way into campuses and classrooms Wednesday in the St. Louis area, news unfolded about President Joe Biden providing a plan to cancel $10,000 in student loans and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.
myleaderpaper.com
Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house
A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
theijnews.com
LOCAL TALENT RETURNED HOME TO ENTERTAIN
‘Meg & The Wheelers’ played music for the first ever Washington County Producers Association’s Cattlemen’s Ball that was held Saturday, Aug. 20th, 2022 at the Twin Eagle Lake Barn. The musical talent runs in the family as Tom Sampson, right, performs around the area with his band T.nT. (& solo). Becky Sampson said she was glad family and friends got to hear the band perform as they played Friday night in St. Louis and Saturday in Potosi. Megan and the band has a good following in the Chicago area and have been playing in a lot of different venues. Look up her band and music on social media and the internet. They have several originals out.
