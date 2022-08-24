ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh rolls the dice with unique QB plan. It's bold, novel and rather risky.

So, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh plans to start Cade McNamara in Week 1 vs. Colorado State, then flip to JJ McCarthy for Week 2 vs. Hawaii. This is very unorthodox for Harbaugh; maybe he’s trying to placate the Wolverines masses. Apparently, the cries for McCarthy can no longer be ignored. Harbaugh is going to give the rabid fans what they want to see: 5-star 2021 recruit McCarthy with a “fair shot” at taking over the starting duties.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Bonnie Tholl reacts to landing head coaching role for Michigan softball

Bonnie Tholl is the new head coach of Michigan softball, the program announced Wednesday afternoon. The decision comes after legendary coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement after a coaching career that spanned more than 3 decades in Ann arbor. Tholl is an ideal choice to replace Hutchins as a former...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State player lands on PFF's list of highest graded-returning DLs

Pro Football Focus released a list of their highest-graded returning DLs in college football. A Michigan State player found themselves at No. 2 on the list. The list has some great talent on it, that’s for sure. Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. had the top spot with a grade of 89.8. Michigan State’s Jason Slade was just behind him with an 86.1. The other players on the list were Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Kansas State, 85.4), Jalen Carter (Georgia, 85.3), and Nolan Smith (Georgia, 85).
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warde Manuel
Person
Carol Hutchins
mmheadlines.org

Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Softball#College Softball#Retirement#Success
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant

It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Republican Convention Delegates Boo Party Chair Ron Weiser

Update: 5:30 p.m. Saturday -- Michigan Republicans officially picked former state Rep. Shane Hernandez as Tudor Dixon's lieutenant governor today at the convention, the Detroit News reports. ----------------------- From Earlier Saturday. As many expected the Michigan Republican Convention began Saturday in Lansing on a contentious note. Many delegates booed party...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
94.9 WMMQ

Largest, Rat Infested Cities In U.S. That Are Close To Lansing

Rats make good pets. Other than that, rats are a pain in the butt. According to a-z-animals.com, rats can reproduce quickly:. Part of the reason they’re a problem is their exponential breeding abilities. A single female rat can produce about 6 to 12 babies at once. According to experts, a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year!
Washington Examiner

In "systemically racist" America, lots of whites vote for blacks

It was just a mini-headline nationally on primary night this month, but one with some national implications and historic resonance. The city of Detroit, 78% of whose residents are black, according to the 2020 Census, will not be represented by any black members in the 118th Congress taking office next January.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy